40 Unexpected Products On Amazon That Somehow Rack Up Thousands Of Reviews

Maybe I'm just easily impressed, but whenever I see an item with thousands of reviews under its belt, it's like a switch flips somewhere inside of me — I'm way more interested in purchasing it. This probably explains why my apartment is absolutely loaded with random tchotchkes (and a few too many kitchen knick-knacks than I'd care to admit), but with so many products on Amazon with thousands of near-perfect reviews, can you really blame me?

Luckily for us, reviews are an easy way to see what brilliant products on Amazon are actually brilliant — because reviews are vetted to ensure their legitimacy, for your extra peace of mind. Reviewers are required to have made at least one purchase prior to leaving their opinion, and they also need to have at least one credit card registered with their account. This means that these are real reviews from real people who have loved a product so much, they want to take time out of their day to tell you why. And in this list, there are thousands of people who wanted to do that.

So what are you waiting for? There's a green tea-infused lengthening mascara in here with over 4,200 positive four- and five-star reviews, and I can practically hear it calling your name.