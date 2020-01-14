40 Things That Just Make Life Easier On Amazon

Amazon is the ultimate problem-solver. If there's a solution for your conflict, you can buy it on the virtual store. Whether it's a human error — like forgetting to clean your makeup brushes — or one of life's common annoyances (like forgetting your phone before getting into bed), there are so many things on Amazon that just make life easier. Some will save you money and time, and others are so clever that you'll wish you thought of them first.

For instance, the headrest hooks that keep your grocery bags from rolling around your car will limit the number of produce spills that take place after food shopping. Plus, the nail kit that helps you gently remove stubborn gel polish from the comfort of your own home is a game-changer. Not to mention, this miniature colander created for straining cans will have you wondering how you manually strained them throughout your entire life.

If you want to save time and money without sacrificing quality, Amazon is there for you with products that'll make your day-to-day a little bit simpler (like avocado savers and key-detecting remote controls). This collection is for anyone who's looking for those problem-solving products — and if that sounds like you, then let's begin.