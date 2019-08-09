40 Reliable Products Under-$40 On Amazon You'll Use On Repeat

Let's face it: your wallet needs a break. But I'm not talking about taking a break from buying groceries, or other important purchases — I'm talking about a break from expensive shopping sprees. Luckily, that doesn't meant you have to stop shopping altogether — there are plenty of products on Amazon that you'll get a ton of use out of, and they're all under $40.

Case in point: the luxury skincare that you bought and never ended up never using? You could've used that money towards a pack of wool dryer balls that help lower your utilities since they reduce the time it takes for your clothes to tumble-dry. Or maybe you'll find endless use for a charcuterie board made from eco-friendly bamboo, or a foam roller that will make workouts more bearable. And there's also thing on this list that you've never heard of — like a little gadget for your wine that gets rid of those next-day headaches.

So whether you're trying to keep your inner impulse shopper in check, or simply searching for the latest and greatest life-changing products on Amazon, look no further than this curated list — in fact, I think I can hear those dryer balls practically calling your name.