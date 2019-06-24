40 Legendary Products Under-$35 On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

When there are so many products on the market, reviews are everything. And this list won't disappoint: it boasts some legendar Amazon products under-$35 on Amazon with near-perfect reviews. Consider this the list you need in your life when you have no time to waste, no money to waste, and just want a tool, gadget, or winning item that's going to get the job done.

This is one miscellaneous list that pulls from a number of categories to give you a variety of innovative products you'll use over and over again. Whether you could really use a cleaner that's tough on mold and mildew, a set of reusable straws that won't harm the environment, or an organic oregano oil that reviewers say eases cold and virus symptoms when traditional medicines aren't effective — this is where you'll find it all.

In order to score a spot on this list, a product or gadget has to boast excellent ratings and reviews that prove it works just as well as it claims. And the cherry on top is, of course, its affordable price.

You don't have to break the bank to own items that are among the best in their category. From home and grooming gadgets to tech tools that make your life easier, this list is about change your life.

1. The Tower That Can Hold Bottles, Bags, And More YAMAZAKI Home Multi-Stand $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It may not look like much at first, but the YAMAZAKI Home multi-stand is actually incredibly versatile. You can use it to prop open plastic bags while you stuff them with leftovers, or you can use it as a drying rack for water bottles, wine glasses, and tumblers. The non-slip silicone tips on the top keep plastic bags from shaking loose, and there's also silicone on the bottom so that this stand won't scratch your countertops.

2. A Face Mask Made With Detoxifying Bentonite Clay Pure Biology Premium Face Mask $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the bentonite clay help remove any pore-clogging toxins from your skin, but the Pure Biology premium face mask is also loaded with vitamin B, C, and E — so your complexion is left looking bright and refreshed after each use. The added collagen works to reverse damage caused by the sun's UV rays (and keep skin plump). Plus, it's designed to be safe for all types of skin, including sensitive, oily, dry, and acne-prone. One reviewer writes: "I used this mask as a spot treatment and left it on overnight when I had the first onset of a hormonal zit and it went away! I'll keep using it for this reason too."

3. The Coffee Grinder That Lets You Adjust How Fine The Grind Is QcoQce Adjustable Coffee Grinder $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe you like your coffee ground extra-fine for espresso, or maybe you're more into coarse grounds for cold brew — either way, the QcoQce adjustable coffee grinder is right up your alley. This grinder has 16 different pre-set coffee grinds so that you can choose the one that suits your morning cup of Joe the most, and the stainless steel body makes it exceptionally sturdy. Plus, because it's powered by hand, this coffee grinder operates at a near-silent level.

4. A Back-Lit Mirror That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Doing Your Makeup JiBen LED Magnifying Makeup Mirror $33 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to your makeup, then it's high-time you buy a mirror like the JiBen LED magnifying makeup mirror. This mirror is designed with an adjustable gooseneck, and the 10-time magnification helps you see exactly where that liquid eyeliner is going. The LED bulbs that provide the backlight for this mirror have a lifetime of 10,000 hours or more, plus the powerful suction cup keeps it secured to your vanity.

5. The Steam Mask That Helps Ease Tired Eyes EssencellHB Heated Eye Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you always seem to have tired, dry, or puffy eyes — try using the EssencellHB heated eye mask to soothe them. This mask has a light lavender scent that works as an anti-inflammatory and helps you relax, plus there's no microwave needed — just open it up, put it on, and the mask will automatically begin to heat up.

6. An Air Purifier That's The Perfect Size For Your Car eBerry Car Air Purifier $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you keep it in your car, it can get rid of stubborn odors from smoke and pets, or if you keep it in your fridge, the eBerry car air purifier can even help extend the life of your produce. The battery is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about buying replacements, and the auto-circling system ensures that the air around you is consistently being filtered so that you can breathe easy.

7. The Mold That Holds All Your Ice Cubes Once They're Frozen LEADTEAM Ice Bucket $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality durable silicone that won't crack in the freezer, the LEADTEAM ice bucket sets itself apart from other ice cube trays because it's designed with two chambers: an outer core that freezes water into ice cubes, and a second one on the inside where you can store them until you need them. You can also use this ice bucket as a small drink cooler when you're outside, and the lid prevents your ice from spilling if it ever tips over.

8. A Bluetooth Car Kit That Lets You Use Your Phone Hands-Free Yunjing Bluetooth Car Kit $21 | Amazon See On Amazon You should never hold your phone when you're driving — so if your car doesn't have Bluetooth built into it, try using the Yunjing Bluetooth car kit. This handy kit gets your car set up so that you can answer calls, redial numbers, change the volume, and even play music through your car's stereo using your phone, plus the built-in noise reduction feature helps keep your calls sounding crystal-clear.

9. The Shower Curtain Add-On That Prevents Water From Splashing Outside SlipX Solutions Shower Curtain Splash Guard (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon No one enjoys finding puddles of water on the floor after they've taken a shower, which is why the SlipX Solutions shower curtain splash guard curls the edge of your shower curtain towards the inside shower wall, helping to prevent water from splashing outside. Just attach the splash guard onto the hooks your shower curtain is already using, and it's practically invisible from the outside looking in.

10. A Pet Brush That Gently Removes Knots And Trapped Dirt Hertzko Slicker Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your pets need a good brushing or have tons of tangles and knots that won't comb loose, the Hertzko slicker brush can power through it all without irritating your pet. The bristles are super-fine so that they penetrate deep into their coat without scratching their skin, and the button on the top forces the bristles to retract, which makes it easy to clean. The handle is anti-slip so that you can maintain a firm grip while you're grooming, plus it even helps leave your pet's coat looking soft and shiny.

11. The Stress Ball That Helps Build Strength In Your Hands The Friendly Swede Stress Ball (3 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they work great as stress balls, but The Friendly Swede stress balls also come in three levels of tension so that you can build strength in your hands while you squeeze: 20, 30, and 40 pounds. They're shaped like eggs so that they fit comfortably into your hands, and they even help to reduce joint pain.

12. A Waterproof Bag That Keeps Your Belongings Dry While You're Outside Earth Pak Dry Sack $39 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're ever hiking, camping, kayaking, or even just going for a jog in the rain, you can easily keep your important belongings safe by keeping them in the Earth Pak dry sack. This bag is completely waterproof so that you don't have to worry about your items becoming drenched, and each order also comes with a waterproof phone case so that you can carry your phone around the beach without having to worry about dropping it.

13. The Dog Leash That You Can Use Hands-Free TaoTronics Hands-Free Dog Leash $14 | Amazon See On Amazon TaoTronics hands-free dog leash is an innovative way to keep your pet with you as you jog or walk around the park. This leash attaches to your waist so that you can use it hands-free, and the dual spring design absorbs all the jerky movements your pet may try to drag you into. It's designed to fit dogs of all sizes, and there's even reflective stitching on it so you stay visible at night. Best of all, it has a second control handle that provides extra-security should you need it.

14. A Mount That You Can Use To Prop Up Your Phone While You Drive Bosynoy Car Phone Mount $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Because of its large non-slip silica gel base, the Bosynoy car phone mount stays firmly on your dashboard no matter how hard of a turn you take — and you can even pop it off and re-position it without having to worry about it losing its adhesive. The sloped shell cover prevents your phone from becoming overheated by the sun, and it's designed so that it fits practically all smartphones smaller than 7 inches tall.

15. The Cast Iron Skillet That Comes With A Silicone Handle Grip MABUA Cast Iron Skillet $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the MABUA cast iron skillet come pre-seasoned and ready to use, but it has a special feature — a silicone hand grip to keep you safe from burns. It also comes with a silicone pan mat you can use as a trivet, and two pan scrapers to keep it clean without scratching it.

16. A Powerful Cleaner That Lifts Up Stubborn Stuck-On Mold And Mildew Skylarlife Mold & Mildew Cleaner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can scrub for days, but if you aren't using the right cleaner, it can be nearly impossible to lift up stubborn mold and mildew from grout and tile. But this powerful cleaning agent has come along to solve your problem. The gel won't drip and can even tackle mold and mildew that appears under silicone (it may take a few tries, but more than 1,000 reviewers agree this is the cleanser you need in your life and bathroom).

17. The Therapeutic Massage Ball That Roll Out Aching Muscles Physix Gear Massage Balls $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You may not have time to drop everything and get a professional massage every time you feel a muscle ache coming on, but it takes seconds to pull out this therapeutic spiky massage ball and roll out tired, overworked muscles in your feet, legs, back, neck — anywhere and everywhere. The balls come in extra-firm or medium-soft thickness and in a variety of colors.

18. These Collapsible Water Pouches With A Filter For Cleaner Water Sawyer Products Squeezable Pouch Water Filtration Systems (3 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this set of three squeezable water pouches on hand and fill them up with water when you're hiking, camping, or at home (but concerned about the quality of your drinking water). The pouches come with a water filter that you attach to the cap and that instantly filters out bacteria and germs from your water. When you're finished drinking, the pouch collapses for easy storage.

19. The Non-Stick Grill Mat That You Can Use Over And Over Again BBQ Grill Mat Copper Set (3 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Replace your difficult-to-clean baking and grill pans with just one stellar accessory — these copper grill mats, which come three in a set. The reusable mats won't stick to food and will protect your grill from grease drips and random food debris. They're dishwasher-friendly and are perfect for every type of food you want to grill or bake — from meats and veggies to pizza or flatbreads.

20. A Journal That Helps You Focus On Things That Make You Happy The Five Minute Journal $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Most journals are great for jotting down your thoughts and keeping track of your goals, but this happiness journal goes that extra mile by providing prompts that take just five minutes of your time each day — and help you focus on the things in life that make you feel grateful. One reviewer writes: "If you follow the instructions on this journal (don't skip the preface) you will start to change your way of thinking. I see myself being more positive."

21. These Reusable Silicone Straws That Are Better For The Planet Softy Straws Silicone Straws (5 Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Using fewer plastic items is better for the planet, but that doesn't have to mean banning straws completely. These reusable silicone straws provide the perfect solution: they are flexible, fit tumblers, and are collapsible and easy to store. Each set comes with five straws that are dishwasher-safe, plus you get a cleaning squeegee tool to eliminate gunk that builds up inside of straws.

22. This Matcha Tea Set Maker With Bamboo Accessories Bambooworx Japanese Matcha Tea Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Whip up delicious, decadent matcha tea with these sustainable bamboo matcha tea set accessories. The set comes with a hand-crafted whisk, scoop, and tea spoon that are perfect for measuring and blending until you reach the perfect consistency.

23. The Hanging Toiletry Bag With Enough Space For Everything 42 Travel Hanging Toiletry Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Fit every grooming product and tool you need to take with you on trips in this convenient hanging toiletry bag, which has 17 compartments, dividers, and elastic loops that keep things perfectly in place. The spacious zippered bag compresses to fit in your luggage and can then be hung from a hook in your closet or bathroom to save counter space.

24. A Spiralizer That Turns Veggies Into One Of Seven Fun Shapes Spiralizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn vegetables into a texturized treat when you use this spiralizer, which comes with seven interchangeable blades that can make angel hair, curly fries, coarse shredded vegetables, and more. This tool is ideal for anyone who is looking to add more vegetables into their meals — and will help create more lively pasta, salad, and side dishes.

25. These Nourishing Bath Flakes That Help Rest Tired Muscles Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you want to experience a truly relaxing and nourishing bath that eases tired, aching muscles, these are the magnesium bath flakes that will get the job done. These flakes can promote better circulation, aid with muscle recovery, and make you feel completely well-rested.

26. An Underwater Survival Pouch For Your Phone Gihery Waterproof Phone Pouch (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If there's one thing all phone users can agree on it's this: you should never let your device go anywhere near water — unless you own this waterproof phone pouch. The pouch is compatible with most devices and is waterproof up to 100 feet, which means you can safely kayak, surf, boat, and even swim with it. It has a transparent window, so you can use it to shoot photos, hangs by a lanyard, and the window is also touch-sensitive.

27. An Organic Oregano Oil That Boosts Your Immune System Natural Factors Oil of Oregano $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This organic oregano oil is celebrated for its antioxidant-rich formula and ability to neutralize cell-damaging free radicals and keep your immune system healthy. Reviewers say the oil, which is blended with extra-virgin olive oil, works wonders when you have a virus that won't respond to antibiotics and other medicines. One reviewer writes: "At the onset of a sore throat, drink a few drops in water, it is not delicious, but it rids sore throats and other ailments if you research it's uses. I will never be without this." As always, talk to your doctor before using a supplement like this.

28. These Natural Facial Sponges That Can Remove Makeup Appearus Compressed Facial Sponge $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These natural, biodegradable facial sponges are effective at exfoliating skin and removing stubborn makeup — and they get the job done without a single chemical. The set of 50 sponges are compressed and simple to store, then expand with water. You can reuse them a bunch of times, which means they'll save you money in the long run.

29. A Four-Piece Silicone Spatula Set That Can Withstand High Temperatures StarPack Silicone Spatula Set (Set of 4) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable silicone that can withstand extreme temperatures, this is the four-piece spatula set you'll use on a daily basis. The set include two large and two small spatulas that are heat-resistant up to 600 degrees. They come in three colors: teal blue, gray black, and cherry red.

30. This Rich Skin Cream For Extremely Dry Skin Weleda Skin Food $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Skin creams are a dime a dozen and it takes something truly extra to make one stand out — but this super-rich skin savior fits the bill, all thanks to its ingredients list. This rich skin cream contains nourishing calendula, chamomile, and beeswax, making it the cream you need to tackle dry skin on your face, elbows, knees, and feet. Reviewers go wild over this.

31. The Remote Control Holder That Ensures You Never Lose a Remote j-me Snug Tidy Remote Control Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Find your remote controls when you need them (and that means never having to look under another sofa cushion again) by storing them in this remote control holder, which features two compartments. The caddy holds them upright and keeps them snug, and it comes in gray or black.

32. An Extra-Sturdy Set Of Mesh Bags For Produce And Toys purifyou Reusable Mesh/Produce Bags (Set of 9) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This sturdy set of nine mesh reusable bags come in small, medium, and large sizes, with the ability to hold up to 11 pounds. The breathable bags are ideal for produce and food, but are equally great at storing toys, office supplies, and just about everything else.

33. This Sparkly Vegan Glitter Gel For Your Face And Body Unicorn Snot Glitter Gel $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a little shimmer and sparkle to your face or body (just be careful not to get this too close to your eyes) when you apply this vegan, cruelty-free glitter gel. The holographic gel goes on smoothly, comes in five shades, and is easily removed with makeup remover.

34. An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Fits 12 Pairs Of Shoes MISSLO Over the Door Shoe Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With 24 mesh transparent pockets, you can store up to 12 pairs of shoes in this amazing shoe organizer, which has four convenient hooks for hanging over your closet or bedroom door. The organizer comes in white or black and doubles as a place to store linen, towels, and cleaning supplies.

35. This Simple-To-Use Apple Corer For Easy Fruit Snacks OXO Good Grips Apple Corer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Core apples in mere seconds and make snacking and food prep a cinch with this apple corer. The tool has a non-slip handle and a stainless steel body — plus, it saves you money by retaining more of the apple and only getting rid of the core. The corer boasts a perfect five-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. One reviewer raves: "Using the corer by OXO is much quicker, less messy & retains more of the fruit."

36. The Quality French Press Coffee Maker For A Rich Cup Of Coffee Secura French Press Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A rich, full-bodied cup of coffee starts with a quality coffee maker, like this stainless steel French press coffee maker, which boasts a three-layered stainless steel filter that keeps grinds out of your cup. Make up to 34 ounces of coffee and then pop all of its parts into the dishwasher for quick clean-up.

37. A Flash Drive With Enough Memory To Back Up Phone Data SanDisk Flash Drive $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're like many people, you probably accrue a ton of data on your phone, tablet, or laptop. Save valuable data like images and videos on this flash drive, which holds 64GB and features dual micro-USB and USB 3.0 connectors.

38. An Invigorating Organic Soap That's Tough On Dirt Dr. Bronner Pure Castille Soap $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hands are stained from gardening or you have a dog who has just spent the afternoon rolling around in the dirt, this tough organic soap is the natural remedy that is tough on grease and dirt and smells amazing, thanks to ingredients like essential peppermint oil. This eco-friendly cleanser can be used on floors, surfaces, dishes, pets, and on you — you can clean your face, hair, and body with it as well.

39. A Multi-Purpose LED Flashlight With Five Lighting Modes For Every Situation GearLight LED Flashlight $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This water-resistant flashlight is the only tactical flashlight you'll need and want by your side when you're camping, hiking, or anticipating an emergency situation. It features five light modes: high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS — and it's brighter than most lights. The light even lets you zoom in or out on objects.