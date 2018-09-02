40 Clever Products On Amazon That Are Cute & All Cost Less Than $5

Okay, so maybe you're not quite in the financial place to be splurging on products right now. Does that mean you can't shop... at all? Absolutely not. Now, don't worry — I'm not saying you should just charge everything on your credit card. What I am saying is that it's entirely possible to engage in a little retail therapy without making a major dent in your wallet. In fact, these Amazon products under $5 will make almost no dent in your wallet at all.

Now, here's the thing (and you probably already know it): finding good deals takes time. You have to set aside hours to either rifle through racks at your favorite discount store or click through endless product pages on Amazon. It can be frustrating, and oftentimes you'll end up walking away with something you're not really all that crazy about. And you should like what you buy — even if you didn't spend a lot of money on it.

So here's the good news. I'm presenting to you a curated list of 42 products, and each of them satisfies the following three criteria: it's cute, it's clever, and, it's incredibly affordable — because everything here is under five dollars.

So go ahead and indulge in a little retail therapy. These products won't break the bank.