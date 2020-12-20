40 Cheap Products That Work Just As Well As The Expensive, Popular Alternatives

Many popular products — from beauty items to electronics to kitchenware and beyond — come with a lot of hype and a hefty price tag to match. Luckily, there are plenty of cheap products that work just as well as the expensive alternatives, and Amazon is well-stocked with highly-rated options that'll arrive at your door in no time.

When shopping for affordable substitutes to high-end items, reviews are a super helpful way to figure out how close each product is to its pricer cousin. To that end, I've gotten the scoop from experts as well as everyday shoppers, and have curated a list of cheap alternatives for some of the most popular items you may be coveting. So whether you're looking for an ultra-rich body cream, a collagen-boosting serum, a durable chef's knife, a Dutch oven, or an upright vacuum that doesn't cost hundreds of dollars, there's sure to be a budget-friendly option on Amazon that's gained a loyal following. This way, you can save your money for the life upgrades that are really worth splurging on.

No matter which area of your life you're hoping to improve — whether it's your beauty routine, home, or favorite gadget — scroll on for the best cheap products that'll work just as well as the pricier alternatives.

1. A Stainless Steel Chef's Knife With A Carbon Steel Blade Winco 8-Inch Chef's Knife $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Prep ingredients like a pro with this stainless steel chef's knife that costs a fraction of what you'd pay for some high-end versions. The blade is made from durable high-carbon steel that maintains a sharp edge over time, and the full tang blade extends all the way into the handle, which evenly distributes weight while you chop and slice. Even better? It's dishwasher-safe. Available sizes: 6-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch

2. These Thick & Comfy Running Socks CelerSport Athletic Running Socks (6 Pairs) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect pair of athletic socks should feel totally seamless inside your sneakers and stay in place while you move, and this six-pack of running socks fits the bill at a wallet-friendly price. The vented socks are made from a blend of combed cotton and polyester, so they're breathable and moisture-wicking, and they're cushioned at all the right places for maximum comfort. Plus, the elastic cuffs and heel tabs help these socks stay put. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3. This K-Beauty Collagen Hair Treatment For Dry, Damaged Locks Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein Treatment $8 | Amazon See On Amazon It's so easy to spend a fortune on beauty products, but this collagen hair treatment comes to the rescue at an incredibly low price and with over 10,000 Amazon reviews. The treatment is formulated with ceramides, soy protein extract, and collagen, to add strength and shine while leaving hair silky-smooth.

4. An Affordable Fitness Tracker That Comes In 6 Colors LETSCOM Fitness Tracker Wrist Watch $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable fitness tracker costs a quarter of the price of its high-end competitor, so you can stay on top of your fitness goals without spending a lot. The device tracks your activity, heart rate, sleep quality, and more, and there are 14 exercise modes and reminders to help keep you moving throughout the day. Plus, you can receive app notifications and text message alerts right on your wrist. Available colors: 6

5. A Cast Iron Skillet That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Cook up some amazing meals with this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, which heats food evenly and offers excellent heat retention. The skillet is pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil, so it's ready for you to make meals on the stove, in the oven, and over a campfire or grill. You can purchase the skillet on its own or add a cast iron grill pan too. Available sizes: 3.5 inches, 6.5 inches, 8 inches, 9 inches, 10 inches, 10.25 inches, 12 inches, 13.25 inches, 15 inches

6. The Tried-And-True Moisturizing Cream That's *So* Similar To A Luxury Version NIVEA Moisturizing Cream (13.5 Fl. Oz.) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon NIVEA has been around since 1911, and devoted Amazon reviewers love this affordable face and body cream with near-identical ingredients to a luxury version that costs hundreds of dollars more. (Really.) A dream for dry skin, the concentrated moisturizer is enriched with vitamin B5 to nourish, soothe, and protect, and it's gentle enough to use anywhere. Plus, it comes in Nivea's signature tin that's easy to stash in your bag.

7. These Period Panties With A Comfy High Waist Bambody High-Waisted Absorbent Underwear $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-waisted period panties are about half the price of a similar product, so it's no surprise they're a best-seller on Amazon. They're made from a soft bamboo-spandex blend that's breathable, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, and there are absorbent and leakproof layers that extends from front to back. Available sizes: XX-Small - 6X-Large

8. A 3-Pack Of Durable High-Speed Lightning Cables TAKAGI Nylon Braided Lightning Cables (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Having spare charging cables on hand is always a plus, and you can stock up with this affordable three-pack of high-speed Lightning cables. The 6-foot cables give you plenty of reach, and since they're made from braided nylon, you don't have to deal with tangles or fraying.

9. These Aloe Vera Foot Peel Masks That Gently Exfoliate Scala Foot Peel Exfoliating Masks (2 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Get soft, smooth feet with these wallet-friendly foot peel masks. Sold in a two-pack, the hypoallergenic foot masks contains ingredients like lactic acid, milk protein extract, and aloe vera to gently slough off skin within five days. Also great: The foot masks have double barriers that are unlikely to rip when putting them on.

10. An Electric Toothbrush With A 4.6-Star Rating Greater Goods Sonic Electric Toothbrush $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been wanting to make the switch to an electric toothbrush, this one from Greater Goods offers all the oral hygiene benefits at an affordable price — in fact, many reviewers have chosen this brush over the pricier original. With multiple cleaning modes and a timer, it comes with a compact charging base and two brush heads. A bonus? For every toothbrush sold, the company donates one to a child in need.

11. These Build-Your-Own Yoga Pants That Let You Do The Designing Core 10 'Build Your Own' Yoga Pants $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These build-your-own yoga pants allow you to pick the size, waistband, and color, so you get a look and feel that's totally you. Choose from medium-, high-, and cross-waistbands, and regular, short, and tall lengths, along with two color options: black and dark heather gray. Reviewers rave about these polyester-spandex yoga pants, noting they're thick and not see-through. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

12. A Fan-Favorite Hair Brush That Gently Detangles & Enhances Shine Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot on a high-quality boar bristle brush — take the Wet Brush Shine Enhancer, for example, which has more than 2,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating. This popular brush uses ultra-soft boar bristles to gently detangle and distribute the natural oils in your hair, leaving you with shiny locks. Also great: Because it requires less pulling on wet hair, it can minimize breakage and prevent split ends. Choose from retro pink and black.

13. A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With 20,000+ Reviews Cambridge Soundworks Oontz Bluetooth Speaker $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly-rated Bluetooth speaker has over 20,000 Amazon reviews, earning raves for its sound quality and low price. The powerful speaker delivers loud, clear sound and connects to Bluetooth devices from up to 100 feet away. It offers up to 20 hours of play on one charge, and it's waterproof, so you can bring it to the beach or pool.

14. An Ultra-Moisturizing Ceramide Cream Holika Holika Good Cera Super Ceramide Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Ceramides can create a protective barrier on your skin, locking in moisture and preventing dryness — and this Holika Holika ceramide cream costs less than half of similar products. The hypoallergenic formula contains shea butter and essential oils to offers intense hydration and restore a plump appearance to skin.

15. A 5-Pack Of Silicone Bands For Your Apple Watch Vancle Smart Watch Bands (Set of 5) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Change up your Apple Watch band without spending a lot, thanks to this five-pack of silicone bands. The sports bands are compatible with all Apple watches, and you can choose from different sizes to fit your wrist and watch face. Reviewers note these bands are well-made and "super comfortable and soft." Available sizes: 38mm/40mm S/M and M/L, 42mm/44mm S/M and M/L

16. A Lightweight Upright Vacuum Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Vacuum Cleaner $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Some upright vacuums can cost hundreds of dollars, but not the Eureka PowerSpeed bagless vacuum. The lightweight and easy-to-maneuver vacuum weighs 10 pounds and features five height settings for use on hard floors and carpets. It also comes with multiple cleaning attachments, an extra-large dust cup, and a washable filter.

17. A Brightening Vitamin C Serum That Helps Even Skin Tone SeoulCeuticals Vitamin C Day Glow Serum $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The vitamin C serum from SeoulCeuticals can help even skin tone, boost collagen production, and protect against sun damage, and it's earned thousands of loyal fans. This formula contains 20% vitamin C, along with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant vitamin E and ferulic acid — just apply a few drops morning and night to make your skin smooth and glowy.

18. An Ultra-Rich Body & Face Cream With Essential Oils Weleda Skin Food Cream $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For intense hydration, thousands of reviewers are fans of Weleda Skin Food cream, noting its resemblance to a high-end version. The ultra-rich moisturizer is formulated with beeswax, almond and sunflower oils, and extracts of rosemary, chamomile, and pansy to soothe and hydrate the face and body. Plus, it's free from synthetic fragrances that might irritate sensitive skin.

19. A Classic Tee That's Soft & Stretchy 32 DEGREES Cool Scoop Tee $12 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to spend a lot on a chic and comfy T-shirt when you can slip into this classic scoop tee from 32 Degrees. The versatile tee is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, and it comes in timeless colors that'll go with every outfit. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

21. A Cast Iron Dutch Oven That Comes In Bright Colors Lodge 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $60 | Amazon See On Amazon A cast iron Dutch oven like the one from Lodge can cost upwards of $250, so this is a great alternative for budget-conscious chefs. The enameled cast iron comes in a range of colors — like red, Caribbean blue, and lagoon green — that are sure to match your decor, and there are five sizes to choose from. Available sizes: 1.5-quart, 3-quart, 4.5-quart, 6-quart, 7.5-quart

22. A Long-Lasting Soy Wax Candle That Comes In 36 Scents Lulu Candles Luxury Soy Candles $20 | Amazon See On Amazon High-end candles usually come at a high-end price, but this luxury soy candle is both long-lasting and affordable. It's made from eco-friendly soy wax and comes in a variety of enticing scents — like pineapple evergreen, fresh linen, and jasmine, oud, and sandalwood — at different sizes to suit your space. Available sizes: 6-ounce, 8.5-ounce, 9-ounce, 35-ounce, pillar

23. A Skin-Calming Centella Serum That Reduces Redness & Promotes Collagen PURITO Centella Green Level Serum $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Centella asiatica — also known as tiger grass — is an ingredient found in several high-end skin care products, and this centella serum comes at a wallet-friendly price. The serum contains 49% centella extract, which works to calm redness, boost collagen production, and improve hydration. It's gentle enough to use morning and night and contains no artificial fragrances.

24. A Magic Bullet Blender That Whips Up Smoothies & More Magic Bullet Small Blender (11-Piece Set) $39 | Amazon See On Amazon With the Magic Bullet blender, you can whip up smoothies, sauces, and dips with ease. The 11-piece set includes the blender, cups, blades, a recipe book, and a flip-top lid, so you can easily bring your blended drink on the go. There's also a 13-piece set with additional blender cups.

25. A 5-Pack Of Blending Sponges With Over 38,000 Reviews BEAKEY Makeup Blending Sponges (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon A single name-brand makeup sponge can cost $20, but this five-pack of blending sponges is a bargain that's just as effective. These best-selling beauty blenders have more than 38,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, and the reusable sponges are latex-free, ultra-soft, and suitable for wet and dry use.

26. A Compact Single-Serve Coffee Brewer CHULUX Single-Serve Coffee Brewer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are fans of this single-serve coffee brewer, finding it comparable to a name-brand version. The compact coffee brewer has a 12-ounce capacity and works with coffee pods or ground coffee (but filters are not included). The brewer boasts simple one-button operation, an easy-to-fill reservoir, and a drip tray that's removable for taller mugs.

27. A Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler That Comes With 3 Lids FineDine Insulated Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel travel tumbler is perfect for staying hydrated on the go. The insulated, double-walled bottle keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24, and it comes with a wide-mouth cap, straw lid, and flip-top lid so you can choose the one that's easiest to sip from. The leakproof bottle has a 26-ounce capacity and fits in most car cup holders. Plus, it comes in unique colors and styles, like gradient green, brushed stainless steel, and faux wood grain. Available colors: 14

28. These Exfoliating Peel Pads That Are The Definition Of 'Bargain' Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (60 Pads) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to boost radiance and resurface skin, the Nip + Fab peeling pads offer powerful results, but cost about one-tenth of the price of high-end alternatives. The pads are soaked in alpha hydroxy acids, which work to stimulate skin cell turnover and brighten skin.

29. A Handheld Spiralizer For Making Zoodles & Curly Fries OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Spiralize zucchini, make curly fries, and more with this compact handheld spiralizer. The BPA-free kitchen tool has a stainless steel blade that works with a variety of veggies, and there's a grippy food holder and non-slip grip for safety. Best of all, the spiralizer is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

30. An Affordable 5-In-1 USB-C Hub Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Adapter $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If your computer doesn't have enough ports, you can easily add more with this five-in-one USB-C hub from Anker. The device includes two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and SD and micro -D card slots, so you can quickly transfer media and get high-quality video output.

31. A Sleek Wireless Charger TOZO Wireless Charger $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A wireless charger is great for decluttering, and this one is less than half the cost of a similar option. The slim wireless charger has a sleek and durable mirror panel and built-in protection against overheating, overcharging, and short circuiting. Plus, LED indicator lights let you check the charging status of your device at a glance. Available colors: 11

32. A Heavy-Duty Combination Lock For Your Bike Amazer Heavy-Duty Bike Lock $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This heavy-duty combination bike lock keeps your bicycle safe and secure. It's made from hardened steel with a PVC coating, so it's resistant to cutting and won't scratch your bike's paint. You can set your own four-digit combination, and there's a dust cover to protect the cylinder and extend the life of your lock.

33. A Highly-Rated Hair Dryer With 20,000+ Reviews Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There are many expensive blow dryers out there, but this hair dryer from Remington is a popular and affordable alternative with over 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The hair dryer combines ceramic, ionic, and tourmaline technology to dry your hair quickly and reduce frizz. There are three heat levels, two speed settings, and a cool shot button, and diffuser and concentrator attachments are included.

34. An Action Camera That's Waterproof To 100 Feet AKASO Waterproof Wi-Fi Action Camera $80 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling waterproof action camera captures all your adventurous moments, and reviewers note that compared to the higher-end option, it offers incredible value for the price. The camera takes photos and HD videos and has adjustable view angles, image stabilization, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an HDMI port, so you can connect to your TV. For diving and water sports, place the camera inside its waterproof case and you're good to go up to 100 feet underwater.

35. These Super Affordable Bluetooth Headphones SoMi Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers note these Bluetooth headphones work just as well as a $300 pair for a fraction of the cost. The stylish headphones offer up to 15 hours of wireless play (and come with a cable for wired playback), and they deliver clear sound with passive noise isolation. There's also a built-in mic for hands-free calling, and the adjustable headband and plush ear cushions provide a comfy fit. Available colors: 2

36. This 2-Pack Of Color-Changing Smart Bulbs LUMMAN Color-Changing Smart Light Bulbs $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Create the perfect lighting at home with this two-pack of color-changing smart light bulbs. The lights connect to your existing Wi-Fi network and are voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. You can also use a free smartphone app to control your lights from anywhere in the world.

37. A Matte Face Primer That Blurs Pores & Balances Skin Tone Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 14,000 reviews, this face primer by Elizabeth Mott is about half the price of a similar product, and works to control oil, smooth pores, and balance skin tone. The cruelty-free formula is lightweight and will keep your makeup from budging all day long.

38. These Silicone Cooking Utensils That Are Much Cheaper Than Their High-End Alternative Home Hero Silicone Cooking Utensil Set (8 Pieces) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You can spend twice as much for a set of silicone cooking utensils, but it's not necessary, since this one has won more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. With natural acacia wood handles, the utensils are heat-resistant to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and the silicone heads go easy on your cookware. The set comes with eight pieces, including a slotted spoon, soup ladle, and pasta server.

39. The Neutrogena Water Gel Moisturizer With 40,000 Reviews Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This water gel moisturizer has earned more than 43,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and for good reason: The fast-absorbing moisturizer is lightweight, but instantly quenches dry skin. It's a fantastic hydration option for anyone who doesn't like the feel of a heavier cream on their face.