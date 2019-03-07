40 Captions For St. Patrick's Day Nail Art, Because Your Claws Totally Sham-ROCK

Winter is coming to a close, which means that you can start to look forward to spring. That means sundresses, blooming flowers, sunny days spent at the park, and St. Patrick's Day are all within arm's reach. To celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, you're likely stocking up on all things green and gold (You don't want to get pinched, after all.), filling up your fridge with delicious green treats, and naturally, getting a festive mani. Your nails will be so magical, they'll need their own pictures, so you'll need captions for St. Patrick's Day nail art to accompany your posts.

I have always firmly believed that a great manicure can work wonders. They complete your outfit, can give you a huge boost of confidence, and make you feel like a superstar. In my opinion, every holiday calls for some form of fun nail art, including St. Patrick's Day. You can have anything from four leaf clovers, to pots of gold, to even huge rainbows painted onto your nails to commemorate the holiday.

1. "Irish kisses and shamrock wishes."

2. "My nails are too cute to pinch... Can you even pinch nails?"

3. "Clearly nailed my St. Patrick's Day ~lewk~."

4. "Sorry, I'm pinch-proof."

5. "Good nails don't lie."

6. "The happiest girls always have the prettiest nails." — Tammy Taylor

7. "These nails were made for pinching."

8. "The paddy don't start till I walk in."

9. "I see green people."

10. "Wishin' you a pot of gold and all the joy your heart can hold."

11. "Pot of gold? More like pot of goals."

12. "When life gives you nail polishes, make nail art."

13. "Why should you never iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don't want to press your luck."

14. "I should warn you: I pinch back."

15. "Shamrockin' and rollin'."

16. "Go luck yourself."

17. "Life's too short to have drab nails."

18. "I'm here to paddy!"

19. "I think I paddy much nailed it with this nail art."

20. "Lucky AF."

21. "What do ghosts drink on St. Patrick's Day? BOOs."

22. "When you're this cute, who needs luck?"

23. "It's all fun and games until someone breaks a nail."

24. "Irish you a lucky day."

25. "All green everything."

26. "Magically delicious." — Lucky Charms

27. "These nails sham-ROCK if I do say so myself."

28. "My nails are my lucky charm."

29. "The leprechaun made me do it."

30. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams

31. "Life is not perfect, but your nails can be."

32. "It's not easy being green." — Joe Raposo, "Bein' Green"

33. "Shamrocks and shenanigans for all!"

34. "Who needs luck when your nails look this great?"

35. "#NailedIt."

36. "My claws sham-ROCK."

37. "What's a leprechaun's favorite kind of music? Sham-rock and roll."

38. "Well, I'm a leprechaun so don't be telling me about rainbows!" — Reilly O'Reilly, Luck of The Irish

39. "Love is the sight of how good your nails look when you're typing on your iPhone."

40. "Irish I could have this mani all year."