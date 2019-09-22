40 Brilliant Finds On Amazon You'll End Up Using Every Damn Day

Have you ever found a genius product on Amazon and wondered how you ever lived without it? I have, too. In fact, I'm pretty much always on the lookout for even more brilliant finds on Amazon that'll make my day-to-day easier.

Here's the thing, though: It's tough to just hop online and stumble across a product that'll change your life. Most of the time, it takes some digging — but it's totally possible to find those special items. Take this avocado knife, for example. How many times have you struggled to pit and slice the perfect avocado? Well, from now on, this knife will do the work for you.

That's one brilliant gadget that you can add to your daily routine, but there are plenty of others out there. And if you're on the fence about another item while you're shopping, you can turn to its reviews. That's what I did while I was looking at these herb-cutting scissors. I knew they existed — but when I found out that one customer used them to cut enough basil for 12 pizzas in less than five minutes, I realized that I needed them.

Without further ado, here's a collection of some of the most genius products out there. Hopefully you can use it to find a game-changing product that you love.