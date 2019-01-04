When you start a new relationship, you probably have a pretty strong sense of the person you're dating. You know if they're super into CrossFit or eating vegan, or if they exclusively watch Bravo reality TV shows. (More power to them honestly.) So it might not come as too much of a shock if you, too, start adopting those same habits after a few months of dating. The fact of the matter is, there are quite a few ways dating someone can change your lifestyle, and honestly? It's not always a bad thing.

But let's back it up a bit. What does it even mean if your lifestyle changes once you start dating someone new? "Lifestyle choices can revolve around what kind of food you’ll be eating, where you’ll be eating, where you will be traveling to, and what kind of experiences you’ll be having day to day," John Keegan, dating coach, tells Elite Daily. "Are you interested in meditation, yoga, spiritual matters? Will your partner be into those things and will that be important to you that they are? Will you share in those experiences together?"

Dating someone definitely has the potential to change your lifestyle, but it's up to you to decide whether or not you want to let it. Here are the main ways in which your lifestyle might shift once you start dating someone new.

1 Your sleep schedule could change. Giphy If you start dating someone and find yourself staying at their place pretty regularly, or vice versa, then you might find that your sleep schedule feels a little off at first. "If your partner is an early riser but you are not, you have two options: sleep in after them or get up at the same time," Sasha Aurund, editor at Psych&Sex, tells Elite Daily. "If you are okay, and happy with making the change to wake up earlier — then this could be a positive lifestyle change." You could use that time to work out, prepare a balanced breakfast, or just take your time getting ready for whatever commitments you have during the day. Again, whether or not you're willing to change your sleeping patterns when dating someone new is your call, but sleeping with them regularly can have an impact on how much sleep you're getting.

2.Your diet might shift. Giphy If you have a special kind of diet, like vegan or dairy-free, and your partner doesn't, you might find your diet shifting, or that of your partner's if they're willing. "If you eat healthy and your partner does not but you are eating every meal together, the logical evolution of your diet would become unhealthy unless you are going to cook two separate meals," Aurund says. Maybe you can convince them to eat healthier, or maybe you're OK with loosening your diet a little. Whatever the case, don't feel like you have to change your eating habits just because your partner's are different.

3 Your appearance can also potentially change. Giphy It might seem odd, but if you're dating someone and your lifestyle is changing, it's likely that your appearance is changing, too, Aurund says. "We seem to choose partners who look like us in the first place, and the longer we’re with a partner, the more we come to look like them." If you can't tell whether your lifestyle has changed since dating someone, look in the mirror. "Couples do the same activities, eat the same foods, get the same amount of sleep, etc. Each of these shared activities affects the body and, in turn, the appearance."