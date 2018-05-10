4 'Riverdale' Season 2 Finale Theories That Will Make You Scream & Cry At The Same Time

I think my heartbeat is still trying to slow down after that crazy episode of Riverdale, which not only revealed the identity of one of the Black Hoods, but also tossed us a major cliffhanger about Jughead's fate. "Judgment Night" definitely revved up fans' anticipation for next week's season finale, but it also left them with big questions about what Season 2's final chapter could answer. In addition to wondering about the other Black Hood and whether Jughead is OK, there's also the debate of what Hiram Lodge is up to. With these concerns in mind, we've gathered four Riverdale Season 2 finale theories that will inevitably destroy fans' emotions.

Spoiler Alert: Spoilers for Riverdale's "Judgment Night" episode follow.

Online fans have taken on the mission of picking apart the finale's teaser for any possible clues. but it's no easy task. Even though viewers had caught onto the possibility of Hal Cooper being the Black Hood before "Judgment Night" aired, predicting the finale's events is anyone's game, and there's plenty out there to consider before next Wednesday. So, what possibilities should we keep in mind for the finale "Brave New World"? Reddit and Twitter users are here to help us out with the strongest theories of what Season 2's last episode will bring.

1 Fangs' Death Is Faked So The Serpents Can Take Down Hiram And The Ghoulies The CW We last saw Fangs bleeding on the ground after Archie accidentally shot him in the stomach, and the Riverdale Wiki considers him deceased, but never say never when it comes to this show. Reddit user Alishaaaaa suggests that in order to protect Fangs and an injured Jughead (who could also be near death in the finale), their deaths are faked to throw Hiram Lodge and his cronies off their path. The fan writes: If anything, I am wondering if they are faking Fangs’ and Jughead’s deaths. If you watch the trailer again, the clip where Betty, Veronica, and Archie are at the grave, she’s holding Juggie's hat. I feel like the serpents will try to take down Penny/The Ghoulies and Hiram and they want to keep them in the dark about Fangs and Jug really being alive. The theory makes sense, but I think it's safe to say that at least one of the boys is dead in the finale, and the likelihood points to Fangs. The finale teaser shows Betty, Veronica, and Archie visiting a grave, and even though Betty is holding Jughead's hat in the scene, the show logistically wouldn't axe off Jughead so soon, right? ...Right?!

2 Claudius Blossom Is Revealed As The Other Black Hood The CW Other possible names linked to the identity of Black Hood 2.0 include Charles Smith and Hal Cooper's secret, unconfirmed twin, but the more I think about it, the more I think Cheryl's mysterious uncle fitting the bill makes sense. He's kept a low profile since popping up in town, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if he's really Cheryl's dad Cliff in disguise. Given Hal's fling with Penelope Blossom, the idea that he's secretly working with Claudius as well isn't far-fetched. Reddit user Natare04 writes: I think the BH 2.0 is none other than Claudius. It wouldn't surprise me that he is in cahoots with Hal or Cheryl's mom...It's just too convenient [that] he shows up and then disappears. The other theory I have is that Hal and him were friends, maybe the Calloway family adopted Claudius. It would be awesome if the show did answer all of our Black Hood-related questions in the finale, but it sure does love its suspense. Will we have to wait until Season 3 for more clarification on this?

3 Jughead Survives, But Is Hospitalized The CW If you keep up with your Riverdale spoilers, you may know that Skeet Ulrich, aka FP Jones, basically confirmed Jughead being in a hospital in the finale. He reportedly told a fan that his favorite father-son scene between the two was in the finale and that Jughead was in a hospital bed during it. Of course, this doesn't reveal anything about Jughead's well-being during the scene, but as one fan points out, Jughead narrating the show is good reason for him not to die any time soon. Plus, is The CW really going to dismiss the beloved Cole Sprouse? I think not.