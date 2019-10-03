It's that time of year again! Halloween is upon us and let's be serious, if you're like me, you've waited until now to come up with an epic costume that won't be what everyone else is wearing. Skip the constant Pinterest scrolling and let me point you in the right direction. Cue four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Halloween 2019 couple's costume ideas that won't break the bank, courtesy of me. Trust me, these looks will have people asking, "Why didn't I think of that?"

There is no doubt that the husband and wife duo are two of the most fashionable celebrities around, but they also tend to lay low in matching sweats from time to time. So, whether you're looking to wow as a sexy duo with your partner or simply match with your bestie, these are all great go-to options for All Hallows' Eve.

1. Met Gala Kimye

In 2019, Kardashian went for an extravagant look for the biggest night in fashion, while West opted for an all-black ensemble. This Kimye costume is ideal for the pair who has one person ready to go all out while the other wants to do the least.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To get Kardashian's look, grab a nude bodycon dress, a lot of hair gel (to capture that wet look), and clear high heels. (BTW, I'm not encouraging anyone to wear the painful corset she used to pull off the look.)

Bedazzle with some rhinestones and voila!

According to Vogue, this item below is the exact one the rapper wore to the Met Gala. If you want to go as West, it's as simple as black gym shoes, slacks and a jacket with a gold zipper.

Dickies is a one-stop-shop for this costume!

2. Sunday Service Kimye

I'm truly considering this costume for myself because, well, it looks as cozy as can be. Not only that, but these sweats are ones you can wear over and over again. If you're like me and prefer to be covered up for Halloween, this is a great option. West has been performing his Sunday Service for months now, so have no doubt that people will recognize who you are with one glance at the shirt.

While you can buy Kanye's official merch online for upwards of $300, you can alter his look just a bit to save some cash. Thanks to Amazon, you can find plenty of knockoffs!

To get Kardashian's look, you can simply buy gray sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie and purchase iron-on letters to spell out "Holy Spirit."

3. Chic Date Night Kimye

Once again, if you're going as West, you're lucking out with a cozy costume. Kim, however, opted for a super sexy, leather outfit for a date night with her man one night in July 2019.

You can look just as fierce with the below options. To get Kardashian's look, start with faux leather leggings.

And onto West's effortless look, aka, some blue sweatpants, a regular-shmegular black sweater, and some shades. Easy.

4. New Year's Eve Kimye

Alright, it's West's turn to be the focal point. Kardashian shared this picture shortly after the 2019 new year, and it's definitely something to celebrate. With the reality star sporting a casual look and her hubby in an oversized fur coat, make sure you recreate this pose for a Halloween-night photo if you choose this look!

To get Kanye's look throw on a comfy faux fur jacket and pants of your choosing. Quick and cozy!

And Kim is just as simple. Just toss on a loose, black jean jacket and matching pants.

And there you have it! Four affordable options to make you look and feel like one of the most famous couples in Hollywood!