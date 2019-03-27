39 Weird Inventions On Amazon That Are As Genius As The Squatty Potty

If you've ever used The Squatty Potty, you know how life can suddenly seem more magical when a bizarre product enters it. Especially if it's something like a tiny little stool (HA) that makes going to the bathroom infinitely easier — and has inspired thousands of reviewers to sing its praises. If you haven't tried it out? Well, my friend, you should seriously invest some time into finding weird inventions on Amazon.

Just kidding. I did all of the work for you, because I know very few people have time to scroll the internet all day for these kinds of things. How else but through this (brilliant, of course) article would you find a muscle massager called the worm? How else would you discover a foldable straw for all your eco-friendly needs? Or a stainless steel bar of a soap that eliminates that stinky garlic smell from your hands? There's tons of odd products out there that are just as amazing as that cult-favorite toilet stool — and they're just waiting to make your day a little more amusing.

We can't all invent the next big thing, but we can certainly order the next big thing: and if you're scrolling through this while sitting on a Squatty Potty, you'll know that's definitely the next best (number two, if you will) thing.

1. A Foam For Your Bum By The Makers Of The Squatty Potty Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Foam $18 If you know anything about wet wipes (like most of us, um, definitely do) — you know that they're not very septic- or sewer-safe. But if you still want that extra-clean feeling on your bum without the dangers to your toilet and the environment, try out this foam by the makers of the Squatty Potty. It's made with soothing aloe, and it's safe to flush: just spray the foam onto toilet paper and wipe away. Another lovely addition to your porcelain throne.

2. A Massage Ball That's Cold As Ice Recoup Fitness Cyrosphere Cold Massage Roller $40 Filled with 3.4 ounces of cooling gel, this massage roller ball utilizes cold therapy to provide more relief and faster recovery from muscle pains or soreness — whether it's from a workout or an injury. The rolling ball ensures that it easily glides across skin — plus, you can unscrew it to use on your feet, and will stay cold for six hours after a night in the freezer. The cold helps reduce the lactic acid in your muscles (which is what makes them hurt), and is also helpful for people with arthritis.

3. A Holographic Mask That Turns You Into A Disco Ball I DEW CARE Sugar Kitten Mask $17 Even if it didn't have its intensely hydrating properties, I'd still be tempted to use this peel-off mask. It's made with ruby and pearl powder, for one, and it's also holographic. But the addition of rose water and hyaluronic acid add moisture right back into skin, leaving it glowing long after you clean this mask off. It even comes with a brush for even application.

4. A Brilliant Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Surpahs Over The Sink Drying Rack $24 If you don't have a dishwasher or just like to hand-wash fragile items like wine glasses — you absolutely need this drying rack. Bulky drying racks are the bane of small kitchens, but this one rolls up when not in use, then comfortably fits over the sink to clear up your countertops for good. It can even be used as a trivet because it's heat-resistant.

5. The Dog Doorbell For All The Polite Pups In Your Life Kytely Dog Doorbells (2 Pack) $9 If you're training your pet to let you know when it's time to go outside, why settle for a bark? Nope — your dog is more sophisticated than that, and they absolutely deserve a dog doorbell to ring when it's time to take a piddle. This one comes with two, and they're extra-loud so you can hear them wherever you are. It's easily adjustable so any pup can reach it, too.

6. A Pan That Makes Every Brownie The Corner Brownie Baker's Edge Non-Stick Brownie Pan $36 There are two kinds of people in this world: people who like the crispy, chewy edge of a brownie, and people who are wrong. This brilliant non-stick brownie pan is shaped so every piece has two chewy edges, and it works with your regular box mix. It's also made from sturdy aluminum, and comes with a nylon spatula and some recipes.

7. A Straightening Brush That's Charged By USB Dwave Straightening Brush $44 If you like to do hair touch-ups in your office bathroom or travel a lot, then it's not going to get any more convenient than this cordless straightening brush. Charged by USB, it's compact and still has all the bells and whistles of the brush you have at home — it has three heat settings for any hair texture, silicone tips to provide a nice scalp massage, and ceramic plates that minimize frizz. It comes with a carrying case, and will last 30 minutes of use on one charge.

8. A Seat Cushion That Provides Relief From Back Pain — And Corrects Your Posture Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Seat Cushion $30 Made from memory foam that never goes flat over time and allows for air to circulate for maximum comfort, this seat cushion solves a variety of problems for anyone who has to sit all day: It aligns your spine to improve posture, provides relief from tailbone and lower back pain, circulates blood to the legs, and can soothe arthritis or sciatica. The cover is removable and machine-washable, too.

9. An Essential Oil Diffuser For Your Car That Makes For A More Relaxing Commute InnoGear USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser $20 If your commute is stressing you out, it's time to relax a bit with this essential oil diffuser. Fill the 50-milliliter tank with water and add a few drops of your favorite blend: you'll have a soothing, odor-eliminating mist for up to six hours. It has automatic shut-off, fits into most cup holders, and has two misting modes. You can turn on the light on and off, too.

10. A Little Kitchen Gadget That Makes Following Printed Recipes A Cinch Architec Recipe Rock $10 Keep printed recipes from getting dirty with this simple little kitchen gadget: the Recipe Rock has a magnetic base and a little ball that secures up to eight pieces of paper. Easy to wipe down with a towel if it gets dirty, you can use this in your office, too.

11. These Set Of Cloths That Were Made For Cleaning And Polishing Your Entire Home E-Cloth Bathroom Cleaning Pack (Set of 2) $15 This cloth is basically a magic trick: just wet it, and it will remove 99 percent of the bacteria on your surfaces without the use of chemicals. They're highly-absorbent, and even remove the grime from hard-to-clean areas fixtures like the faucet. It helps to remove lime scale and build-up, and comes with one cloth to clean, and one cloth to polish.

12. A Wine Holder For Your Bathroom, Because Duh SipCaddy $13 Some inventions change your life forever — and some inventions aren't the SipCaddy. It's a holder with a strong suction cup made to hold your wine: because who wants to precariously balance a glass on your slippery tub edges? It made of recyclable, dishwasher-safe plastic and holds up to 7 pounds. It fits other cups and glasses, too.

13. This Hybrid Massage Roller And Ball Set That'll Relieve All Your Aches And Pains The Original Worm $24 Part ball and part roller, this freaky Worm massager is four massage balls in a washable, neoprene covering. Use it to relieve pain post workout, remove aches and pains from your back, or roll it on your foot when they're feeling sore. One reviewer writes: "The Worm has been fantastic! The material it is made of is durable, and I expect it to last for a really long time without wearing out... I like to stand with it between my back and the wall and then squat and allow it to roll up and down my back. It provides a wonderful massage as well as works out knots and soreness."

14. A Foldable Straw So You Have No More Excuses On Why You Can't Be More Eco-Friendly Final Straw $25 I want to be more eco-friendly — but I don't want to have to use those paper straws that melt in your mouth before you can finish your drink. Enter this brilliant straw (as seen on Shark Tank, too): it's foldable and comes with its own carrying case, so you'll never be without it. It's also rainbow-colored and comes with a cleaning squeegee and a drying rack, so you'll never go back to those wasteful plastic versions again.

15. A Charger That Works Faster Than The Ones You Already Have Anker Elite USB Charger $11 This USB charger has functionality and speed — because it can charge two devices on one outlet, and it has the technology to do it as fast as possible. It has a textured casing to prevent bumps and scrapes, and has a foldable plug that makes it incredibly travel-friendly. It also lights up when it's plugged in, so you'll always know when it's on.

16. The French Fry Hack Keeps The Dip Close By French Fry Cone Dipping Cups (4 Pack) $22 Keep your friends close but your dip closer — at least that's the brilliant idea behind these dipping cups. They hold around 8 ounces of fries, breadsticks, veggies, or pretzels, and come with a removable dipping cup for the queso, ketchup, ranch, and condiments that make those worth munching on. They're dishwasher-safe, too.

17. An Aromatherapy Spray That Doesn't Require A Diffuser Indigo Wild Zum Mist Aromatherapy Spray $12 Made to smell citrusy and salty (think: sipping a limoncello by the ocean), this aromatherapy spray is made with pure essential oils and can be used anywhere. Spray it on your laundry for a fresher scent, place it on your pillowcase to relax you into dreamland, wear it as a perfume, or spritz it into the air and on your yoga mat. One reviewer raves: "All it takes is a couple spritzes and everything is freshened and lightly scented." It comes in a few different scents, too.

18. These Silicone Food Savers Ensure Your Lemons Won't Go To Waste Faberware Food Huggers (Set of 4) $8 Fit these brilliant silicone food huggers around produce you didn't finish — think citrus or onion halves — and you'll keep them fresher for much longer. Use them to seal cans or jars you've lose the lid to, and you can stop buying wasteful plastic wrap. These are completely dishwasher-safe, too.

19. The Tiny Little Spatula That Helps You Use Up Your Food The Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula $12 A tiny little spatula with a long handle? Sounds simple, but you didn't invent it — and now, it's here to make your life easier. Empty out your jam jars, ketchup bottles, and more, so you don't have to chuck all the bottles that still have a little bit of food left in them. Do the same for your foundation bottles and moisturizers. This has two (one with a shorter handle), and they're dishwasher-safe.

20. The Bowl With A Removable Ice Pack For Better Lunches At The Office Fit & Fresh Fruit And Veggie Bowl $10 This fruit and vegetable bowl is a brilliant life-hack for a better office lunch or snack: it has a removable ice pack you snap in the lid, three separated sections, and a 1-cup center console for dip. Use it for salads to keep the lettuce from getting soggy, make a hummus or dip plate, or create your own bento box: it's also microwave-safe.

21. A Silicone Face Brush With A Wireless Charger Wireless Charger Facial Cleansing Brush $36 Remove your makeup, cleanse your skin, clean your pores out, and provide a gentle massage — all with this cleansing brush that uses low-frequency pulsations to increase blood circulation to the face. The medical-grade silica gel prevents bacteria growth, and it comes with a wireless charging stand. Three hours of charging provides almost two months of cleaning, it's waterproof, and has 12 different settings.

22. A Splatter-Guard That Keeps The Sauce In The Pan, Not On Your Counters Frywall $22 The Frywall — as seen on Shark Tank — is a brilliant addition to your kitchen. It stops splatter, prevents spill-over when you're cooking a lot of vegetables, and lets steam escape for a better sear on your meats. It's made of BPA-free silicone and is safe to use in the dishwasher, and is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The Frywall also rolls up for easy storage.

23. The Genius Solution For All That Brown Guacamole Prepworks Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper $13 Press the lid all the way down on this guacamole ProKeeper, and it creates a vacuum-seal that prevents browning for days. Yep — days. It stores up to 4 cups of guac (or whatever else you want to keep it in), and it's perfect to serve it in as well.

24. This Water Filter That You Can Take Anywhere Beautiplove Water Filter $29 This 8-cup, BPA-free portable water filter reduces up to 97 percent of unsavory water additives like chlorine and sediment — and it's a great way to make your tap water taste better, wherever you are. There's also a cooling tube so you can chill up a beverage without adding ice — and it's a really fantastic gadget to have around when you need purified water for things like your clothes steamer.

25. A Nasal Inhaler For Aromatherapy On-The-Go BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3 Pack) $20 These aromatherapy inhalers are made with peppermint, eucalyptus, and menthol — along with other pleasant fruit flavors — to relax, soothe stomach aches, and clear out the nostrils. They can even improve focus during the day, so they're great for the office. One reviewer writes: "Purchased these aromatherapy nasal inhalers to help unclog my nostrils when I caught a bad cold and I could not breathe. They definitely work."

26. A Kitchen Gadget That Chops Garlic When You Roll It Around Like A Toy Car Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper $12 Fill the top chamber of this large garlic chopper with your cloves and roll it across your cutting board — the garlic will mince without having to utilize a knife. Not only is it fun, but it's perfect for anyone who doesn't like the smell of garlic lingering on their fingers. You can roll it a few times for a coarse chop, or go wild for a finer mince.

27. The Outlet With A Handy Shelf To Hold Your Phone Steady Multi-Outlet Plug Extender $17 Plug this extender into any outlet, and you'll add three additional plugs and two USB ports to your home or hotel. It also has a night light that automatically lights up when it gets dark enough, and has a little shelf to safely balance your tablet or smartphone instead of leaving it on the floor. It doesn't have a surge protector, so it's even safe for use on cruise ships.

28. The Silicone Caps That Preserve Your Beer Beers Savers (6 Pack) $10 If you cook with beer and the recipe calls for less than a bottle, or you can never quite finish your brew by the end of the night — this silicone cap fits

29. The Brilliant Device For Those That Love Their Drinks Cold AF Hyperchiller $29 Amazon See On Amazon If you're an iced coffee lover, you need to think ahead if you want to make it at home. Right? Not anymore, as long as you have this handy gadget — it instantly cools down your drink up to 130 degrees in 60 seconds. Just store the parts in the freezer for those days you're not interested in a hot cup of joe — and because it doesn't need ice to work, the flavors won't dilute. Use it for whiskey, wine, tea, and other beverages, too.

30. The Sticker That Gets Rid Of Acne — And Prevents You From Picking Avarelle Acne Patch (40 Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon These acne patches (which come with 36 round and 4 square for larger breakouts) are a must-have for a few different reasons: the hydrocolloid bandages get rid of gunk to shrink a pimple overnight, the added tea tree and calendula oils reduce inflammation and soothe irritation, and they keep you from picking and popping. They blend into any skin tone, and prevent scarring.

31. A Stainless Steel Bar Of Soap That Removes Odor From Your Hands Amco Rub-A-Way Bar $9 Amazon See On Amazon Obviously, you need regular soap in your kitchen. But what you didn't know — you also need this stainless steel version, because it bonds with the sulfur molecules on your skin to immediately get rid of all the odors from things like garlic, fish, and onions. One reviewer writes: "It really does work, and it will forevermore be a kitchen staple for me — thankfully they don't wear out!"

32. A Reusable Notebook That Uploads Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook $32 Amazon See On Amazon Need to write things down but hate wasting paper? You need this smart notebook — use it with the included pen, and the 36 pages and be wiped and reused. Where do the notes go? Why, to Dropbox, your email, or the Cloud, of course: it saves what you write down and uploads them to the medium of your choice. One reviewer sums it up: "This book is literal magic."

33. A Brilliant Way To Keep Your Rosé Cold Corkcicle Classic Wine Chiller $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a little picky about the temperature of your wine, this chiller is a genius gadget you need to have around. Pop it in the freezer for 90 minutes, and pop it into a white to keep it cold without a bucket — or even a red to bring it up to cellar temperature. It utilizes a non-toxic gel and BPA-free materials, and one reviewer writes: "The corkcicle is an amazing addition for any wine lover."

34. A Headache Hat That's Exactly What It Sounds Like Headache Hat $40 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a cotton blend, this comfortable, flexible headache hat provides some much-appreciated cold therapy to soothe a tough migraine. It's also as soft as fleece, and great for relieving stress or tensions from both your head and neck. You can wear it as an eye mask, a neck pillow, or around your head.

35. An Ingenious Gadget For Anyone Who's Struggled With Clasping A Bracelet Bracelet Helper Buddy $8 Amazon See On Amazon This is the item you need if you've spent more than 30 seconds fumbling with a hard-to-clasp bracelet or watch. Why ask anyone for help (and note: anytime you do, they always struggle with clasping it, too) when you can use this bracelet helper. It works like a a second steady hand, and it'll look cute on your vanity, too.

36. The Handy Little Invention To Keep Your Bag Off The Floor Clipa2 $16 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter if your bag costs $10 or $10,000 — it has no business being on the floor of a restaurant or (blech) a public restroom. This handbag clip adds a convenient hook to any surface: all it needs is 1/2-inch of space to work. It even holds up to 33 pounds.

37. A Magical Foot Scrubber To Exfoliate, Massage, And Clean Your Feet Vive Foot Scrubber Brush $17 Amazon See On Amazon Clean, massage, exfoliate, and soothe your feet — all with this scrubber brush that have extra-strength suction cups to secure it to the bottom of the tub. That means no bending over and no slipping in the shower: just pure relaxation. It can even get rid of dry patches or calluses, and it's antimicrobial and latex-free.

38. A Nail Polish Holder So You'll Stop Getting Polish Everywhere Tweexy $7 Amazon See On Amazon You're living in the past if you give yourself a home manicure on your coffee table over a bunch of magazines — now, you can prevent spills and drips with the Tweexy. It looks like a Ring Pop, but it actually holds a bottle of polish so you can paint anywhere. The silicone device makes it easier to open up the bottle with one hand, and it's easy to take on and off without messing up your polish.