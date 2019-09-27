39 Strange Products Under $30 On Amazon With Tons Of Rave Reviews

Have you ever bought something you didn't plan on buying — and then fell so in love with it, you couldn't stop telling everyone about it? That's the feeling these offbeat Amazon products that reviewers love elicit — it's as if someone stumbled onto them, and then all of the sudden the whole online marketplace was on fire with tales of their efficacy and sheer magnificence.

One of my favorite products lately is this scrubber, a universal sprayer attachment that its manufacturers report cuts your cleaning time in half. When you're done cleaning and you're ready to relax, this head massager can help you in that department. Don't let its oddly claw-like look put you off: It delivers the same delightful treatment that your hairstylist does when they're washing your hair.

And then there's a perennial favorite, this night light that goes inside your toilet and can give you a disco light show up in there if that's what floats your boat. How is it possible that you've survived this long without one?

These items and more are proof that when it comes to Amazon's most raved-about products, it's not all the stuff you'd expect: It's also some slightly off-the-beaten-path rockstars like these that make your life easier or, at the very least, make your day.

1. A Unique Foot Hammock For Planes Or Your Office Desk Angemay Travel Footrest $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to be suspended from the seat back tray when you're traveling on an airplane or train, this miniature hammock will keep your feet suspended and resting comfortably to relieve fatigue and reduce lower back pain. Resting your feet in this sling will also help alleviate the swelling that can occur during long haul trips. When not in use, this device folds up compactly and fits right into your carry-on luggage.

2. This Back Scratcher Gets Its Inspiration From A Cactus Paddle Cactus Scratcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With a paddle that's designed to look — and scratch — just like a lobe of cactus, this back scratcher reaches across your entire back to provide itch-busting relief. The handle telescopes out to 26 inches from a collapsed length of 8.5 inches, and the folded size makes it perfect for travel and for convenient storage in your bedside table or desk drawer.

3. The Finger Strengtheners For Hand Rehab And Grip Strength Keepafit Finger Exerciser & Hand Strengtheners (3-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon People recovering from hand injuries as well as athletes or musicians looking to improve grip strength will find these exercisers invaluable. Made from stretchy rubber, they enable extensor stretches that not only help prevent repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel, but help heal them, too. With three levels of resistance in this one set, maintaining and improving grip strength is a breeze.

4. The Device That Helps You Stand Up Straight Truweo Posture Corrector $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Maybe it's left over from my days in the marching band, but I'm constantly having to readjust my posture so that I'm standing up straight. This posture corrector does the work for you, pulling your shoulders back and down and helping you develop muscle memory for the correct alignment so that your body will take the correct position naturally. It's light and breathable enough to be worn underneath your clothes, and won't be detectable while you have it on, either.

5. A Device That Mimics The Soothing Scalp Massage You Get At The Hair Salon Tezam Head Massager $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Aside from the way you look when you walk out the door, can't we all agree that the very best thing about getting your hair done is that unbelievable scalp massage you get when you're getting your hair washed? I thought so. This device may be odd-looking, but it expertly mimics that very experience, adding some vibration into the mix as it gives you some scalp-tingling therapy.

6. These Acupressure Massage Sandals Reviewers Are In Love With BYRIVER Reflexology Massage Sandals $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Their soles may look like they've sprung a crop of mushrooms, but these sandals are actually designed to perform relaxing, therapeutic acupressure massage on your feet — thanks to those precisely-targeted buttons. With five sizes combined with the strap design across the top that adjusts to accommodate most foot widths, just about everyone will be able to get the benefits of the reflexology that these unusual shoes deal out — and wearers are advised to work up to no more than 15 minutes per day.

7. The Setting Spray That Gives You A Dose Of Green Tea Pure Bliss Bella Jade Makeup Setting Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Just the finishing touch your makeup routine needs, this spray is lightweight, not sticky, long-lasting — and it has a touch of the beneficial, renewing antioxidants that make green tea such a stellar skincare ingredient. Free from parabens, petrochemicals, and artificial fragrances, it goes on as a fine, lightly-scented mist and holds your makeup in place to eliminate the need for touch-ups throughout the day.

8. The Callus Shaver That's Has An Incredibly Strong Motor Own Harmony For Men Callus Remover $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to remove unsightly calluses on the balls of the feet as well as to exfoliate dry, cracked heels, this tool is a tough yet gentle weapon to wield in the battle to keep feet in friendly shape. The secret to its success is a powerful high-torque motor that leaves behind only soft, smooth skin without any nicks or cuts. Perfectly sized for travel, it's lightweight and includes a rechargeable battery that runs for 45 continuous minutes on one charge.

9. These Rings Are Designed To Provide Massage And Divert Focus Goda Acupressure Massage Rings (Set Of 5) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for use as an alternative to the fidget spinner or as an easy-to-use, portable set of hand massage tools, these rings administer soothing acupressure massage to the hands and fingers. Made from durable stainless steel, they're designed to fit most hand sizes and are fashioned into triangle shapes that provide circulation-boosting stimulation when rolled over the surface of the skin on the hands and fingers.

10. The Silicone Cupping Set You Can Administer At Home ENDIGLOW Silicone Massage Cupping Set (10 Pieces) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from medical-grade silicone, these cups are a more flexible version of the glass kind used in the treatments you've seen performed on A-listers and Olympic athletes alike. Useful in the treatment of painful conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and everyday aches and pains, this 10-piece set can be used together, one at a time to target sore spots, or in groups to provide relief. They're great for use either dry or with massage oils, and since they're made of silicone, they're heat-resistant and can be hand-washed, boiled, or just thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

11. This Odd-Looking Sprayer Accessory That Can Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half The Scrubbie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Who wants to spend all night at the sink doing the dishes when you can put a time-saving accessory like this one to work? This universal sprayer attachment affixes to both trigger-style and pull-down sink sprayers and turns the water-only sink accessory into a turbo sponge/scrubber duo that makes short work of even baked-on casseroles. Detach it and take it out to the garden hose for a helping hand washing the car or getting those windows clean in a flash.

12. A Night Light For Your Toilet, Of Course ToiLight — The Original Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Originally designed for folks who wanted to be able to locate the loo in the middle of the night without turning on those retina-searing overhead lights, this night light fits inside your toilet and casts a warm glow of eight different shades of light. It can even rotate through the colors to give you a rainbow disco show. The ToiLight fits any toilet bowl and fits securely inside with suction cups that will stay in place even when (or if) they put the seat back down.

13. The Weighted Eye Mask That Can Also Provide Soothing Heated Relief Elsewhere On Your Body Unimi Lavender Eye Pillow $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with an inner bag containing beads and a lavender scent, this weighted eye mask blocks out light while providing soothing compression in addition to aromatherapy — so it's helpful for migraines and also an excellent natural remedy for insomnia. Plus, the mask can even be heated briefly in the microwave to provide additional warming relief. Made from soft fabric that's comfortable on the face and equipped with a Velcro closure that can be adjusted to accommodate almost any head size, the mask can also be used as a heat pack elsewhere on the body.

14. This Serum Fortified With Snail Mucin MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $16 | Amazon See On Amazon In the event that you're not following along with the beauty trends, snail mucin is legit a thing — and with this snail mucin serum you can enjoy the same kind of treatment with this magical ingredient that revitalizes the complexion. Specifically, snail mucin is an excellent hydrating agent, moisturizing and smoothing the skin and leaving behind a brightened, refreshed appearance.

15. A Snore Stopper Set That Will Restore Peace To Your Household Dortz Snore Care Set (8 Pieces) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If there's a snorer in your home, you know how unsettling the constant nighttime noise can be. I'm not going to name names, but sometimes my house sounds like there's a Harley-Davidson rally going on during the overnight hours — and if you have that problem, too, try these snore stoppers that improve the circulation of air through the nasal passages. Better nose breathing means less mouth breathing...and less snoring. This set includes eight pairs of nasal vents, two each of four different sizes.

16. An Odd Electric Bug Zapper Bugzoff Electric Fly Swatter $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It may look like an innocuous — though slightly oddly-sized — tennis racquet, but this electric fly swatter is actually end game when it comes to irritating flying pests inside your home and out. Whether you choose to unleash your forehand or backhand on those pesky bugs, it'll be game-set-match when you smite them from the sky with this battery-operated menace. Great for camping or anytime your outdoors, this zapper is the perfect way to get rid of winged insects without chemicals.

17. This Coffeemaker Is Personal-Sized And Brews Into A Travel Mug For Java On-The-Go AdirChef Grab N' Go Personal Coffee Maker $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in seven colors to match your kitchen or office décor or even coordinate with your team colors, this coffee maker is just the right size for brewing you up a personal cup of coffee as you head out the door in the morning. The tumbler that it brews into is crafted from insulated stainless steel that's tapered to fit most vehicle cup holders and comes with a color-coordinated lid for travel. The machine is fitted with a permanent filter crafted from fine stainless steel mesh, so it's eco-friendly, too.

18. These Toothbrushes Fold Into Themselves For Efficiency While Traveling Lingito Travel Toothbrushes (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Equipped with firm bristles, these toothbrushes feature channels in their handles that enable them to neatly fold up into themselves for convenient and hygienic use while traveling. Not only are these toothbrushes durable and BPA-free, they also come recommended by dentists for their efficiency in plaque and tartar removal. They're perfect for keeping in your purse or backpack, too.

19. The Motorized Brush That Comes With Five Heads For All-Over Cleansing ETEREAUTY Waterproof Cleansing Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a variety of heads for all your beautifying needs, this motorized tool is a cost-effective all-in-one solution for all-over cleansing and exfoliating. With attachments including a body brush head, an ultra-fine cleansing brush, a soft cleansing brush, a pumice stone for callus removal and smoothing dry heels, and a buffer, it's also waterproof for use in and out of the shower. Combined with the variety of brushes, the two speed settings enable use for all skin types.

20. This Mushroom-Enhanced Coffee To Up Your Concentration And Focus Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee (10 Packs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Although this coffee has half the caffeine of most regular blends, you'll still get the same extra pep in your step thanks to an unusual ingredient — organic lion’s mane and chaga mushroom powder. The rich, robust pure coffee taste doesn't even hint of mushrooms, but these powerful additives boost your memory, focus, concentration, and cognitive function. It comes in 10 packets ready to stir into hot water just like any other instant coffee.

21. The 30-Pack Of Hooks That Will Get All Your Art Up On The Walls In No Time Monkey Hooks (30-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Hanging pictures can be tedious, but it doesn't have to be — not with these hooks that you can just poke right into your wall, without a hammer or anything. This 30-pack includes 10 original steel Monkey Hooks, 10 Gorilla Grade Monkey Hooks — made from thicker steel to hold 40% more weight — and 10 Flush Mount Hooks, designed with a low profile to accommodate art or other hanging items that have to lie close to the wall.

22. This Self-Draining Soap Dish Is So Brilliant Evelots Self-Draining Soap Dishes $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With their tilted waterfall design, these soap dishes enable excess water to flow off of your soap and into your sink basin so that your soap does not dissolve following hand washing or other use, thus prolonging the useful life of the soap. Plus, reaching to pick up the soap only to have it come back mushy and disintegrating in your hands is just yucky — made from durable, thick plastic, these soap dishes eliminate that messy, unpleasant issue.

23. These Gloves And Socks Aren't For Warmth, They're For Moisture Epielle Socks and Gloves (12-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of both moisturizing, one-time use gloves and socks contain Vitamin E, shea butter, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil — put them on with or without more lotion and they'll help heal rough skin and even help to fortify the nails. They'll even soften cuticles.

24. A Super-Absorbent Towel Is Perfect For Post-Workouts And After A Swim Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This towel is fast drying, super absorbent, and made of suede-like microfiber: so it's perfect for keeping you cool and dry during hikes, the beach, camping, or during a workout. Safe to use on the face and body, it's lightweight and has a loop to help you hang it to dry — though it doesn't hold onto odors like traditional towels. This is the perfect choice for any outdoorsy activity.

25. A Stick-On Shelf Comes In Hand Right Where You Need It McLee Creations Wonder Shelf (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Easy to attach to any wall with double-sided 3M tape, these shelves are the perfect solution for adding a little more space to a kitchen, bathroom, or garage. They can hold up to 5 pounds of weight — so use it to stick a tissue box, your phone, wet wipes, or a cup of coffee as you get your work done.

26. The All-Natural Charcoal Powder That Leaves Your Teeth Sparkling White Aotto Natural Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This activated organic charcoal powder may go on your teeth as a black paste — but it removes stains from wine, coffee, and tea to leave them sparkling white. Just brush this on with the included toothbrush for two minutes and then brush your teeth as usual. Hundreds of reviewers swear by it, and one wrote: "I’ve only used it twice and I noticed a difference."

27. A Desk For Your Steering Wheel Cutequeen Black Car Wheel Desk $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfortable laptop desk is perfect for anyone who finds themselves eating lunch in their car — or sends the occasional email in a parking lot. It has a little groove for a drink, is large enough to fit a laptop, and remains sturdy enough to hold a plate of food. Attach it to the steering wheel and get to work — on that report or some French fries.

28. These Storage Containers Will Keep Your Food Safe From Spoilage Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers (8-Piece Set) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of four silicone food containers (lids included, of course) come in different sizes for lunches or leftovers — and collapse when they're not in use, saving you space in your kitchen drawers. They're BPA-free, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, and don't add any weird tastes or smells to your food.

29. The Soap Plus Pumice Combo That's A Legit Amazon Sensation Love, Lori My Solemate $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This pumice stone packs a one-two punch — one side has a pleasant lemongrass scent and moisturizes the feet with shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E. The other is a pumice stone to get rid of dry, cracked heels. It can even be used on hands and elbows. One reviewer wrote: "I have lost count of how many people I’ve told about this product. If you’re on the fence about buying, trust me! It’s totally worth it...it will save me so much money now that I don’t need to get pedicures all the time."

30. A Fresh-Smelling Spray For Your Shoes Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Utilizing only the power of essential oils like tea tree, peppermint, lemongrass, and eucalyptus, this spray completely eliminates unwanted odors from both shoes and feet. It's antimicrobial, and also safe to use as a room spray.

31. The Clip-On Light With Three Intensities For Reading In Any Conditions Wellnest Rechargeable Clip-On Reading Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant clip-on light has three levels of brightness, touch control, and a built-in rechargeable battery. You can clip it to a nightstand or put it directly on a desk, and it has a 360-degree flexible gooseneck for the perfect angle every time.

32. This Rinse Eradicates Unwanted Odors From The Mouth TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This oral rinse has thousands of five-star Amazon reviews, and it's easy to see why: created by a dentist, it's kosher, vegan, and has a mild taste. Use it once, and it'll get rid of odors from things like tonsil stones or food for up to 24 hours.

33. A Far-Reaching Lotion Applicator For Your Back Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes the most brilliant inventions are the simplest: this lotion applicator has a handle that's 15.5 inches long, so you can reach all the way down your back to apply lotion, gels, or creams without aid. The head is a soft sponge and it has a clear cover for protection when not in use.

34. These Ingenious Splints Relieve The Pain Of Hammer Toes And Other Troubling Conditions ZenToes Hammer Toe Straightener and Corrector (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This four-pack of hammer toe straighteners and correctors are made with silicone gel, so they're soft and flexible. They also reduce pressure between toes and keep them properly aligned, reducing the pain and issues that come with hammer toes. It also won't retain odors, and can even be worn while wearing shoes.

35. A Brilliant Diffuser For Your Car YJY Car Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Just add water and your favorite essential oils to the max line of this car diffuser and push the button — you'll have between three and five hours of a pleasant mist and scent. It also rotates between seven LED colored lights, and has an automatic shut-off function so it won't burn out. It's easy to charge with a USB function and fits into most cupholders.

36. Every Bite's A Corner With This Serpentine Brownie Pan Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Everyone knows the best bite of brownie is in the corners — and that's what this brilliant pan provides: an edge or corner in every bite. It still fits an entire box of brownie batter, and is made of heavy-duty aluminum.

37. The Toe Socks That Will Leave Your Tootsies As Soft As The Day You Were Born NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon With an inner lining of medical-grade gel, these socks are designed to moisturize your feet one toe at a time by slowly releasing a blend that includes mineral oil enriched with a deeply hydrating formulation of vitamin E, shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin F. Working with the natural warmth of your feet, the unique makeup of these socks helps the moisture penetrate your feet and leave them moist and their skin refreshed.

38. A Microfiber Wash Mitt That Cleans Without Scratching Chemical Guys MIC_493 Chenille Wash Mitt $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in four colors, this microfiber wash mitt is crafted from extra-soft microfiber chenille to treat your car — or whatever you're washing — with extra TLC. It's finished with a double-stitched elastic cuff that holds extra-snug on your wrist while you work to ensure it stays in place. Plus, this mitt is machine-washable so it cleans up easily once you're done for the day.