39 Strange Products On Amazon That Actually Make Your Day More Exciting

1 This Flower-Infused Lip Gel That Changes Color Depending On Your Lip Temperature Pretty Diva Jelly Flower Lipstick $11 Amazon See On Amazon Swipe this transparent color-changing lipstick across your lips and it'll instantly transform into a sheer, shimmery shade that adjusts the intensity depending on your lip temperature. The waterproof gel lipstick is long-lasting and formulated with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba seed oil. Plus, who can resist a lipstick that has an actual flower inside? It's available in both a pink and red shade.

2 An Automatic Curling Iron For Easy, Instant Waves Kiss Ceramic Instawave Automatic Curling Iron $48 Amazon See On Amazon Get effortless (and I mean effortless) waves with this automatic curling iron. The 1-inch barrel is encircled by prongs — simply place your hair in between the barrel and prongs and press the button. The barrel will automatically rotate to wrap up your hair, while the prongs smooth and detangle your tresses. When your hair has been properly curled, the iron will beep to signal you to release. Two heat settings let you shift between waves and tighter curls, and an automatic shut-off feature kicks in after 90 minutes.

3 These Sticky Notes That Look Just Like Bandages Wrapables Bandage Sticky Notes $6 Amazon See On Amazon These sticky notes look just like bandages — and they're the ultimate, ahem, first aid for those of us who need some helpful reminders tacked up around the house. Each pack comes with three sizes of notes: use the large ones for lists, the medium ones for one-off reminders, and the small ones as sticky tabs in books and paperwork.

4 This Temperature-Controlled Mug That Keeps Your Cup Of Joe Warm For Hours Ember Temperature Control Mug $80 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your coffee piping hot with this temperature controlled mug. Made from ceramic-coated stainless steel, the mug maintains a perfect temperature of 130 degrees for up to one hour. After an hour, place it on the accompanying saucer — which is actually a charger — to re-up the mug's heating powers. It gets better: download an app on your phone and you adjust the temperature remotely, and a sleep mode activates when the mug is empty. One reviewer writes: "I love my new mug. I am a slow drinker, finally I can enjoy my coffee until the last drop."

5 This Microwavable Massage Ball For Some Soothing Heat Therapy Cherry Bomb Microwavable Roller Massage Ball $13 Amazon See On Amazon Looking for some heat therapy to soothe sore muscles? Stick this massage ball in the microwave, then massage along your body. The combination of heat and pressure will stimulate myofascial release — aka the thin layer of connective tissue that covers your muscles. This release will help relax contracted muscles while boosting circulation and promoting lymphatic drainage.

6 A Three-In-One Tool That Cuts, Pits, And Slices Avocadoes OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See On Amazon Speed up the time it takes to make avocado toast for breakfast with this avocado slicer. The slicer performs three functions in one: the serrated edge cuts through the skin of the avocado, the rounded pitter removes pits, and the fan blade slices the avocado into seven pieces. The contoured handle gives your hand a comfortable grip — and because the blades aren't overly sharp, you don't have to worry about cutting your hand the way you do when slicing with a regular knife.

7 These Pens Are The Bare Bones Of Writing Utensils MXXGMYJ Bone-Shaped Pens (10 Pack) $8 Amazon See On Amazon No bones about it: these ballpoint pens shaped like human bones are the perfect writing instruments for orthopedic surgeons, or anyone who just prefers to sign their name with something a little more unique than a regular old pen. Each pack comes with ten different bones: try writing with the spine, femur, or a tibia/fibula combo.

8 An Aromatherapy Bracelet For Some Wearable Tranquility Hamoery Aromatherapy Bracelet $9 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to this aromatherapy bracelet, lava stones are your best friend. The ones strung on this bracelet have the unique capability of absorbing and diffusing essential oils (or perfume) — just apply a few drops to the stones and you can promote tranquility with lavender, boost energy with bergamot, or try whatever essential oil you prefer. Made from extra-thick elastic, the bracelet is flexible but durable enough to not snap after lots of wear.

9 These Herbal Sleep Drops That Help You Catch Some Zzz's SleepDrops Herbal Sleep Aid $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you've spent a few too many nights staring at the ceiling in frustration because you can't fall asleep, you might want to try this herbal sleep aid. The sleep aid drops are formulated with a blend of 13 herbs and flower essences that are scientifically proven to support all phases of the sleep cycle. They'll slow busy thoughts, promote feelings of sleepiness, and help you wake up feeling refreshed. The formula is all-natural, non-toxic, and non-habit forming. This reviewer writes, "The particular concoction WORKS ... I fall gently asleep within 15 minutes. No grogginess when my alarm goes off 7 hours later!" As always, consult your doctor before starting any new supplements.

10 A Drink Chiller That Cools Down Beverages Fast HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $30 Amazon See On Amazon Want ice cold coffee in 60 seconds? Pour it into this drink chiller. The chiller has two inner stainless steel chambers — pour water into one and store the chiller in the freezer. When you're ready to cool down your coffee, pour it into the other chamber and it'll be ice cold in no time — without having to dilute your cup of Joe with ice cubes. It works great for other drinks too — try it with whiskey, rosé, tea, or any white wine.

11 This Three-Tier Spice Rack With Angled, Slide-Out Drawers YouCopia Spice Rack $35 Amazon See On Amazon This spice rack is the most clever way to save space in your kitchen cupboards. The three-tiered rack stores spice jars horizontally so they can stack on top of each other, essentially doubling your shelf space. The rack also features slide-out trays that angle down, so you can find your cumin easily, without having to look behind all the other jars. The rack holds up to 24 spice jars, and features non-slip grips on the bottom to keep it from sliding around.

12 These Erasers That Are As Tasty As Dim Sum Iwako Erasers (20 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Make erasing your pencil work a delicious affair with these adorable food erasers. The erasers are inspired by the tasty eats you might find at dim sum, your favorite sushi joint, or even an American restaurant (hello, French fries and burgers). Try the dumplings, maki, fried rice, or spaghetti marinara.

13 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Literally Facilitates Deep Breathing Quooz Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser $36 Amazon See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser to gently scent the air while releasing a cool mist that'll add moisture back to the environment (which will help you breathe easier). The brightness of the built-in LED lamp can be adjusted, and you can even set light to breathing mode — it'll slowly fade on and off to help facilitate meditation and a deep breathing rhythm. The diffuser runs for five to 10 hours depending on the mist setting, and an automatic shut-off kicks in when the water runs low.

14 These Arabic Coffee Pods Infused With Immune-Boosting Probiotics VitaCup Probiotic Coffee Pods (16 Count) $24 Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself a caffeine boost and a dose of healthy bacteria at the same time with these probiotic coffee pods. Each pod contains aloe vera-sourced prebiotics, one billion probiotics, and B-complex vitamins. The coffee itself is made with medium roast Arabica beans that are subtly flavored with natural vanilla extract, and the pods are compatible with Keurig coffee makers. Drink this every morning to wake up and boost your immune system and gut health.

15 This Exceptionally Versatile Phone Stand That Looks Like A Spider Rienar Spider Phone Grip $5 Amazon See On Amazon This is quite possibly the most universal phone grip out there. With eight flexible silicone legs, the grip can be adjusted to hold your phone at any angle on flat surfaces. Or — use the additional legs to wrap the holder around car rearview mirrors, car headrests, bike handlebars, or anything else. The grip is compatible with all phones, and the smooth rubber legs ensure that nothing gets scratched up.

16 A Sleep Cream That Stimulates Your Body's Melatonin Production Concept Laboratories Melatonin Sleep Cream $13 Amazon See On Amazon Smooth a little of this melatonin sleep cream on your skin before turning in for the night. The moisturizing cream is infused with lavender and chamomile — both known to calm the senses, promote feelings of tranquility, and stimulate your body's natural melatonin production. This well-rested reviewer writes: "I rub it on the soles of my feet, my wrists, around my knees and on my temples about 15 minutes prior to bedtime. It totally relaxes me. I am able to get to sleep almost immediately and I sleep most of the night. "

17 This Stretch Strap That Does Wonders To Increase Your Flexibility OPTP Stretch Out Strap $16 Amazon See On Amazon Used by physical therapists and athletic trainers, this stretch strap is the ultimate when it comes to increasing flexibility. Made from heavy-duty nylon, the 6-foot 4-inch strap features 10 individual loops that you can slip around your feet, ankles, arms, hands, and shoulders to produce a deep stretch — all without the assistance of another person. Each strap comes with an instructional booklet with 30 illustrated stretches to help you get the most from the strap.

18 A Tile That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Phone And Wallet Tile Slim $30 Amazon See On Amazon The Tile phone finder is without a doubt one of the best products ever invented for absent-minded folks. Anytime you lose track of your phone, just press the button on the tile to make it ring (and it even works when your phone is on silent). This version of the Tile is ultra-slim — about the thickness of two credit cards — so it slips easily into your wallet. This comes in handy because if you lose your wallet, you can use your phone to make Tile ring.

19 This Cable Winder For Your MacBook To Keep Things Neat And Tidy The Side Winder MacBook Cable Winder, $29 Amazon See On Amazon Use this cable winder to keep your MacBook charging cable organized and out of the way. Just place your charger in the shell of the winder, and unwind the exact length of cable you need to stay plugged in — anywhere between 12 inches and 12 feet. And when you're ready to stow your computer and charger cable in your bag? The winder wraps up your cable up in a speedy five seconds. Bonus: it also protects your cable from fraying.

20 These Illuminating Phone Strips So You Can Snap Photos Like A Pro LuMee Duo Lighted iPhone Case $23 Amazon See On Amazon This lighted phone case features raised LED strips around the perimeter that are 90 percent brighter than your phone's flash, so you can take studio-quality photos with every snap. Tap once on the button to illuminate the front-facing strips for a selfie, and tap twice to light up the outward-facing strips for an outward photo. Adjustable brightness settings let you get just the amount of illumination you want. The drop-resistant case also charges on its own, so it won't drain your phone's battery.

21 These Pressed Tea Pods For Loose Leaf Matcha On The Go Tea Drops Instant Pressed Teas (8 Count) $15 Amazon See On Amazon These pressed tea pods are perfect for the dedicated tea drinker. The pods are made from pressed, organic tea leaves — drop one into a mug of hot water for instant infusion. They take less time to brew than tea bags, and you don't have to deal with the question of where to put the tea bag when you're done brewing. (Super annoying when you're out on the road.) Each set comes with eight drops in lightly sweetened, various flavors: matcha green, rose Earl Grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint.

22 A Retractable Lint Roller That You Can Stick In Your Glove Box Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant little lint roller retracts to just 5 inches, so it's small enough to take along in your purse or stash in your car glove box (because who remembers to de-lint before leaving the house?). When extended, it measures at 9 inches, so it covers enough surface to de-lint fast. The best part? Each adhesive sheet is made with eco-friendly recycled paper. Choose from colors like cool mint, rose gold, and black.

23 This Versatile And Heavy Duty Bag Hook LULABOP Rotating Purse Hook $22 Amazon See On Amazon This purse hook super durable and versatile. It can hold up to 50 pounds, rotates 360-degrees, and functions as a carabiner, too. Use the hook to hang your bag from restaurant tables, changing tables, bathroom stall doors, doorknobs, or closet rods. Travel often? Use the carabiner to attach your carry-on securely to your suitcase. Avid camper? Use it to hang your backpack and supplies on a tree branch to keep everything safely away from forest creatures.

24 These Deluxe Makeup Brushes With Soft And Dense Bristles Luxley Magnetic Makeup Brushes (11 Brushes) $75 Amazon See On Amazon This 11-piece set of makeup brushes is unique for a reason: The bristles are vegan and cruelty-free, and the ends of the brushes are magnetic. Stand them upright on the accompanying magnetic tray to show your brushes off and keep them from getting crumpled in your makeup bag. Reviewers say these "perform beautifully," and are "soft but not TOO soft" — making application a cinch. Each set comes with 11 brushes for powder, foundation, blush, and highlighter, as well as angled, pencil, and blending brushes. In other words, you'll have the tools you need no matter what look you're going for.

25 This Shine Stick That Keeps Oily Skin In Check C&C Anti-Shine Stick $16 Amazon See On Amazon Kick oily skin to the curb with this anti-shine stick. A few swipes of the stick over your face will absorb excess oil and blur pores for a smooth, shine-free appearance. (And you'll avoid that caked-on appearance you can get with powder.) The anti-shine effects last for up to 12 hours — apply it before putting on makeup, use over makeup for a midday touch-up, or just use it on its own.

26 A Fabric Shaver That'll Bring Well-Worn Clothes Back To Life MOKCAO Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $14 Amazon See On Amazon If your favorite sweater is looking a little tattered, put this odd little fabric shaver to work. The shaver features three stainless steel rotating blades that remove fluff and pilling from sweaters, pants, jackets, blankets, and sheets. And it's pretty fool-proof — the blades automatically adjust up and down while shaving to prevent snagging or tearing. The honeycomb cover adds an extra layer of protection for both your fabric and your hands, and when you're done shaving, you can recharge the shaver via USB.

27 A Clamp-On Cup Holder That Prevents Spills YOY Cup Holder, $11 Amazon See On Amazon Prone to spilling your drink everywhere? Keep it secure with this cup holder. The holder features heavy-duty clamps that attach to the edge of any kitchen table, coffee table, or desk. Keeping your drink out of the way gives you way more surface area for working or snacking — without the risk of a stray hand knocking your glass or bottle over. And since the clamps are covered in soft silicone, you don't have to worry about them damaging any delicate surfaces.

28 This Brown Sugar Scrub For Majorly Soft Skin Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub $14 Amazon See On Amazon Turns out sugar is great for your skin — at least when it comes to this decadent brown sugar scrub. Because sugar grains are extra-small, the scrub is gentler on skin than salt scrubs or other large-grain exfoliants. In fact, the scrub is gentle enough to use all over your body and your face or lips. The addition of glycolic acid supports skin cell turnover, while sweet almond, apricot kernel, and jojoba oils work to restore moisture as you scrub.

29 A Foot Rocker That Stretches Out Your Lower Legs And Relieves Pain Vive Foot Rocker $18 Amazon See On Amazon Looking to increase flexibility in your lower legs? Give this foot and calf stretcher a shot. The rocking stretcher isolates the muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the lower leg — so you can effectively target the calf, ankle, and foot. Slowly rocking back on forth releases tension, boosts circulation, increases flexibility, and prevents injuries. It's also an effective tool for relieving pain caused by plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, or strain. Non-slip rubber grips keep the rocker firmly planted to the floor, and a heel plate secures your foot in place.

30 This Soft-Serve Maker For Instant Sorbet Yonanas Soft Serve Maker $40 Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a tasty, healthy, and dairy-free dessert with this soft serve maker. Simply insert the frozen fruits of your choice into the chute and press down — the maker will automatically emulsify the fruit into a silky, sorbet-like dessert. You can also add chocolate, cookies, or other goodies for an extra helping of sweetness: or even add a little yogurt to whip up some fro-yo. The maker is dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is easy.

31 An LED Toilet Lamp That Lights Up The Night... In Your Bathroom LumiLux Motion Sensor Toilet Light $13 Amazon See On Amazon Bring the party into your bathroom with this toilet light. The light fits right over the rim of the bowl and automatically lights up as soon as it detects the motion of someone entering the bathroom. The five-stage dimmer lets you choose the brightness of illumination, and there are 16 color choices: opt for your favorite or cycle through all of them on carousel mode.

32 This Tool That Makes It Ridiculously Easy To Clear Up Clogged Drains Green Gobbler Clog Remover (5 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon The Green Gobbler drain clog remover is a quick and easy way to clear up clogged drains. Simply lower the extra-long, flexible stick into the drain, wriggle around, and pull back up — the jagged edges of the stick will catch any hair or grime that's causing the back-up, leaving your drain free and clear. The remover can be used in shower drains, and bathroom or kitchen sinks — and because it doesn't use chemicals, it's safe for your pipes and the environment.

33 This Smart Notebook That Puts Your Handwritten Scribbles Into Digital Form Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebook $30 Amazon See On Amazon This digital notebook allows you to transform your handwritten notes, scribbles and drawings into a digital form, so they can be stored in your Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, or email — just by scanning the QR code at the corner of each page. You can write on the 36 pages with any Frixion pen (one is included) and then wipe clean with a damp cloth to use again. (Yep, this notebook helps save paper too.) The notebook is available in colors like atomic red, black, and light blue.

34 A Toilet Squatting Stool Because That's The Way Our Bodies ARe Designed To Go Squatty Potty Bathroom Stool $25 Amazon See On Amazon Keep things operating smoothly in the bathroom with this toilet stool. The tool gives your feet a 7-inch boost, which lifts your knees and puts your body in a more natural position for going. (Nope, our bodies weren't anatomically designed to go while sitting on a chair.) The stool fits neatly around the base of any toilet — and reviewers say it's "brilliant" and "works like a charm".

35 This Holographic Facial Mask That'll Give You Luminous Skin Sugar Kitten Holographic Mask $17 Amazon See On Amazon This holographic facial mask is downright psychedelic. Apply the iridescent emerald cream to a clean face and watch it transform into a holographic pink mask as it dries. After 20 to 30 minutes, peel off the mask to reveal seriously glowing skin. The mask is infused with ruby and pearl powder — which exfoliate skin — as well as rose water to soothe redness and irritation. A boost of hyaluronic acid adds extra moisture, too.

36 These Microfiber Cleansing Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water MojaFiber Microfiber Facial Cleansing Cloths (3 Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Makeup wipes get expensive, and they're not great for the environment, which is why these microfiber facial cleansing cloths are such an amazing alternative. The microfiber material has the unique capability of removing makeup, oil, and dead skin cells with just a little warm water. After a few uses, throw the cloths in the washing machine and use again and again. Each plush cloth is ultra-thick, and measure at 12 inches by 12 inches — so it's big enough to cover a large surface area.

37 A Massaging Body Brush That Won't Harbor Bacteria COSTOM Silicone Body Brush (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon Using a body brush in the shower can help exfoliate skin, stimulate circulation, and give you a nice, relaxing massage. So why use a silicone body brush instead of a bristled brush? It's gentler on skin and won't harbor bacteria the way bristles can. This body brush is extra-long and flexible, so it's easy to get to hard-to-reach places, and features a double-sided brushing head: use the bristled side for exfoliation and the beaded side to massage.

38 These Magnets That Look Like Dog Butts Kikkerland Dog Butts Magnets (Set Of 6) $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you love dogs in all their forms, you're going to love these dog butt refrigerator magnets. Each set comes with six different magnets, showing off the derrieres of six magnificent canines — like a poodle, a Dalmatian, and a pug. There's even a fire hydrant thrown in for good measure. Not a dog person? There are cat, farm animal, and even safari animal butt magnets too.