39 Home Products With The Highest Reviews On Amazon That Are Under-$25

Can we all agree that home goods with the best reviews are some of the most exciting things to shop for — especially those you can scoop up for under-$25? Some of these home products with high reviews earn them because they do what they are supposed to do, and they do it well. Herb-snipping scissors are a perfect example. Once you buy a pair you’ll wonder why you ever chopped herbs with a knife — a kitchen implement so clearly ill suited to this delicate act. It was Winston Churchill who said, “[g]ive us the tools and we will finish the job,” and when the job is garnishing your enchiladas with cilantro, the right tool turns out to be a pair of kitchen herb snips.

Other Amazon products with high reviews go way beyond expectations. These represent the elite class of products having reached fandom. Once discovered, they can not be lived without. They solve problems you never knew you had, and on top of that you can be sure that if they require cleaning, they are dishwasher-safe. I’m looking at you onion chopper.

Silk pillowcases also fit neatly into the category of products people are fanatic about, and with good reason. Anyone with proper sleep hygiene is spending more than a few hours in bed, and according to the Amazon reviews, using a silk pillowcase is an easy way to protect your hair and skin while you slumber. Read on for all the other dreamy home products with the highest reviews on Amazon for under $25.

1. This Folding Lap Desk With Storage Is Your Portable Office Folding Lap Desk $20 | Amazon see on amazon This folding lap desk with built-in storage is useful for all of us working on-the-go, which when you think about it, is literally everyone. The hard-top surface works perfect as a laptop stand, or for writing notes — however, it's the storage underneath that really makes this lap desk shine. Perfect for keeping books, supplies, or other office essentials organized and in one place. The legs collapse flat which makes it super easy to transport or store out of the way in a closet or under the bed.

2. A Glass Pitcher There Is No Way You Will Spill Hiware Glass Pitcher With Lid $18 | Amazon see on amazon Perfect for pouring lemonade, freshly-squeezed juice, or cocktails, this glass pitcher instantly elevates your beverage game at home. This one has a spill-proof lid that opens automatically when you pour, all pitchers should be so kind. Bonus: the lid keeps ice cubes in the pitcher instead of tumbling into the glass. A drink pitcher is a party staple, and this one has all the right stuff — and best of all, it can even take the heat. Designed to handle boiling water up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also serve hot brews in this, no sweat.

3. A Wine Wand That Filters Out Impurities By The Glass Wine Wand Filter (3-pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Wine lovers with sensitivities, this one's for you. This wine wand filters out the most common compounds responsible for unwanted side effects like headaches and flushing, without affecting the aroma or flavor of the wine. Easy to take with you anywhere, the filter sticks fit in a pocket or handbag and only take about three minutes to purify your glass. Cheers to that.

4. These Herb-Snipping Scissors That Are So Much Better Than A Knife Jenaluca Fresh Herb Chopping Scissors $15 | Amazon see on amazon Allow me to interrupt your scrolling for a PSA that will speak to home cooks everywhere. If, like me, you're still chopping fresh herbs with a knife, I have news. We've been doing it all wrong. There is a better way, and it involves these herb-snipping scissors. The easiest way to mince delicate herbs, quickly, right over a meal, with no knife or cutting board needed. The included comb makes cleaning the scissors a breeze.

5. A Refrigerator Herb Keeper Progressive ProKeeper Herb Keeper $18 | Amazon see on amazon If you've given up on buying fresh basil and other herbs to cook with because they wilt so quickly, this fresh herb keeper is here to give you a fresh start in the produce aisle. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and slim enough to slide in to a packed fridge. The water tray is easy to refill, and the container can store and preserve three different bunches of herbs at the same time — or even that most delicate and delectable of vegetables, asparagus.

6. A Portable Plug-in Air Purifier For Home Or Office Plixio Portable Plug-in Ionic Air Purifier $25 | Amazon see on amazon What room in the house couldn't benefit from a plug-in air purifier? Especially a purifier that doesn't just mask odors with a scent, but actually neutralizes them using ionic technology. Quiet and adjustable for ozone flow, this purifier has no cumbersome filters to maintain or change: Pop one in the dorm room, the bathroom, or anywhere there's indoor air and breathe easy.

7. A Silk Pillowcase To Nourish Your Hair And Skin Yanibest Silk Pillowcase $24 | Amazon see on amazon If you take a scroll through the Amazon reviews for this silk pillowcase you will be astonished at the number of beauty woes it solves for users. It turns out when it comes to pillow material, friction is the problem, and this 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcase creates the smoothest interface for your face and hair. It can reduce tangles, prevent breakage or breakouts, and protects your skin from those creases that form as you snooze.

8. An Onion Chopper You Won't Cry Over Mueller Onion Chopper $21 | Amazon see on amazon Forget lighting a candle, standing on your head, or any of those other kitchen myths you've been told will keep your eyes from burning and brimming over with tears while you attempt to make dinner. This onion chopper eliminates time-consuming slicing and dicing, efficiently chopping vegetables with one motion — and neatly storing them to reduce vapors so you won't have anything to cry over. It's BPA-free, comes with extra blades to chop all the veggies you want in your stir fry, and you can throw it in the dishwasher.

9. A Smart Home Light Switch Controlled By Your Phone Kasa Smart Wifi Light Switch $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you want your house to be smarter, it's time to install a smart WiFi light switch. The Kasa app walks you through installation and lets you run the light show from anywhere. It syncs perfectly with all the assistants in your life, namely Alexa, Google, and Cortona to turn things on and off as you please. One of the best features is the slow dim — it takes a room from dim to dark gradually — and you can also control the lights when you are away traveling, and more.

10. The Minimalist Bamboo Dish Rack That Collapses For Storage Sagler Bamboo Wood Dish Rack $17 | Amazon see on amazon This simple bamboo dish rack has a minimalist look that belies its strength and functionality — and can handle heavier items like skillets or cutting boards. Long-lasting, collapsible for storage and naturally mildew-resistant, this bamboo dish rack is the only one you need. TBH, I've personally had one since college, it's the only dish rack I've owned and it has made the cut on countless household moves.

11. This Phone Holder Lets You View Videos Hands-Free Saiji Gooseneck Clamp on Cell Phone Holder $14 | Amazon see on amazon This handy, flexible hands-free cell phone holder is designed to help you get your chill on whether you're gaming, watching Netflix, or FaceTiming with your sweetie. Compatible with most phones, this holder can be mounted easily to a table or bedpost — and adjusted to optimal viewing angle, so you can sit back and enjoy the view.

12. This Resistance Band Fitness Set Is How To Tone at Home Tribe Resistance Bands Set $21 | Amazon see on amazon A set of resistance bands might just be the very best addition to any home gym — they are lightweight, take up little space, are simple to use (while you are watching Netflix), and make a big impact when toning and building muscle. This 12-piece set has everything you need, including a set of cushioned handles, a door anchor, ankle straps, a carrying bag, and access to a downloadable exercise guide to show you how to use them best.

13. A Multi-Tool To Save The Day Gerber Dime Multi-Tool $21 | Amazon see on amazon Superman may be the man of steel — but this multi-tool made of stainless steel may be the real superhero of your life. With 10 different tools, and a very affordable price point, this baby could be your kryptonite. It features needle-nose pliers, spring-loaded pliers, a wire cutter, a package opener, scissors, tweezers, a bottle opener, a file, and more.

14. This Adorable Egg Peeler Takes The Struggle Out Of Breakfast The Nedd Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon see on amazon Can we talk about how cute this hard-boiled egg peeler is? Just add a little water and shake, and when you pop open the container the egg slips out of it's shell. One reviewer wrote: "Put the right amount of water in, drop in your hard boiled egg, close the lid, and shake. It's that easy. Most of the time the shell just slides right off as you are taking the egg out of the container."

15. A Customizable Memory Foam Pillow Dream Rite Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $22 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a more customizable pillow for your needs, this memory foam pillow is the perfect fit — whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper. You can remove as much foam as you like until you get the right level of loft and support. More good news: the cover is made with bamboo for a naturally cooling effect.

16. A Laundry Hamper You Can Hang On Your Door Handle Household Essentials Hanging Cotton Laundry Bag $11 | Amazon see on amazon A hanging laundry hamper is such an easy solution to the problem of where to fit your laundry hamper when you're short on floor space. Not too big, not too small, this one is just the right size to make sure you can't neglect your laundry for too long. It's made of a machine-washable cotton canvas, perfect for a dorm room, apartment or tiny house.

17. A Smart Bulb That Can Change Color On Command Household Essentials Hanging Cotton Laundry Bag $11 | Amazon see on amazon A hanging laundry hamper is such an easy solution to the problem of where to fit your laundry hamper when you're short on floor space. Not too big, not too small, this one is just the right size to make sure you can't neglect your laundry for too long. It's made of a machine-washable cotton canvas, perfect for a dorm room, apartment or tiny house.

18. A Clip-On LED Reading Light That's Perfect For Bedtime Reading MagicLight Bluetooth Smart Lightbulb $25 | Amazon see on amazon So many possibilities with this one smart Bluetooth lightbulb. Download the MagicLight app and using it — you can mimic sunrise and sunset, prepare your room to dim down gradually for sleep, and when it's time to get the party started, transform your room into a disco. Did we mention you can also sync the light to your music? Yep.

19. A Non-Skid Bamboo Mat is a Great Alternative To Cotton InterDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat $18 | Amazon see on amazon With a non-skid backing, this bamboo floor mat would be great in an entry way, kitchen, bathroom, or by the hot tub. One reviewer calls it "[t]he best mat ever!" Reviewers love that it resists water and grime unlike a cotton mat that has to be thrown in the washer. Most users say it cleans up easily by sweeping and running a mop over it.

20. A Multi-Charging Station You Can Take Anywhere Travel Power Strip Charging Station $20 | Amazon see on amazon With three outlets and three USB ports in this compact multi-device charging station, you'll never worry about losing power again. Entirely packable and small enough to tote around, this also is not surge-protected, so you can actually bring it on a cruise ship. The extension cord is 15 inches — long enough to set up on a vanity, but not long enough to trip over.

21. These Are Bags You Can Grow Plants And Vegetables In Winner Outfitters Grow Bags (6 Pack) $15 | Amazon see on amazon Grow Bags are the new terra cotta pots: Made from quality durable fabric, the design helps prevent roots from circling and binding up, actually improving root structure. They're a great option for patios or balcony gardening, and handles make it easy to move them anywhere. One reviewer says, " I wasn't sure about using grow bags but my garden is flourishing. "

22. A Travel-Friendly White Noise Machine For Soothing Sleep Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine $25 | Amazon see on amazon Some people just sleep better with white noise. If that sounds like you, try out this portable white noise machine ensures you will never be without. It has three soothing sound options and is USB-rechargeable — and is perfect for traveling and buffering street noise so you can sleep peacefully wherever you wander.

23. This Fish Turner Is Not Just A Spatula OXO Good Grips Fish Turner $14 | Amazon see on amazon If you had this fish turner, maybe you'd actually cook more halibut. It's well-constructed, made from stainless steel, and the slots are designed to let grease drip off into the pan before it gets to your plate. Best of all, it doesn't just work for fish: reviewers say it works really great for other delicate items like fried eggs.

24. A Bamboo Mattress Cover To Protect Your Bed Utopia Waterproof Bamboo Mattress Protector $20 | Amazon see on amazon This bamboo mattress protector is waterproof and designed to help protect your mattress from moisture, stains, dust mites, and all manner of things you do not want in bed with you. The material is derived from bamboo so it has natural cooling properties, is easy to wash, and is deep enough to easily fit around those pesky mattress corners.

25. A Treat Dispenser That Makes Bathing Your Pet Actually Fun Aquapaw Treat Dispenser For Pet Bathing $11 | Amazon see on amazon This suction mount treat dispenser for pets is like a bird feeder for dogs that goes directly in the bath with them. Just slather some peanut butter or whatever wet treat your pet likes on the safe silicone mat, suction it on your tub wall, and let the fun begin. When your pooch is all clean, you can throw the mat in the dishwasher (unlike the dog, it requires no enticement to get clean) and it will soon be ready for next time.

26. A Night Light Charging Dock With A Phone Rest Aukey Night Light USB Port Wall Charger $20 | Amazon see on amazon Who among us doesn't love a good multi-tasker? This plug-in night light charging dock is doing a lot of useful things. You might even call it a slasher. It’s an LED night light, a wall charger, and a phone dock that can power two USB devices and four AC gadgets. The integrated phone holder is a smart addition, as is the surge protection safeguards.

27. These Bamboo Sheets Are Here To Make Your Bed Cool Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets $20 | Amazon see on amazon This counter to appliance gap sealer is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason: it can be placed in the space between the oven and your countertop to prevent things from falling down there, never to be retrieved again. Additionally, it's easily customizable to the length you need, installation is simple, and wha-la no more hard to reach crumbs and grim getting lodged in hard to clean places.

28. The Gap Fillers That Solve A Hard-To-Reach Cleaning Dilemma Linda's Silicone Counter Gap Filler $9 | Amazon see on amazon This counter to appliance gap sealer is a best-seller on Amazon for good reason: it can be placed in the space between the oven and your countertop to prevent things from falling down there, never to be retrieved again. Additionally, it's easily customizable to the length you need, installation is simple, and wha-la no more hard to reach crumbs and grim getting lodged in hard to clean places.

29. These Therapeutic Sandals Act Like Reflexology You Can Wear BYRIVER Jade Spring Massage Slippers $12 | Amazon see on amazon These massage slippers are like a foot massage on wheels — and they're great for anyone who suffers from Plantar Fasciitis or endures foot pain. This particular model is not intended for all day wear, rather they are therapeutic and it's recommended that you wear them for just 15 minutes a day: but many reviewers write they have found real relief from stiffness and foot pain.

30. A Pumice Foot Scrubber Set That Will Save Your Soles My Solemate Pumice Foot Scrubber With Lemongrass Soap $14 | Amazon see on amazon This pumice foot scrubber will have you ready to go barefoot in no time: Instead of using lava rock, this pumice stone is made of a synthetic material that is so effective reviewers rave about it. The cute packaging and lemongrass-scented moisturizing soap on the flip side is the perfect accompaniment, too.

31. A Wine Aerator That Makes Your Cheap Bottles Taste Much Better Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter $22 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to upgrade your cheap wine picks — just buy this wine aerator, which will add oxygen as you pour, making any bottle taste better. It also prevents spilling, overflowing, and won't leak — and comes with thousands of reviews, too.

32. A Handy Acupressure Wrap That Relieves Headaches AcuSpur Acupressure Wrap $10 | Amazon see on amazon Wear this acupressure wrap for a few minutes a day and see intense relief from muscle pain and headaches over time. The thousands of pressure points (which yes, can feel uncomfortable at first) help to increase energy and relieve stress, too — and can even be worn under the chin to relieve neck pain.

33. A Set Of Night Lights With A Motion Sensor AUVON Plug-In LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4 Pack) $18 | Amazon see on amazon Saving energy and keeping you from wasting bulbs over time, these LED motion sensor night lights turn on when they sense movement, and then turn off when it's no longer detected. The warm light has two brightness settings, and you can even choose to keep it on all night long if you're a little scared of the dark.

34. An Odd-Looking Device That Provides Major Relief Health And Yoga Trigger Point Pressure $14 | Amazon see on amazon This trigger point massager removes those stubborn knots that you can't seem to get rid of — use it on your back, your neck, your hands, feet, and anywhere else you need relief. It's comfortable to hold and made of nylon.

35. These Brilliant Magnetic Twist Ties TwistieMag Silicone Magnetic Twist Ties (10 Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon These magnetic twist ties have about a million uses — wrap your cords in them when traveling with hair tools or cable chargers, stick them to a light switch by your door and loop your keys on them (thus never forgetting them again), seal chip bags with them, or use them to hang pens from your fridge. They're coated in silicone so no scratches, either.

36. The Reusable Pads To Mop Your Floors Weber's Wonders Mop Pads (2 Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon These mop pads can be used in place of the ones you throw away — except they're made of microfiber and are machine-washable. In the long run, your house will be just as clean as it would be when you buy the less eco-friendly versions: you'll just have saved a lot of money along the way.

37. A Brilliantly Convenient Battery Tester D-FantiX Battery Tester $7 | Amazon see on amazon This tester is an easy way to clean up that drawer full of used batteries every home seems to have — keep it around to check how much juice your batteries have left. It has thousands of reviews and, best of all, it requires no batteries to work: it activates itself by the power of the batteries you are checking.

38. A Customizable Bath Mat That Won't Mold Or Mildew Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Mat $17 | Amazon see on amazon This innovative bath mat is a must-have for a few reasons: the hundreds of suction cups that ensure it'll never move around (or make you lose your grip), the drain holes that prevent mold and mildew from growing, and the fact that it's machine-washable, too. You can get it in a number of colors, and you can even cut it to perfectly fit your tub.