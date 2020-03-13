39 Clever Things For Yourself That You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

Sure, there are plenty of gift-worthy items on Amazon, but while you're shopping, it never hurts to grab an item or two for yourself to make life easier and much more relaxed. From helpful home gadgets to home spa day comforts, this list is packed with genius ways to treat yourself — and you'll wish you bought these things ages ago.

It's nice to buy yourself luxury items now and then, but everyday items can be life-changing, too. Think: a car seat warmer that makes your commute to work so much cozier or a water bottle with a built-in filter so you always have fresh, delicious water on hand. There are also problem-solving products you probably didn't even know about, like a long-handle lotion applicator that helps you reach your back or a kitchen tool that breaks up ground meat and veggies while they cook. And of course, for those moments when you can enjoy some me time, incorporating pieces like a comfy bath pillow that supports your head and neck while you soak and aromatherapy-infused tablets that create steamy scented showers.

Plus, since the majority of these items cost less than $25, you can treat yourself to a few clever things without destroying your budget. Yep, your day just got a little better.

1. This Handheld Sewing Machine That's Great For Small Projects Coquimbo Handheld Sewing Machine $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Hem clothes and save time on arts and crafts projects with this handheld sewing machine. The compact, battery-powered sewing machine is great for working with a variety of fabrics, and it comes with all the basic sewing accessories you need to get started: 10 colors of sewing thread, a tape measure, scissors, safety pins, a threader, needle, and spindle.

2. A Car Cup Expander That Lets You Hold Large Drinks In Place Seven Sparta Car Cup Holder Expander Organizer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With this car cup holder expander, even large water bottles and fast food cups will fit in your car's center console without rolling around or spilling. The sturdy plastic cup holder has an expandable base that snuggly fits into the cup holder of most vehicles, and there are nonslip rubber grips to keep your beverage in place while you drive.

3. A Car Handbag Holder That Keeps Your Purse Easily Accessible Car Caché Car Purse Storage $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your purse out of the way yet easily accessible with this handy car handbag holder. The mesh net installs quickly in cars, and the handbag holder can be used to store bags of all sizes between the driver and passenger seat, and it has a built-in pocket that's great for small items like umbrellas and gloves.

4. This Heated Car Seat Cushion That Makes Your Commute Cozy Sojoy Car Seat Heater $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your commute cozier with this easy-to-install heated car seat cushion, which fits on most standard car seats. Made from soft and breathable polyester with a nonslip backing, the comfortable car seat cushion has three heat settings, warms up in three minutes, and includes a 45-minute timer. Choose from black or gray to match your car's interior.

5. An Electric Toothbrush That Has A Built-In Whitening Mode AquaSonic Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek and powerful whitening electric toothbrush has four versatile modes to clean and stimulate your gums. There's Clean Mode for standard deep cleaning, Soft Mode for those with sensitive teeth and gums, Whiten Mode to lift surface stains, and Massage Mode to increase circulation in your gums. The electric toothbrush also comes with a wireless charging stand, eight replacement brush heads, and a hard shell travel case. Choose from three colors: rose gold, charcoal metallic, or classic white.

6. This Keratin Hair Mask That Repairs Damaged Hair & Split Ends Vitamins Hair Cosmetics Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Repair dry hair and split ends with this deep-conditioning keratin hair mask. Made with strengthening and nourishing keratin, vitamin E, wheat germ, and Moroccan argan oil, the conditioning mask leaves all hair types soft and shiny. The keratin hair mask is free of parabens and sulfates, and it's safe to use on color-treated hair.

7. These Soothing Vicks Shower Tablets That Ease Sinus Pain & Congestion Vicks VapoShower Shower Bomb Tablets (12-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These soothing Vicks shower bomb tablets infuse your shower with eucalyptus, menthol, and camphor to ease sinus pain and congestion. Sold in a 12-pack, each tablet dissolves and mixes with steam as you shower, giving you an aromatherapy vapor shower experience that's especially great when you have cold or allergy symptoms.

8. An Extra-Long Shoehorn That Lets You Put On Shoes Without Bending Shacke Long Handled Shoehorn $13 | Amazon See On Amazon To avoid bending and back pain while putting on shoes, over 7,000 reviewers have used this extra-long handheld shoehorn. The durable plastic shoehorn is 24 inches long and has an easy-to-grip handle that allows you to slip into your shoes while you're standing. The helpful shoehorn comes in eight colors, including classic black and bright turquoise.

9. A Lotion Applicator That's Great For Moisturizing Your Back Vive Lotion Applicator (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Applying lotion and shower gel to hard-to-reach areas is so much easier with this applicator for your back. The 17-inch lotus wood handle features a nonslip rubber grip, and the textured foam applicator pad holds onto lotions and creams without absorbing them or allowing them to slide off. The durable lotion applicator includes a cord loop for easy storage, and it comes with three applicator replacement pads, all of which are easy to clean.

10. A Spa Pillow That Supports Your Head & Neck During Baths Epica Luxury Spa Bath Pillow $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay comfy during your relaxing bath thanks to this spa bath pillow. The thick foam pillow fits on any tub using seven strong suction cups, and it supports your head and neck while you soak. Plus, the moisture- and mildew-resistant spa bath pillow is easy to wipe down and keep clean.

11. These Reusable Facial Cleanser Sponges That Exfoliate Your Skin AwesomeWare Compressed Facial Sponge (40-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These reusable facial sponges are a great alternative to disposable wipes, and they're safe to use on all skin types. Made from pure wood pulp, the porous sponges work with your favorite cleanser to remove dirt, makeup, and more while gently exfoliating your skin. The compressed sponges take up little space so they're perfect for traveling, and each sponge can be washed, air-dried, and used multiple times.

12. These Bath Mitts That Exfoliate Your Body & Unclog Pores FBasics Exfoliating Hammam Gloves (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliate your body while you shower with these exfoliating bath gloves, which feature an elastic for a secure and comfy fit. Each four-pack of exfoliating mitts contains two sets of gloves with different textures, so you can choose the best option for your skin. Use the exfoliating mitt to remove dead skin and unclog pores, then hang it to dry with the convenient rope hook so it's ready for your next shower.

13. These Absorbent Towel Wraps That Help Hair Dry Faster M-bestl Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from absorbent and quick-drying microfiber, this set of two hair towel wraps help your hair dry faster and reduce frizz. The towels are available in three different color combinations, and each towel features a convenient button loop that keeps it in place while your hair dries. The hair towel wraps work for all hair lengths and types, and they're easy to toss into the washing machine.

14. This Relaxing Foot Spa That Massages & Exfoliates Tired Feet HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe tired, achy feet with the HoMedics Bubble Mate foot spa, which features massage nodes and water jets to help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated. The splash-proof foot bath has toe-touch controls that make it easy to adjust the temperature and jets while you soak. The foot spa also includes a removable pumice stone that leaves your feet smooth and soft.

15. This Travel Toiletry Bag With A Built-In Hanging Hook & 4 Roomy Compartments BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag $27 | Amazon See On Amazon There's plenty of room to store your beauty essentials in this travel toiletry bag, which includes a convenient hanging hook, front pocket, and easy-access double zippers. The toiletry bag's exterior is made from water-resistant polyester, and the interior features four clear zippered compartments. Plus, the two main compartments have elastic straps to keep bottles upright and prevent spills. Choose from pink or teal.

16. A Meat Chopper That Makes Perfectly Chopped Meat & Veggies Good Cook High-Temp Hamburger Meat Chopper $5 | Amazon See On Amazon For perfectly chopped and stirred ground meat, tofu, or veggies, more than 3,000 reviewers cook with this heat-resistant meat chopper. The chopper's five-blade nylon head is heat-safe for up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and safe for nonstick pans. The comfy handle with a thumb rest makes it easy to chop and food as it cooks.

17. An Adjustable Hair Tool That Creates Soft Beach Waves Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Waver $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want perfectly defined waves or a tousled bed head look, this hair waver does it all. The hair tool has adjustable tourmaline ceramic waver barrels that create different soft, frizz-free wave styles. It has multiple heat settings and heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and there's an auto-shutoff safety feature.

18. A Ring Light Kit For Perfect Photos & Videos On Your Phone UBeesize Selfie Ring Light With Tripod Stand $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Capture perfectly lit photos and videos on your phone with this selfie ring light with a tripod stand. The USB-powered light has warm, cool, and daylight lighting options with adjustable brightness levels, and the easy-to-use tripod has a universal phone holder that rotates to the ideal angle. The included Bluetooth remote is compatible with iOS and Android phones.

19. This Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Doesn't Block Your Air Vent AUKEY Car Phone Mount $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic car phone mount keeps your phone at the ideal viewing angle so you can follow directions while driving without blocking the air vent. The rotatable base sticks securely to your dashboard, and the adjustable arm uses four magnets to hold your phone in place. The easy-to-install car phone mount comes with two metal plates: a circular one for small phones and a rectangular one for large phones.

20. This Lavender Pillow Spray That Fights Acne-Causing Bacteria Diva Stuff Anti-Bacterial Pillow Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of acne-causing bacteria on your pillowcase and bedding with this antibacterial pillow mist. Made with naturally antimicrobial and soothing ingredients like tea tree, lavender, and peppermint, the relaxing spray can be used daily to freshen your bedding. Plus, the bottle is travel-friendly.

21. A Bluetooth Shower Speaker That Automatically Connects To Your Phone Gideon Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to your favorite music while you shower thanks to the loud, clear sound of this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The USB-rechargeable shower speaker connects to Bluetooth devices with its auto-pairing feature, and it has easy-to-use buttons. There's also a built-in microphone so you can answer phone calls or even connect to Siri. Choose from five colors, including sleek silver (pictured) or classic black.

22. These Slim Wireless Chargers For Cord-Free Phone Charging CHOETECH Wireless Charger (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy cord-free phone charging with this two-pack of wireless charging pads. Each charging pad quickly powers up newer iPhones, Samsung phones, and AirPods, and they work with most phone cases so you don't have to worry about taking the case off first. The slim charging pad has nonslip backing to keep it in place, and there's a smart chip inside to prevent overheating.

23. This Roomy Laptop Bag With An External USB Port Chomeiu USB Laptop Tote Bag $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your computer safe with this stylish laptop tote bag, which comes in black or pink. The large waterproof tote has a protective pocket for your laptop or other devices, and you can connect your favorite power bank to the external USB port for a convenient way to charge your phone. The roomy laptop bag also has several handy pockets and a removable shoulder strap.

24. These High-Waisted Workout Pants With 4 Pockets ODODOS High-Waisted Workout Pants $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These stretchy high-waisted workout pants have four convenient side pockets that are perfect for storing your essentials while you exercise or run errands. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, the pants are not see-through and suitable for all-day wear. The high-waisted workout pants are available in capri or full lengths, and they come in a range of solid colors as well as heather and space-dye styles.

25. An Eco-Friendly Shopping Bag In Tons Of Cute Prints That Holds 30 Pounds BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from recycled fabric, this lightweight and sturdy reusable shopping bag is perfect for toting lots of items. The durable shopping bag holds up to 30 pounds, and when it's not in use, it folds for easy portability. The machine-washable bag comes in dozens of fun colors and patterns that you'll love toting around.

26. These Vacuum Storage Bags That Save Lots Of Space Vacuum Storage Bags (8 Pieces) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Save lots of storage space with these vacuum storage bags, which work with your home vacuum to create an airtight seal. The set includes three jumbo, two large, and two medium vacuum bags, and they're great for storing bulky items like sweaters and blankets. The set also comes with a hand air pump so you could even keep your suitcase well-packed while you're on vacation.

27. This Tiny Spatula That Gets The Last Bit Of Beauty Product Out Of The Bottle The Spatty Last Drop Spatula $5 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're running low on makeup, lotion, and other beauty products, this handy Spatty beauty spatula gets the last bit of product out of the container. The spatula's durable tip fits into most bottles and jars to remove any remaining product, which helps you save money and get the most out of everything you buy. Plus, the BPA-free spatula works just as well on food jars so it's also a great kitchen tool.

28. An Inverted Umbrella That Prevents Rainwater From Dripping Sharpty Inverted Umbrella $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This Sharpty inverted umbrella folds inside out to trap rainwater and prevent it from dripping everywhere on rainy days. The reverse umbrella features a comfy C-shaped handle for easy carrying, and it's durable enough to withstand high winds. Plus, Sharpty offers a one-year warranty so you can see how it holds up in the heaviest rain. Choose from more than 20 colors and patterns.

29. A White Noise Machine That Can Help You Fall Asleep Faster Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This white noise machine has six soothing sounds like rain and a summer night to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night. The sleek white noise machine can be plugged in or powered with batteries, and you can leave the relaxing sounds on throughout the night or set them on a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute timer while you drift off.

30. An Epilator That Gives You Smooth Skin For Days Braun Silk-epil Epilator Shaver $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 20-tweezer system and two speed settings, this epilator for women removes hair from your legs and body for days at a time. The epilator includes a smart light that makes it easier to see fine hairs, and it comes with a trimmer comb, a shaver and trimmer, and a massage cap for extra comfort during hair removal.

31. A Roller Stick That Reduces Muscle Pain & Stiffness IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce muscle pain and stiffness with this muscle roller stick. The durable roller stick has easy-to-grip handles and nine rollers to ease pain and increase circulation in your neck, shoulders, arms, legs, and other sore areas of the body. With more than 4,000 reviews, this best-selling muscle relaxer is a popular recovery tool for athletes and anyone who needs at-home relaxation.

32. These Homeopathic Tablets That Reduce Jet Lag No Jet Lag Homeopathic Remedy + Fatigue Reducer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon For a natural way to beat fatigue when you travel, tote this homeopathic jet lag remedy. The chewable jet lag prevention tablets can be used throughout the flight to reduce dehydration, fatigue, and discomfort so you feel refreshed when you step off the plane. There are 32 tablets per box, which is enough for more than 50 hours of flying. "I used this on a flight from Vancouver to Morocco with a [nine] hour time change and felt great," wrote one reviewer.

33. An Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet For All-Day Aromatherapy Maromalife Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy wherever you go thanks to this essential oil diffuser bracelet. The adjustable, handwoven essential oil bracelet has a stainless steel diffuser locket with a replaceable felt pad where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils. The bracelet comes with 10 brightly colored felt pads, so you can choose a different one for every essential oil.

34. A Deep Tissue Massager With 4 Massage Head Attachments Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $28 | Amazon See On Amazon For a deep tissue massage at home, thousands of reviewers are fans of this handheld massager. It has a long ergonomic handle that reaches your back, neck, legs, and other sore areas. The massager has a speed dial so you can adjust the intensity, and there are four attachment heads included to target different parts of the body.

35. A Back Stretcher With 4 Adjustable Settings mwellewm Magic Back Stretcher $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this back massage stretcher for just 10 minutes a day to relieve pain in your lower back. It has 18 massage points and four adjustable levels so you can enjoy the perfect stretch for you. Plus, it folds flat for easy storage and portability. One reviewer wrote: "After sitting at a desk all day at work, it’s nice to have a solution for the back discomfort right at home."

36. This Adorable Mini USB-Powered Aromatherapy Diffuser LEASTYLE Portable Mini Aromatherapy Diffuser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini aromatherapy diffuser offers a cute and compact way to enjoy your favorite essential oil scents. The quiet, BPA-free essential oil diffuser works for up to 10 hours at a time, and it turns off automatically when the water tank is empty. The USB-powered aromatherapy diffuser has a simple one-button design, seven optional LED color lights, and it can be used without essential oils when you just want a humidifier.

37. A Durable Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter That Makes Tap Water Taste Better Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With the Brita filtering water bottle, you can drink filtered tap water while you're on the go. The BPA-free plastic bottle holds 26 ounces of water and comes with a replaceable built-in filter that makes tap water taste better (say goodbye to chlorine). It has a leak-proof lid and easy-sip straw, and it's dishwasher-safe and fits in car cup holders. Choose from five bright colors like coral (pictured) and purple orchid, or opt for a clear bottle.

38. These Disposable Razors That Let You Shave Without Water Gillette Venus Waterless Razor (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon When your smooth shave needs a touch-up, these Venus waterless razors are perfect. The disposable razors come with an aloe-based gel that protects your skin against razor burn and irritation. Just apply the gel and shave — no water required. "I keep them in my car, purse, and work desk. It's so convenient when you notice you missed a spot," one reviewer wrote.