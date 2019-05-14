39 Clever Gifts On Amazon For Dads Who Are Hard To Buy For

Having trouble buying gifts for the men in your life? This can be a notoriously difficult task sometimes — particularly when those men are your dad. Finding gifts for Father’s Day or other dad-related occasions (i.e. birthdays, the holidays, and more) has to be one of the worst ways to spend an afternoon. (I mean, I’m sure things like root canals or stubbing your toe is worse, it’s just hard to imagine when you’re in the throes of dad-related gift planning).

There are a lot of reasons why shopping for your dad (or father figure, or grandpa, or uncle, or just somebody you really love) is so tricky. Despite what so many gift guides want you to believe, guys aren't all the same. Sure, some dudes might appreciate a high-end sandalwood scented candle or a pair of cashmere dress socks, but others might want something a little more functional than fancy.

It’s a difficult endeavor, I know, and you’re a brave person for taking it on. To help you out, I’ve gathered a list of gifts for dads that just about any guy (or any person, because these gifts can be enjoyed by all — so why not get all your shopping out of the way?). Check them out and be prepared to be their favorite daughter.

1. A Bluetooth Shower Head That Lets Them Listen To Their Favorite Tunes YOO.MEE Bluetooth Shower Head With Speaker $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your dad the opportunity to sing in the shower with this high-quality waterproof shower head. The Bluetooth-enabled device is engineered with a soft and spa-like water stream that offers steady pressure and crisp, clear sound. It's made with a strong ABS plastic head, brass connection fittings, and silicone rubber jet nozzles that prevent mineral build-up for easy cleaning. The noise reduction technology provides stellar audio, and it has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 hours.

2. A Smartphone Repair Kit With All The Tools They Need To Fix Electronics Vastar 62-In-1 Magnetic Driver Kit $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's phones, laptops, game consoles, or other electronics that your dad likes to putz around with, this comprehensive driver kit will ensure they have the right tools for the job. With 56 bits of varying sizes and shapes, the kit includes pieces that fit lots of different smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops, and other common devices. It comes with long plastic pry openers, triangle pry openers, a Tri-Wing screwdriver, and a CRV Torx wrench. The flexible shaft is perfect for stereo work or accessing other bulky electronics where the screws aren't on the surface.

3. A Powerful Mineral Clay Mask That's Full Of Vitamins And Antioxidants Rugged & Dapper Face Mask For Men $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a detoxifying blend of kaolin clay, aloe vera, grape seed oil, sea kelp, and spirulina, this facial mask for men hydrates the skin while lifting dirt and other impurities from deep inside their pores. It's full of highly concentrated vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that nourishes the complexion while preventing blemishes and breakouts. The versatile mask can be used on normal, sensitive, oily, dry, acne-prone, and combination skin types.

4. An Ultra-Handy Multi-Tool That Features Nine Separate Uses Monteverde USA One Touch Tool Pen $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This ridiculously convenient multi-tool pen is designed to perform just about any handy work your dad might come up with. The nine-in-one gadget features three rulers, two screwdrivers, a pen, a stylus, and a built-in level. The heavy-weight, six-sided barrel is sturdy and strong, allowing the pen to write smoothly on paper while the stylus scribbles and draws effortlessly on touchscreen devices.

5. A Set Of Ice Cold Whiskey Stones To Keep Their Drinks Chilled Spirit Stones Pure Soapstone Whiskey Rocks $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad is into scotch or other fine spirits, they will adore this set of premium grade whiskey stones. The hand-crafted rocks, which are made from pure soapstone, are made to go in a tumbler to keep their drinks cold without ice melting and diluting the beverage. Keep them in the freezer and when it's time to pour a cold drink, add them to the glass to keep it chilled. The stones are dishwasher-safe and infinitely reusable.

6. A Genius Cooling Band That Prevents Them From Overheating On Hot, Sticky Days Chill Pal Multi-Style Cooling Band $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with 12 different ways to wear it in mind, this super versatile cooling band will keep anyone from overheating on hot summer days. To use it, just soak the band in cold water, wring it out, and give a quick snap to activate the cooling effect. It can be worn as a neckband, headband, face cover, hair cover, ninja mask, balaclava, or numerous other variations. The hands-free band is ideal for jogging or exercising, yard work, outdoor concerts, beer tastings, amusement parks, picnics, or other hot-weather activities where it's easy to overheat.

7. A 12-Piece Knife Set That Includes Cutting Mats And A Sharpener Ozeri Elite Chef 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Prepare for your dad to morph into a culinary wizard with this comprehensive knife set that includes a chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, veggie peeler, sharpener, kitchen shears (with a built-in nutcracker), and four different cutting mats. The knives showcase razor-sharp blades made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel that won't tarnish with exposure to moisture, oils, and food acids.

8. A Brilliant Back Scratcher With A Double-Sided Spike Pad Cactus Scratcher Original Back Scratcher $15 | Amazon See on Amazon With double-sided spikes and 44-inch straps, this super effective back scratcher lets your dad access those hard-to-reach spots on their back without asking for assistance. The wide scratching surface features gentle nubs on one side and tougher, more aggressive spikes on the other, allowing them to customize the gadget to the intensity of the itch and how sensitive skin is. "Relief AT LAST!" said one happy Amazon customer. "This thing is the best device I've ever found to scratch my back."

9. A Magical Deep Fryer To Make Tater Tots And Other Bar Food At Home Chefman Deep Fryer With Basket Strainer $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Is your dad a sucker for things like cheese sticks and tater tots? This awesomely convenient deep fryer will allow them to indulge in their favorite greasy delights from the comfort of their own home. The large, 4-liter cooking chamber provides ample space to cook meals for the whole family, and the easy-to-use temperature dial delivers perfect results every time. They can use it to make French fries, onion rings, fried chicken, shrimp, doughnuts, and whatever else their deep-fried loving heart desires.

10. A Clever Device That Makes Bottled And Canned Beer Taste Like It's From The Tap Belwares Beer Dispenser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Using craft beer technology to enhance the texture, flavor, and taste of ale via its engineered fluid mechanism, this portable beer dispenser will make average beer amazing. Simply tilt your glass 40 degrees, pull the handle forward to pour, push it back, and add a layer of creamy foam. The beer will instantly be injected with a fresh tap taste whether he's drinking a porter, lager, stout, IPA, pale ale, honey, wheat, or golden brew.

11. A Pair Of Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds That Connect Around The Neck When Not In Use SoundPEATS Magnetic Wireless Earbuds $32 | Amazon See on Amazon These wireless earbuds feature supreme sound quality and a super fast Bluetooth connection. They are fully sweat-proof — allowing anyone to wear them while exercising or working out — and the unique magnetic design lets the earpieces attach to one another like a necklace when not in use. The all-in-one kit comes with three slide line buckles, 10 interchangeable ear tips, six ear fins, a line clamp, charging cable, and a chic leatherette carrying case.

12. A Fantastically Relaxing Massage Glove That Has Rotating Metal Balls SAMYO Palm-Shaped Massage Glove $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Constructed with nine rolling metals balls that rotate 360-degrees, this palm-shaped massage glove relieves aches, pains, and general stress from the muscles. The hand-held design makes it easy to use and ultra-versatile, suitable for use on the head, face, neck, back, chest, belly, legs, feet, and other sore muscle zones. On top of that, the massage glove improves circulation and reduces tension.

13. A Comprehensive Grooming Kit With All The Tools For The Beard And Mustache BEARDMAN Beard And Brush Comb $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This beard brush stands apart from other grooming kits due to its curved design that follows the natural contours of their face, creating an effective angle and secure grip. The thick brush features 13 rows of reinforced wild boar hair bristles that feel soft against the skin — and won't fall off in the beard. In addition to the exceptional brush, the kit comes with a dual-sided comb, beard and mustache scissors, a mustache comb, and a handy keychain.

14. A Handy Magnetic BBQ Light That Lets Them Keep Grilling After Dark Bright Eyes Magnetic BBQ Light $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad is a bonafide grill master, he'll be obsessed with this magnetic barbecue light that allows them to keep the steaks and hamburger patties cooking long after the sun goes down. Featuring six super bright LED lights and a bendy steel neck, they can twist the light to any angle and fully illuminate the grill. The handy light, which is battery-operated and fully portable, comes in a durable plastic case with thick double foam inside.

15. A Portable Blender They Can Make All Their Favorite Beverages In Hamilton Beach Bullet Blender $18 | Amzon See on Amazon Perfect for making blended drinks, smoothies, protein shakes, marinades, and more, this personal blender has a 175-watt motor that absolutely pulverizes ice, fruits, and vegetables. It has a portable blending cup that they can pull right off and take to work — no extra dishes required. It'll fit into most car cupholders, too.

16. A High-Performance Workout Top That's Moisture-Wicking But Also Stylish Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Long Sleeve T-Shirt (S-XXL) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon With a chic, athletic fit, this machine-washable T-shirt is made with moisture-wicking fabric and a reflective logo that's perfect for exercising while also remaining stylish. The flexible, tech-stretch material is quick-drying, so if your dad is one of those guys who drips with sweat every time they work out, it won't be uncomfortable. Plus, it has built-in UPF sun protection to prevent them from burning on hot summer days.

17. A Handy Device To Hang Your Echo Dot On The Wall Matone Smart Speaker Mount $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget long, cumbersome cords — this awesome smart speaker mount allows your dad to play music with the simple sound of their voice. Connect it to any Echo Dot or another round, mini-sized voice assistant, and plug it into the wall: no more messy cables stretching across the kitchen counter. The mount hangs neatly from the outlet, allowing it to face outward and project more volume. It also has a clever anti-slip gasket to make the hook portion fit more snugly and prevent the device from falling.

18. A Hydrating Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Makes A Beard Grow Thicker Polished Gentleman Beard Growth Shampoo Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your dad a thicker, fuller beard with this growth-enhancing facial hair shampoo and conditioner set. Made with a ruggedly aromatic blend of peppermint oil, tea tree, eucalyptus, biotin, aloe vera, rosemary, honey, and argan oil, the powerful formula promotes thickness and volume in both beard and mustache hair. The nourishing ingredients also hydrate the hair follicles, moisturize the skin, soothe itchiness, and treat dandruff.

19. An Ultra-Durable Bamboo Cutting Board That Looks Good In The Kitchen Greener Chef Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $26 | Amazon See on Amazon With an attractive two-tone design, this bamboo cutting board provides a thick, durable space for cutting meat or chopping veggies that also looks amazing sitting on the countertop. Its crack-free design ensures the board won't splinter, and its antimicrobial material prevents bacteria from getting trapped in the grains. On top of that, it has a convenient juice groove around the edge to catch liquids, and smooth corners to prevent scratching.

20. A Vintage Leather Keychain Holder For Headphones Hide & Drink Rustic Leather Key Chain $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash their headphones in this classy, full-grain leather keychain earbuds holder. The vintage-style headphone wrap is ridiculously easy to use: Just slide one end of the cord through the hole at the top and wind it around the middle, tying it off in the slit at the bottom. No more tangled cables or annoying cords, and the metal ring is made of durable, heavy duty brass that clips securely onto the keychain.

21. A Waterproof Kit That Lets Them Start A Fire Literally Anywhere Zippo Emergency Fire Starter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your dad's a full-on Bear Grylls survivalist type, or just someone who wants to be able to start a fire in the rain, this emergency fire starter kit is just the ticket. The kit features a flint wheel ignition and water-resistant waxed tinder sticks, all stored in a fully waterproof container. The lightweight plastic case, which floats in water, is built with a water-resistant seal that will keep the tinder sticks dry inside amid any weather scenario.

22. An Adapter That Charges All Your Devices Right On Your Laptop Thunderbolt Hub Adapter $59 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with MacBooks, ChromeBooks, PCs, and more, this hub adapter powers laptops and charges up to three devices at once. Its durable aluminum finish and high-strength cable provide incredible security, it won't overheat, and it can fit an SD card for data transfer. One reviewer writes: "It's a bit bulkier than the one that comes with your phone but it makes of for it in spades by fast charging your devices. I'll be buying more of these for sure."

23. A Squatty Potty That's Made With A Fancy Teak Finish Squatty Potty Bathroom Toilet Stool $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Just when you thought the Squatty Potty couldn't get any more amazing, they go and make one out of teak. This awesome bathroom accessory, which lifts your knees above your hips to help you poop faster and more effortlessly, is typically made of white plastic. However, this one is constructed from plywood and coated with a classy teak finish, making it look as good as it makes you feel.

24. A French Press Coffee Maker That's Also A Travel Cup Coffee Gator Large French Press Travel Cup $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Make a strong cup of coffee and keep it piping hot all day long with this mega convenient travel mug. The vacuum-insulated cup, which is 33 percent thicker and 20 percent heavier than your typical mugs, keeps java hot 60 minutes longer than a regular glass. It has a spring-loaded, double-screen filter to ensure that coffee grinds don't end up in their teeth, and a cool-touch handle so they doesn't burn their fingers.

25. A Wind-Tube Style Bluetooth Speaker That's Perfect For BBQs And Camping Trips Mix Hero Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $39 | Amazon See on Amazon With a sleek, wind-tube design, this fantastically portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory for barbecues, potlucks, cookouts, camping, and other outdoor excursions. It has a low-frequency, wind-duct-style system that makes the bass sound crisper and more clear, delivering powerful audio and seamless Bluetooth connection. The 20-watt output acoustic drivers make the vocals clear and distortion-free, even when the device is cranked up to full volume.

26. A New Version Of The Classic 'Settlers Of Catan' Board Game Catan Studios Catan Board Game $39 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad loves playing games, there's no better way to scratch that itch than with a few rounds of Settlers of Catan. The beloved board game — which has recently been rebranded as "Catan" — is a long-time favorite among geeks and non-geeks alike. To play, you trade and barter goods to acquire settlements, sort of like a primitive-era Monopoly. The new version of the game, which won a "Game of the Century" award, has updated graphics, new cards, and an expanded rulebook. "Beware!" warned one Amazon user. "Don't try this unless you plan on getting addicted."

27. A Handy Little Gadget That Perfects Any Collar Collar Perfect Touchup And Travel Iron $35 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad travels at all for work, this portable iron will make their life wonderfully easy. With six heat settings and convenient, flip-out wings, the super compact iron clamps onto collars, cuffs, and creases, smoothing out wrinkles in button-down shirts and making them look crisp. As a bonus, the convertible wings morph into a regular iron if they need to press pants or other apparel.

28. A Basketball-Themed Mug With A Hoop They Can Dunk Food In To The Mug With A Hoop $24 | Amazon See on Amazon If this basketball-shaped mug doesn't say "dad," then nothing does. Designed with a special hoop for slam dunking marshmallows or other beverage accouterments, the ceramic cup can be used for hot cocoa, crackers and soup, cookies and milk, cereal, or ice cream toppings. The large mug can hold up to 16 ounces and the whole thing — including the hoop — is fully dishwasher-safe.

29. A Cooling Mat That Keeps Your Dad's Head Nice And Comfortable Penguin Pillow Cooling Mat $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This wonderful cooling mat is designed for people who tend to get hot and sweaty when they sleep. The soft, flexible mat is constructed with high-tech macro-molecule cooling gel that can be used alone to keep from overheating, or stuck in the freezer on extra hot nights. The mat is also a superb antidote to headaches, migraines, neck pains, fevers, and other ailments.

30. A Motorized Tie Rack That Rotates Slowly Through All The Options Primode Motorized Tie Rack $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Built with a strong motor and multi-directional carousel, this automated tie rack offers a moving display to help your dad pick out ties and keep them organized. The rack — which can be easily operated with the push of a button — stores up to 70 pieces of neckwear. Its carousel rotates slowly, offering a simple way to view the ties, and it comes with a heavy duty-clamp to attach to any closet rod.

31. A Set Of High-End Whiskey Glasses That Regulate The Temperature Of The Spirits Ashcroft Fine Glassware Whiskey Glasses $35 | Amazon See on Amazon These sophisticated whiskey glasses are crafted by master glassblowers, creating an attractive design that perfectly maintains the temperature of the beverage. Unlike crystal whiskey glasses which typically contain lead, this glassware set is made from lead-free, ultra-clarity glass. The glasses feel smooth to drink from, and each one has a mouth large enough to accommodate standard whiskey stones.

32. A Pair Of Genius Shoelaces That Convert Sneakers To Slip-Ons Lock Laces $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These tie-free shoelaces make it easier to run or get to the gym — they offer an instant way to lace up your sneakers, forgoing all excuses. The cool gadgets can be used with any tennis shoes, converting them from lace-ups to easy slip-ons. On top of making it faster to tie shoes, the lock laces feature a comfort stretch fit that makes them fit better, too.

33. A Useful Range Extender That Expands WiFi To Smart Home Devices TP-Link Dual-Band Wifi Range Extender $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad has an Amazon Echo, Galaxy S7, TP-Link Smart Plugs, or other streaming and smart home devices, this awesome range extender will extend WiFi to the device. The simple-to-use electronic plugs into the wall with zero installation or hassle — just use its signal indicator to determine the best location with and stick it in the wall.

34. A Convenient Popcorn Maker That's Made For Movie Night Paramount Popcorn Maker Machine $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad is a "popcorn and movie night" kind of guy, this cool contraption will fill them with joy. The modern popcorn maker allows you to skip the microwave and pop up your kernels old-school style. It features a non-stick, ceramic-coated popping plate and a built-in stirring system to distribute the butter evenly. The appliance's 1000-watt heating power makes popping time ultra-fast, and its auto-reversal mechanism stops kernels from getting stuck.

35. A Brilliant Miniature Surge Protector That Is Portable Enough For Travel Belkin Mini Surge Protector $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With three AC outlets, this mini surge protector is lightweight and portable enough to be tossed in your laptop bag or luggage. It has a 360-degree rotating plug that can charge devices in small spaces. Plus, the two USB ports provide an AMP of shared power each, for maximum convenience and super fast charging.

Shacke Suede And Leather Brush Cleaner $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dad fancies wearing suede boots, coats, jackets, shoes, or other attire, this leather brush cleaner will keep them looking sharp and put together. The four-sided brush offers a different material and texture, depending on the use. There is welt surface for heavy scuff marks, nylon bristles for light marks, an arched half-circle for rounded corners, and a thin protruding brush for hard-to-reach crevices and grooves.

37. An Ultra-Convenient Tie Case To Use When Traveling Or At The Gym HDE Travel Tie Case $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Another sensational gift for dads who travel, this portable tie case stores up to four ties, along with a handful of other men's accessories. The convenient case showcases soft nylon straps that hold the items snugly in place, and a soft, cushioned lining that keeps the ties from getting wrinkled. They can store things like cuff links and tie clips in the handy side pouches, and the case has a loop to hang it in the closet or bathroom towel rack.

38. An Ultra-Hydrating Beard Oil That Makes Facial Hair Soft And Manageable Jack Black Epic Moisture Nourishing Oil $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with an ultra-nourishing blend of argan oil, jojoba, plum seed, and olive fruit, this rich leave-on conditioner is a top-of-the-line grooming aid for beards, mustaches, goatees, and other facial hair. The oil works as a superb conditioning, styling or finishing tool, as well as stand-alone shaving oil. Just pump two to three squirts into the palm of the hand, and rub through the beard. It will leave both the hair and skin soft and hydrated.