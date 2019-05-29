39 Chill AF Products On Amazon That'll Help You Relax

It can be overwhelming to be an adult, sometimes. There's just so much that goes into making a life — like holding a job, paying your bills, keeping your house clean, and maintaining your close relationships. All those responsibilities can add up to a whole lot of stress, and sometimes it can feel like that stress will overtake you. If that's you, it's probably time to practice a little self care with the help of these products on Amazon that'll help you relax.

This list of products is designed to help you tackle stress from many different angles, so you get the full spectrum of self-care.

Here's a sneak peek: there's more than a few pampering products that'll give you the best at-home spa night ever, several workbooks that can help you learn to cope with overwhelming emotions in healthy ways, and a whole slew of essential oils — nature's best remedy for lifting the spirits and calming the mind. In fact, there's essential oils on here in so many forms — droppers, inhalers, rollers, and even bath bombs, so get ready.

Add a few of these relaxing AF products to your stress-fighting tool kit, and you'll be able to handle any challenge life throws your way.

1. This Aromatherapy Pillow Mist That'll Help You Sleep Like A Baby Eunoia Naturals RELAX Lavender Pillow Mist $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Spritz a little of this lavender pillow mist on your pillow at night, and you'll sleep like a baby. The mist is made with a blend of three therapeutic-grade essential oils: Bulgarian lavender, French lavender, and Roman chamomile. These oils are known to soothe nerves, calm an overactive mind, and promote restful sleep. And it's not just for your pillow — mist it on your sheets or spritz around your bedroom too.

2. This Stress-Reducing Essential Oil Roller You Can Keep In Your Purse Aromine Chill Essential Oil Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this essential oil roller in your purse and you'll have instant stress relief no matter where you are — work, rush hour traffic, or the mall parking lots two days before Christmas. Designed to help you chill out, the oil is formulated with a whole slew of anxiety-busting essential oils, like ylang ylang, clary sage, and palmarosa: All of which are pre-diluted with fractionated coconut oil, so you can start using it ASAP.

3. An Essential Oil Bracelet For Wearable Aromatherapy Celokiy Lava Rock Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear your serenity on your wrist with this essential oil bracelet. The bracelet is strung with lava rocks, which are exceptionally porous — add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the rocks and they'll absorb and slowly diffuse throughout the day. The four turquoise stones represent calmness, and the bracelet is adjustable, so it'll fit wrists of all sizes.

4. This Energizing Aromatherapy Inhaler That Will Help Clear Your Mind MONQ Zen Aromatherapy Inhaler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This heated aromatherapy inhaler is formulated with three essential oils that'll help relax you instantly: frankincense to awaken the spirit and balance the mind, sweet orange to energize and clarify thinking, and ylang ylang to reduce stress. Just stick it in your mouth and inhale deeply — much like sucking on a straw — then exhale through your nose. The oils are organic and wild-picked, and each inhaler has will last you about 150 puffs.

5. A Weighted Blanket So You Feel Like You're Being Hugged All Night Long Sivio Weighted Blanket $68 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to feel safe, secure, and like you're being hugged all night long? Cozy up with this weighted blanket. The gentle weight put on your body boosts production of serotonin —which promotes feelings of well-being — and melatonin, which signals to your body that it's time to sleep. Made with soft, breathable cotton, the blanket is filled with beads that are sewn into individual pockets to help evenly distribute weight.

6. A Night Light That Projects Stars Onto Your Ceiling MOKOQI Star Light Projector $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep under the stars — without sacrificing the comfort of your mattress — using this star light projector. The dome-shaped light projects a moon and stars on your ceiling, so it feels like you're looking up at the night sky when you're lying in bed. Different settings let you tailor the experience: use it as a steady, white night light, opt in for color-changing mode, set it to rotate 360-degrees, or put it on a timer so that it shuts off after you fall asleep.

7. This Acupressure Mat That's Good For Your Body And Your Brain Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Lying on this acupressure mat and pillow for 20 minutes a day can help relieve muscle ache and soreness without having to go to an acupuncturist, chiropractor, or masseuse. The mat and pillow are outfitted with hundreds of acupressure points that stimulate blood flow, which, in turn, helps reduce inflammation, decrease pain, and speed up healing time. And it's not just for muscle relief — the mat can also help improve sleep, boost energy, and encourage a positive mood.

8. This Scalp Massager You Can Use In The Shower OTD-Bear Scalp Massager $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You know that scalp massage you get when your hair stylist shampoos your hair? It's so relaxing — and now you can replicate that feeling at home with this hand-held scalp massager. Just slip your fingers through the handle and gently massage your scalp with the thick, flexible silicone bristles. Even better? That massaging action increases blood flow, which can help encourage healthy hair growth.

9. These Skin-Revitalizing Gel Patches Made With Rose Extracts Pink Racoony Hydrogel Eye and Cheek Patches (60 Sheets) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These heart-shaped hydrogel patches are infused with three kinds of rose extracts — and they do wonders to revive the skin. Place the patches under your eyes for an injection of deep hydration that'll boost skin elasticity and make you look wide awake. Dealing with redness, irritation, or flushing? Place the patches on your cheeks to immediately soothe your skin. You can even put them in the fridge for an incredibly cooling effect.

10. This Hilarious Adult Coloring Book Calm The F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book $6 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're a kid, coloring is just plain fun — but when you're an adult, it can be downright therapeutic. It gives you the opportunity to do something physical and creative, without having to think too much: In other words, it gives your brain a break. This adult coloring book gives the practice an irreverent twist. The 21 pages give you plenty of coloring space, and are punctuated with hilarious quips, like "Home is where the vodka is," and "Dance like no one attractive is watching." Get out your crayons and prepare to take yourself less seriously.

11. A Shiatsu Massager With Slings For Your Arms Naipu Shiatsu Massager $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip your arms through the slings of this shiatsu massager and you can adjust the strength of the massage just by pulling down or easing up on the slings. (Brilliant!) The massager features eight kneading massage nodes and three speed settings, as well as a heating function to warm up those sore muscles. The ergonomic, U-shaped massager is designed to fit perfectly around your neck, shoulders, lower back, and calves.

12. This Essential Oil That Provides Powerful Stress Relief Healing Solutions Stress Relief Essential Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a few drops of this stress-relieving essential oil to a diffuser and reap its tension-reducing benefits. The oil is a blend of five therapeutic-grade essential oils: bergamot, patchouli, blood orange, ylang ylang, and grapefruit. The amber bottle helps preserve the integrity of the oils, so they maintain maximum effectiveness. This reviewer writes: " I'm not an expert on essential oils at all, but this blend smells AMAZING ... I've been adding this oil to my diffuser and it soothes me instantly."

13. These Tablets That Release Essential Oils While You Shower Blissaroma Aromatherapy Shower Bomb Tablets (Set of 8) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon You probably don't have time to soak in a bath every morning, but you can still get a dose of pampering in the shower with these aromatherapy shower bombs. Each bomb is shaped like a tablet — place it in your shower away from the direct flow of water, and the steam will release the scent of essential oils into the air while you lather up. Each set comes with eight organic bombs: two ylang ylang, two mint, two eucalyptus, and two lavender.

14. This Acupressure Band That Eases Headache Pain Aculief Headache Relief Band $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to soothe headaches without reaching for medication? Reach for this acupressure headache relief band instead. The comfortable band fits over the space between your thumb and forefinger, where it stimulates the LI4 acupressure point. Stimulating this powerful point helps to decrease tension, promote energy flow, reduce stress, and relieve headache pain. One reviewer calls this "the best invention ever" and another writes, "Within a minute of putting this on, I could feel a difference. Then, within 3 minutes, this monster-pounding headache was completely gone!"

15. A Gel Therapy Mask That Can Be Used Both Hot And Cold PerfeCore Gel Bead Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this gel bead facial mask in the freezer, then strap it on anytime you need to bring down inflammation or soothe headaches. Looking for some comforting heat therapy to soothe dry eyes and sinuses? Stick the mask in the microwave for a couple minutes, and you'll be on the road to relief fast. The mask features a soft, plush cover, so it feels great against your face.

16. This Book of Anxiety-Reducing Affirmations That Will Help You Get Through A Rough Day You Can Do All Things: Affirmations and Mindfulness to Help With Anxiety and Depression $0 See On Amazon Battling anxiety and depression? Pull this book of affirmations off the shelf and read a few pages — you'll feel like you're getting a mental hug. The book is filled with encouraging phrases, words of affirmation, and tips for making your way through dark days. Whimsical illustrations accompany the soul-affirming messages, reminding you that there are brighter days to come. This reviewer writes: "I am a therapist in private practice and am so happy this book exists for both friends and clients."

17. These Energy-Boosting Aromatherapy Inhalers In Three Flavors boom.boom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Hold one of these aromatherapy inhalers up to your nose and breathe in deeply for a quick burst of energy and focus. The 100 percent natural inhalers are formulated with menthol, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils, which work together to improve clarity, promote energy, stimulate immunity, reduce inflammation, and enhance breathing. The best part? Each set comes with three flavors: berry breeze, tropical rush, and cinna-mint. Switch them up depending on your mood.

18. This Nerve-Soothing Chamomile and Lavender Loose Leafe Tea Tiesta Tea Relaxing Herbal Tea $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip into a fluffy robe, put on the kettle, then cozy up with a mug of this loose leaf chamomile and lavender tea. Chamomile tea is a tried and true remedy for soothing anxiety, and its stress-relieving properties are further boosted with the addition of lavender. One reviewer swears the tea has the "perfect balance of flavors," and another writes, "I have a cup of this with honey and I sleep like a baby."

19. This Mindfulness Journal That Doesn't Take Itself Too Seriously Zen As F*ck: A Journal For Practicing The Mindful Art of Not Giving a Shit $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If words like mindfulness and gratitude kind of make you cringe — then this not-so-ordinary mindfulness journal is for you. The irreverent, profanity-laced journal has guided entries for you to reflect on your life, meditate on the things you're grateful for, face down fears, and affirm the fact that you are powerful and capable AF. Use this to make emotional and mental strides, without taking yourself too seriously.

20. This Luxurious Faux Fur Throw Blanket Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to the comfort of wrapping yourself up in something soft, this faux fur blanket can't be beat. One side of the blanket is made with microfiber faux fur that'll look elegant draped over any sofa, and the other side is made with fuzzy sherpa fabric that'll feel oh-so-good next to your skin. The blanket is available in 13 color options: go for understated gray or ivory, or opt for dark rose or mossy green. The blanket is machine-washable, too.

21. This Ingenious Light Bulb That Helps Reset Your Circadian Rhythm Lighting Science GoodNight Sleep Bulb $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're having trouble falling asleep at night, the blue light emitted from your light bulbs might be to blame — it's possible that it's disrupting your natural circadian rhythm. To help re-set it, screw this sleep-promoting light bulb into a lamp in your bedroom. The soft white bulb emits less blue light than other bulbs, so your body gets the message that it truly is time to drift off.

22. A Melatonin Cream That'll Help You Get A Restful Night's Sleep Dream Cream Bioactive Melatonin $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that helps you get to sleep faster, and helps you stay asleep all night long. This melatonin cream is a different way for your body to get a good dose of the stuff. Each pump delivers 3 milligrams of melatonin — massage it into your skin 30 minutes before bed and prepare to drift off. Use this to recover from jet lag, or to stop a bout of insomnia in its tracks.

23. This Meditative Water-Painting Set That Helps You Live In The Now The Original Buddha Board $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The Buddha Board is a creative way to relax the mind and practice living in the moment. Just fill the stand with a little water, dip your paintbrush in, and begin painting a picture or writing words. The brush will create inky, Japanese-style brush strokes — but you can only appreciate them for a short time before they begin to evaporate, reminding you of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of existing in the present.

24. A Fidget Cube That'll Keep Your Fingers Busy For Hours Minilopa Fidget Cube $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With this dodecagon (read: 12-sided) fidget cube, your fingers will never be bored. The cube is outfitted with gears, button, switches, joysticks, and sliders that will occupy your fingers for hours on end. The cube is small enough to fit in your jacket pocket, and it's perfect for helping to relieve tension and improve mental focus. Choose from 15 cheerful color combinations.

25. These Stress-Relieving Pastilles Made With Flower Extracts Bach Rescue Remedy Pastilles (4 Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Are your stress levels rising? Pop one of these stress-relieving pastilles in your mouth for a quick dose of calm. The black currant-flavored pastilles are formulated with a blend of flower extracts that help soothe nerves and induce feelings of tranquility. Reviewers say they "they really work to take the edge off on those overwhelming day,s" and that they're "one of the best natural products on the market to help cope with anxiety." Consult your doctor before starting any supplements, of course.

26. This Essential Oil Candle That Will Make Your Home Feel Like A Spa Root Candles Spa Candle $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Light this relaxation candle when it's time to unwind at the end of a long day. Made with all natural beeswax, the candle is infused with geranium and lavender essential oils to promote feelings of calm and tranquility. Geranium and lavender not your thing? Try any of the other 12 spa-worthy scents, like invigorating pomelo pine, detoxifying spearmint and tea tree, or meditative vetiver and olibanum.

27. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Promotes Positive Feelings d'aplomb Himalayan Salt Lamp $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to introduce some relaxing vibes to your home, this Himalayan salt lamp is a surefire way to go about it. Himalayan salt emits negative ions which help fend off stress, so you feel peaceful and calm (much the way you feel if you spend time in salty ocean air). Those negative ions also help purify the air and counteract allergens, so you can breathe easy. Each lamp is completely unique and hand-carved from crystal rock salt.

28. An Anxiety Workbook That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud The Big Activity Book For Anxious People $11 | Amazon See On Amazon They say laughter is the best medicine, and this anxiety workbook just might be proof. The workbook is chock-full of practical activities and suggestions to help counteract all those swirling, dread-inducing thoughts, but —unlike more serious workbooks — this one grants a little perspective by poking a little good-natured fun at our out-of-whack stress levels . And all along the way, authors Erin Williams and Jordan Reid commiserate with you, reminding you that you're never alone.

29. These USB-Heated Hand Warmers That Look Like Toast Coeuspow USB Hand Warmers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These adorable USB hand warmers are a game-changer for frigid fingers. The soft, plush warmers look just like slices of toast — and when connected to USB power, they heat up to keep your hands, well, toasty. And unlike regular gloves, these are fingerless, so you can keep typing away at your computer. Plus, you'll cheer right up anytime you look down to see those two slices of toast winking at you.

30. This Mind And Body-Soothing Magnesium Oil Spray ArtNaturals Pure Magnesium Oil Spray $11 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not uncommon to have depleted stores of magnesium in your body, which can lead to muscle cramps and spasms, joint pain, headaches, insomnia, and anxiety. But instead of reaching for a magnesium supplement in pill form, reach for this magnesium oil spray — your body can utilize magnesium better when it's applied topically. This formula is potent, pure, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing. Spray this on your skin to soothe nerves, muscles, and headaches.

31. This Sonic Eye Massager That Diminishes Dark Circles Zuoli Eye Massager $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the skin around your eyes some TLC with the help of this eye massager. It uses high-frequency sonic vibrations to gently massage the skin and stimulate blood flow. Choose between two modes: blue light mode, which reduces puffiness and the appearance of dark circles, or red light mode, which uses a heating function to open your pores so that moisturizers and serums can be absorbed more effectively.

32. These Sheet Masks That Calm Red, Irritated Skin IRIS & ORCHID Soothing Sheet Masks (4 Sheets) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Stress can show up on your face in the form of redness, irritation, and breakouts. To calm your skin, treat yourself to one of these soothing sheet masks. The masks are soaked in a blend of antioxidant-rich essences, like rose, sage, green tea, and avocado. Together, they work to bring down redness, soften skin, and protect your face from internal and external stressors. Try the brand's other skin-nourishing masks too, like firming rosemary and deeply moisturizing aloe vera.

33. This Relaxing Lavender Bath Bomb That Pampers Your Skin Two Sisters Spa Lavender Bubble Bath Bomb $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath bomb won't just scent your bath with the relaxing fragrance of lavender essential oil — it'll also create whimsical purple bubbles that'll make your at-home spa night just a little more playful. The bomb is also infused with muscle-soothing Epsom salt, moisturizing olive oil, and shea butter, so you'll get out of your tub feeling relaxed and with baby soft skin.

34. A Reading Pillow Made With Ultra-Comfy Memory Foam Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This reading pillow makes cozying up on your bed with a book so much more comfortable. The pillow is filled with shredded memory foam that molds to the shape of your body, giving you support that's the perfect balance of firm and cushioned. The velour cover is extra soft, and the handle makes it easy to carry from your living room to your bedroom. Choose from two sizes.

35. A Massage Oil That Actually Soothes Muscle Soreness With Arnica Extract Majestic Pure Sore Muscle Massage Oil $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This massage oil won't just help you hands glide over your skin, it'll actually help speed up muscle recovery and soothe soreness. The oil is infused with arnica extract, which is derived from a plant in the sunflower family. This extract is known to bring down inflammation and ease muscle aches and joint pain — and the addition of lavender and chamomile work to soothe the senses, while sweet almond oil gives skin a hefty dose of hydration.

36. A Foam Roller That Relaxes Your Muscles Pre- Or Post-Workout 321 STRONG Foam Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon No one around to give you a good massage? Use this foam roller instead. The medium density roller features three massage "zones" that replicate the shapes of thumbs, fingers, and palms, so that it feels like you're actually visiting a masseuse. And unlike smooth rollers, the textured roller reaches deep into your muscles for more effective massaging. Use this before and after working out to warm up muscles, flush out lactic acid, and trigger myofascial release.

37. This Essential Oil That'll Calm You Down Fast Edens Garden Calm 'Em Down Essential Oil $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your day an injection of serenity with this calming essential oil. The 100 percent pure, therapeutic-grade formula is made with a synergistic blend of seven essential oils: Douglas fir, petitgran (bitter orange), sweet orange, lavender, vetiver, damiana (a woody shrub), and vanilla. For instant tranquility, add a few drops of this to a diffuser or simply dab on the wrists.

38. A Miniature Zen Garden That Can Fit On Your Desk Nature's Mark Mini Zen Garden $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This miniature zen garden measures in at just around 6 inches, so it's the perfect size for coffee tables, kitchen tables, or desktops. (And who doesn't need a bit of zen in the middle of the workday?) Run the tiny rake across the sand to create meditative swirls and designs that'll take your mind off whatever may be stressing you at the moment. And the stones and small statues add a beautiful touch to this.