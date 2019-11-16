39 Cheap & Low-Effort Organization Products On Amazon That Make A Huge Impact

If you're anything like me, the idea of getting your home organized with a few handy storage items is so tempting — until you get to the part where you have to break out a toolbox and read complicated instructions to assemble everything. Luckily, Amazon has a huge selection of cheap and low-effort organization products that require little-to-no assembly.

The items on this list are designed to save space, declutter, and even add a few chic yet functional accents to your decor. Whether you're organizing the kitchen, bedroom, living room, or bathroom, you'll find genius solutions that will help you get your home tidied up in no time.

There are hanging racks and hangers that make the most of small spaces, and organizing carts and cubes that hold tons of stuff. There are also clever items that organize things you may usually overlook, like plastic bags, electronic cables, toilet paper, and other items currently crammed under the sink or in cabinets.

So, get ready to tackle home organization in a budget-friendly, low-effort way with these 39 helpful products on Amazon. Plus, if you're shopping for a gift, a lot of these items make thoughtful presents for friends and family to spruce up their space.

1. This Adjustable Closet Rack That's Super Sturdy HOLDN’ STORAGE Over the Door Closet Valet $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Add extra storage space to the closet with this durable, compact over-the-door closet rack, which can hold up to 35 pounds of clothing. The rack is adjustable to three sizes and has ridged side bars to hold extra hangers. Best of all, it's easy to assemble and doesn't require any hardware.

2. A Roomy Basket Rack That's Perfect For Storing Fruits & Veggies Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 2-Tier Metal Countertop Storage Basket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this this two-tiered countertop storage basket is a popular choice for displaying and organizing fruits, veggies, and other items in the kitchen. Made from wrought iron with a BPA-free coating, the double baskets offer lots of storage space and looks great on your counter, too.

3. The Pot Lid Rack That Declutters Kitchen Cabinets DecoBros Wall Door Mounted Pot Lid Rack $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Rid your kitchen cabinets of clutter with this handy pot lid rack, which can be mounted on the wall or the cabinet door. The rack holds around five lids of different sizes and works best with round or ear-shaped handles. It comes with screws and anchors for easy installation.

4. A Hanging Pantry Organizer That Makes Things Easy To Find SimpleHouseware Clear Door Hanging Pantry Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This hanging pantry organizer with 15 clear pockets is perfect for easy-to-access storage in the kitchen or any other rooms that need extra storage space. Sold in a two-pack, the organizers hang on any standard door with the included hooks so you can start using them right away.

5. These Kitchen Shelf Organizers That Are Expandable & Stackable DecoBros Expandable Stackable Kitchen Shelf Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These expandable, stackable kitchen shelf organizers can instantly declutter your storage space and free up precious counter space. The set of two sturdy shelves (one medium and one large) are made from heavy-duty steel with perforated tops and can be used to organize pantry items, dishware, and more.

6. This Lazy Susan Turntable That Makes Things Easy To Access YouCopia Lazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Turntable $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep things organized and easily accessible with this clever lazy Susan turntable. The revolving organizer has three removable clear bins with handles, making it easy to pull a bin down from the shelf when needed. One reviewer wrote: "Very good quality and loved that the compartments can be removed for filling or cleaning."

7. These Metal Hangers That Save Lots Of Closet Space Meetu Magic Cloth Hanger Space Saving Hangers (4-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize your closet storage space with this four-pack of genius space-saving metal hangers. Made from stainless steel, each hanger can hold 10 garments horizontally or five vertically for up to 40 pounds of storage. With a 4.6-star rating, it's clear Amazon shoppers love these helpful hangers.

8. These Foldable Storage Bags That Fit Under Your Bed Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These foldable underbed bags with clear windows offer a convenient and dust-free way to store blankets, pillows, clothing, and more underneath your bed. Sold in a two-pack, these lightweight bags are made from three layers of breathable fabric and have durable handles that make it easy to pull the bag out when needed.

9. This Wall-Mounted Organizer That Keeps Mops & Brooms Tidy Robust Deer Mop and Broom Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Mops, brooms, and other cleaning tools have their own organized space thanks to this wall-mounted mop and broom holder. The organizer features three slots that automatically adjust to the handle's thickness, and there are four foldable hooks to hold smaller cleaning tools.

10. An Organizer That's Perfect For Hanging Bras & Strappy Tops DR. ORGANIZER Hanger (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy tank top organizer is perfect for hanging strappy tops, bras, lingerie, and bathing suits. Sold in a two-pack, these organizers are made from rust-resistant coated steel and have eight hangers per rack.

11. This Compact Organizer That Holds Over 100 Tea Bags YouCopia TeaStand Tea Bag Organizer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact tea bag organizer makes it super easy to grab your favorite brew without having to dig through messy boxes in the cabinet. The organizer can hold over 100 tea bags in 12 clear, removable, BPA-free bins. With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this organizer is a must-have for tea lovers.

12. A Chic Bathroom Organizer That Holds Cotton Balls & Swabs ARAD Cotton Ball & Swab Storage Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This chic cotton ball and swab storage set has three containers attached together for one simple storage solution. Made from clear, lightweight acrylic plastic, this container is break-resistant and looks great on bathroom counters and vanity tables.

13. This Adjustable Rack That Holds 5 Pans Kitchen Cabinet Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack Holder $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Kitchen cabinets get an organization upgrade with this adjustable pan and pot lid rack. The sturdy organizer can be set upright or laid flat and it holds up to five pans. Plus, it's easy to assemble with no hardware or installation required.

14. An Expandable Organizer That Fits Under Sinks SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-tier expandable shelf organizer is a lifesaver when it comes to utilizing the awkward storage space under sinks. The tier height and rail lengths are adjustable and the unit comes with sturdy perforated steel panels (three large and four small) that can be arranged on the rack to avoid pipes.

15. This Bamboo Drawer Organizer That Keeps Utensils Tidy AmazonBasics Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep utensils in order with this expandable bamboo drawer organizer. It fits most standard drawers and has six compartments, and it can expand to eight compartments. While this organizer is perfect for utensils, it can also be used in desk and other drawers around the house.

16. These Food Storage Containers That Organize The Pantry Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With this set of seven clear airtight food storage containers, items in your pantry stay fresh and create an eye-catching display. Made from BPA-free plastic, the dishwasher-safe set includes containers of varying sizes. To keep things even more organized, the set also comes with 24 reusable labels and one marker.

17. A Cabinet Door Organizer That's Great For Storing Cutting Boards & Baking Sheets SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This sturdy over-the-door cabinet organizer is a great storage solution for cutting boards, baking sheets, muffin pans, and more. The organizer can quickly be hung over the cabinet door, but if you want to mount it to the cabinet door or a wall, it comes with the hardware you need for easy installation.

18. This Adorable Holder That Stores 30+ Plastic Shopping Bags Ellie Arts Plastic Bag Holder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It's so much easier to store and reuse plastic shopping bags with this cute plastic bag holder. Made from durable cotton fabric, the holder hooks over door knobs and has a wide top and elastic bottom for easy storage and dispensing of more than 30 plastic grocery bags. Plus, it's available in 15 adorable patterns, including cats, polka dots, cactus, and more.

19. A Stackable Stand That Organizes Reusable Water Bottles mDesign Modern Plastic Stackable Water Bottle Stand $23 | Amazon See On Amazon To store multiple water bottles or bottled beverages with ease, hundreds of Amazon shoppers love this stackable water bottle stand. The set of two clear, BPA-free plastic racks holds up to six bottles in separate compartments so they're easy to access when you need them.

20. This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Saves Counter Space LEASEN Over the Sink Silicone Roll-up Dish Drying Rack $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If your kitchen counter space or sink space is limited, this roll-up dish drying rack is a must-have. Made from BPA-free, slip-resistant silicone, this drying rack can be rolled out and placed over the sink when it's needed, and then rolled up and stashed away when it's not in use. One reviewer wrote: "This rack has saved my kitchen counter space."

21. These Clever Clip Strips That Make Spice Storage Easy Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip Strips for Plastic Jars (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Organizing your spices can be super simple thanks to these spice gripper clip strips. The set of three clip strips adhere to cabinet doors or walls and hold up to 12 spice bottles of varying sizes in total. The strips can easily be trimmed to fit as well.

22. These Fabric Bins That'll Declutter Your Underwear & Socks (& Ties, Too) Sorbus Foldable Drawer Dividers (Set of 4) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Conquer your messy sock and underwear drawer with these handy foldable drawer dividers. More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers love this set of four fabric bins with internal dividers, which are perfect for organizing socks, underwear, bras, ties, and more.

23. A Pants Hanger That Saves Major Closet Space STAR-FLY Multi Pants Hangers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This four-pack of stainless steel pants hangers are a great space-saver for the closet. Each hanger provides wrinkle-reducing storage for up to five pairs of pants, and they can also be used to store scarves and ties — or even towels.

24. These Shelf Dividers That Increase Storage Space Evelots Closet Wood Shelf Divider $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Increase storage space and keep it looking neat with these clever wood shelf dividers. The set of four wire dividers easily slide onto wood or melamine shelves, allowing you to stack and separate clothing, linens, towels, purses, and other items in the closet. One reviewer commented: "Love these! They saved my linen closet from being a cluttered mess."

25. A Set Of Self-Adhesive Holders That Organize Messy Cords OHill Self-Adhesive Black Cable Clip Holders (Set of 24) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of 24 versatile, self-adhesive cable clip holders can be used to organize all the messy cords around the house, in the office, and in the car. The set includes a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-slot holders, and the one-slot holders can also be used to store toothbrushes, pens, or other small items, too.

26. These Reusable Cable Straps That Tame Messy Cords Besign Fastening Cable Straps (60-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap and organize pesky cords and wires with this 60-pack of reusable fastening cable straps. The pack includes 30 black and 30 white wraps, which are quick and easy to use on various types of cables. And at only $5, this popular item is a great deal.

27. This Rotating Organizer That Holds Lots Of Makeup & Skin-Care Products sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This 360-degree rotating makeup organizer is a major space-saver that also makes finding that one brush so much easier, and according to many of its 1,000+ reviews, it's super easy to assemble, too. The high-capacity organizer has four adjustable trays and holds skin-care products, makeup brushes, nail polish, lipstick, and more.

28. An Organizer Cart That Has 10 Removable Drawers Seville Classics Large 10-Drawer Organizer Cart $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy organizer cart offers a storage solution for office supplies, makeup, crafts, and more — and with semi-transparent drawers, it'll match the decor in any room of the house while also making it a breeze to find what you need. The easy-to-assemble mobile cart has 10 removable drawers and four casters, two of which lock in place.

29. These Wooden Soap Holders That Look So Chic Awpeye Natural Wooden Soap Case Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These wooden soap holders make a chic addition to the bathroom or kitchen, and the slat design helps bars of soap last longer by allowing water drainage. Each soap holder is handcrafted from natural pine wood, and since you get four of them for $10, they're a great deal, too.

30. This Hanging Shower Caddy That Stores Bath Essentials iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy $20 | Amaozn See On Amazon Nearly 2,000 reviewers have organized their shower essentials with this helpful hanging shower caddy. The wide racks with a rust-resistant finish offers ample room for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, and the hooks are great for storing razors and loofahs.

31. These Corner Shower Caddies That Look Super Sleek Gricol Bathroom Shower Caddy Corner Shelf (2-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For modern, minimalist shower storage, opt for these shower corner caddy shelves. Sold in a two-pack, each shelf is made from durable aluminum and easily installed using the included glue and double-sided tape. They're available in white, silver, or black to suit your bathroom.

32. A Hanging Shoe Organizer That Has Rave Reviews SimpleHouseware Hanging Shoe Organizer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this is one of the best-selling hanging shoe organizers on Amazon. The super-affordable organizer hangs on any standard door with no hardware or installation required and has 24 clear pockets to store shoes or any other items you want to keep tidy like craft supplies and accessories.

33. A Sturdy Rack That Holds 9 Pairs Of Shoes Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Shoes Rack Storage Shelf $21 | Amazon See On Amazon With this easy-to-assemble shoe rack, you'll have your footwear collection organized in no time. The sturdy metal shelves with a chic bronze coating hold up to nine pairs of shoes and can hold up to 30 pounds easily, with additional storage space at the bottom.

34. This Cube Organizer That Creates Chic Storage Space TomCare Cube Storage 6-Cube Closet Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile cube organizer is a function and cute storage solution for living rooms and bedrooms, and it makes a great bookshelf, too. Made from durable fabric and plastic, the six-cube unit is easy to assemble and offers lots of storage space for an affordable price.

35. A Laundry Basket That's Sturdy & Stylish DYD Laundry Basket with Handles $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish laundry basket keeps dirty clothes organized and out of sight. Made from durable and breathable linen, the basket has a roomy interior and two sturdy cotton handles. Plus, it comes with rods that are easily inserted into the basket to prevent it from collapsing when it's full.

36. This Toilet Paper Dispenser That Holds Extra Rolls (& Other Essentials) TomCare Toilet Paper Holder $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For a convenient way to store extra toilet paper rolls, this sleek toilet paper holder is a popular pick. The metal stand with raised feet features a toilet paper dispenser, roll holder, and a handy storage shelf up top, too. It's also easy to assemble with no tools required.

37. A Bamboo Utensil Holder That Looks So Chic Oceanstar Bamboo Utensil Holder $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo utensil holder is elegant and super affordable. Made from a double layer of durable and eco-friendly bamboo with pretty waved edges, this compact holder is great for utensils, pens, or other small items.

38. This Magnetic Holder That Stores Knives In Style Powerful Magnetic Knife Strip $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek magnetic knife holder offers a handy way to store and display kitchen utensils. Available in several wood type finishes, including walnut (pictured) and maple, the magnetic holder is easily mounted on walls or cabinets and keeps your knives sharp and chic.