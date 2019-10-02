39 Brilliant Finds On Amazon You'll End Up Using Every Damn Day

Have you ever found a genius product on Amazon and wondered how you ever lived without it? I have, too. In fact, I'm pretty much always on the lookout for even more brilliant finds on Amazon that'll make my day-to-day easier.

Here's the thing, though: It's tough to just hop online and stumble across a product that'll change your life. Most of the time, it takes some digging — but it's totally possible to find those special items. Take this avocado knife, for example. How many times have you struggled to pit and slice the perfect avocado? Well, from now on, this knife will do the work for you.

That's one brilliant gadget that you can add to your daily routine, but there are plenty of others out there. And if you're on the fence about another item while you're shopping, you can turn to its reviews. That's what I did while I was looking at these herb-cutting scissors. I knew they existed — but when I found out that one customer used them to cut enough basil for 12 pizzas in less than five minutes, I realized that I needed them.

Without further ado, here's a collection of some of the most genius products out there. Hopefully you can use it to find a game-changing product that you love.

1. A Water Bottle That Glows When You Should Hydrate ICEWATER 3-In-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This water bottle lets you know when it's time to drink up by emitting a soft glow. Every hour, the bottom half lights up as a reminder that you need to hydrate — but you can turn it off once you've downed your water. The 20-ounce bottle is also vacuumed-sealed and well-insulated, so it can keep water hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to one day. It even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, which is a huge plus.

2. This Durable Bluetooth Speaker With An Extra-Long Range Anker Bluetooth Speaker $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This powerful Bluetooth speaker has almost 13,000 reviews raving about how amazing it is. For one, its sound quality is top-notch, and it can stay charged for up to 24 hours. Plus, it can reach your smartphone or tablet that's 66 feet away before getting a shaky connection. It's also extremely lightweight and easy to carry with you, and it features an ultra-durable exterior shell.

3. An Electric Toothbrush With 5 Different Brushing Modes ANKOVO Electric Toothbrush With Replacement Brush Heads $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This electric toothbrush works ridiculously well, and it's half the price of competing brands. It features multiple brushing modes, which include whitening, polishing, sensitive, and massaging settings. It's also super powerful, vibrating at 40,000 strokes per minute while it's whitening. Plus, it can hold a charge for up to 30 days before it needs to be plugged in again, and comes with two replacement heads that are simple to switch out.

4. These Headrest Hooks That Will Keep Your Car Neat High Road Contour Car Hooks (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on A You never have to set another bag on the car floor with these genius headrest hooks. They're made from heavy-duty metal that won't bend under pressure. To use them, just snap each hook onto the bars of your headrests, and that's it. Each hook can hold up to 40 pounds, and can be installed behind your front seats for a discreet look. You can even use them in the passenger seat for easy access.

5. This Dish Drainer That's Totally Collapsible SAMMART Collapsible Dish Drainer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible dish drainer makes it easier than ever to save counter space. It's made from flexible, BPA-free material that rises when you're ready to use it. Expanded, this drainer is about 15 inches long and 5.5 inches deep, so there's plenty of room for pots, plates, and silverware. It also comes with a drainboard that snaps beneath it to catch droplets as they fall. When your dishes are dry, just remove and empty the drainboard, fold the drainer up, and clear your counter off.

6. A Dryer That Gets Rid Of Moisture In Your Shoes PEET Electric Shoe And Boot Dryer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon You may have never known that you needed a shoe-and-boot dryer until this very second, but reviewers swear that it's a must. It features two pegs that you can prop your boots on while they're upside down. When you turn it on, this brilliant device uses thermal convection to pull moisture from your shoes and leave them dry. Even better? It's completely soundless, so you won't even know it's there.

7. These Weatherproof Notebooks That You Can Use In The Rain Rite In The Rain Weatherproof Notebooks (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You can take these "weatherproof" notebooks outside without a hitch. The paper and the cover can repel water, grease, and other liquids that you might come up against while camping or traveling. You can even use a regular pencil on this paper without any smearing or erasing. Plus, the wire that holds everything together is ultra tough and won't bend when under stress.

8. These Smart Plugs That You Can Control With Your Phone TanTan Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These smart plugs are super easy to install and even easier to use. Each plug features its own mini WiFi hub that can connect to your Google Home or Alexa device directly. Just plug them in, download the app, and control them right from your phone or tablet. The best part? You can use voice commands to control anything plugged into them.

9. A Sleep Mask That's Filled With Lavender-Scented Beads Unimi Lavender Eye Pillow $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers swear this sleep mask has helped soothe everything from migraines to sinus pain. The key is in the gel beads that are inside of it. They give this mask some weight so there's just enough compression on your eyes and forehead to relieve pain. On top of that, they're lightly scented with lavender for an even more luxe experience. Plus, the mask can be chilled or heated up, depending on what you prefer.

10. This Multipurpose Tool That Looks Like A House Key Northwall Keychain Multi-Tool $22 | Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, this innovative little tool looks like a regular house key — but it's so much more than that. It's made from extremely durable titanium alloy and fits on any standard loop with the rest of your keys. As for the tools, it features multiple wrenches, a flat-head screwdriver, a bottle opener, and more. On top of that, it's even TSA-friendly so you can take it with you when you travel.

11. A Lid Organizer That Saves Tons Of Space YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget about digging through drawers for the right topper with this pot lid organizer. Before this genius device, your only two options were to leave lids in a messy pile or place each one on your pots (which takes up way too much space). This organizer fits in any standard cabinet and can hold up to six lids, therefore keeping your cabinets and drawers clean and tidy. The base is even non-slip, which makes storage even easier.

12. These 5-Blade Kitchen Scissors That Cut Up Your Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These herb-cutting scissors are sure to save you tons of time in the kitchen. They feature five (yes, five) extra-sharp blades to tackle those long-and-slim herbs, such as thyme, sage, and chives. They also come with a safety cover that doubles as a cleaning comb to brush off any excess, along with two pouches to store your freshly-cut herbs in case you feel like chopping up extra.

13. A Tooth Flosser That Gets Those Hard-To-Reach Places VeriFlosser Reusable Flosser $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This reusable flosser is a must-have for anyone who doesn't like flossing. For one, the handle is ergonomic, and the flosser head swivels so you can hit your teeth at every angle without trying to navigate those little floss strings. This flosser even comes with 10 replaceable heads that are simple to snap on and off when you're ready to change them out.

14. A Bowl That Cooks Your Eggs In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Cookware Easy Eggs $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This microwave-safe dish — which is made with BPA-free plastic — cooks your eggs so you never have to use a pan. It has a lid with steam vents so hot air can escape, and it'll also help prevent splatters. You can use it to make your eggs scrambled, or you can make omelets and egg muffins. On top of that, it's also safe for the fridge and freezer, and you can toss it in the dishwasher when you're finished.

15. This Mini Brush-And-Dustpan Set For Quick Clean-Ups RIZON Hand Broom And Dustpan Set $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Hear me out: You absolutely need this mini broom and dustpan set. It's so small that you can store it literally anywhere — the console in your car, a kitchen cabinet, or even in your desk drawer. It's perfect for cleaning up those tiny messes that tend to pop up (like pet hair and crumbs), and the bristles can easily slip between keyboard keys to clear your computer of debris.

16. A Collapsible Colander That Hangs Over The Sink Qimh Collapsible Colander $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible colander is way more efficient than your standard strainer. It's made of soft, flexible silicone that pops out to create a basket for your noodles, fruits, or veggies. The plastic handles on both sides are completely adjustable, too. Just pull them out to fit the width of your sink so your food doesn't ever have to touch the basin. And when you're finished, just collapse the whole thing down to save space in your cabinet.

17. This Knife That's Made Just For Your Avocados OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Knife $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Making avocado toast is super easy with this versatile kitchen knife. While you could probably use it on any pitted fruit, it truly shines when slicing and dicing an avocado. First, use the sharp end to slice open your avocado. Then, press the center of the tool right into the pit and twist the device until it slides out. Then, use the serrated tool on the opposite end to cut perfect pieces.

18. A Healing Balm That's Packed With Essential Oils Svasthya Essential Oil Heal-All Balm $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This heal-all balm cures everything from dry skin to scratches without any harmful ingredients. The base is made of rich olive oil, which is full of nourishing vitamin E. It also contains calendula (an antiseptic), and plantain, which has antibacterial qualities. Plus, this balm is infused with lavender oil to soothe your skin and help it heal faster. Coconut oil is also used in the mixture, which will help with moisturizing.

19. This Muscle Roller That You Can Use On-The-Go Supremus Sports Muscle Roller Stick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Foam rollers are great and all, but this muscle massage stick is so much easier to use. For one, it's handheld, so you can use it on just about any tight muscle within reach. You also have more control over the amount of pressure you want to apply as you roll. But the best part about this massager is that it's portable. You can easily pop it into your gym bag for a quick massage after a tough workout.

20. A Mug Warmer That Can Keep Your Coffee Piping Hot VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This mug warmer keeps your beverage hot for hours while you're working so you don't have to sip on cold coffee. It features three temperature settings that'll help keep your mug warm or piping hot. It even has an auto shut-off feature after four hours so you don't have to worry about leaving it on all day. The device comes in three colors to match your desk aesthetic, including black, wood grain, and white.

21. This Pillow Spray That's Made With Essential Oils ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $0 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this pillow spray promise to help you fall asleep, but it also boasts skin-nourishing properties. It's made from a luxe blend of essential oils — including lavender, chamomile, and vetivert — to soothe your nervous system so you can fall and stay asleep.

22. These Hand Warmers That You Can Use Again And Again OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This double-sided hand warmer is an absolute must for the winter months. It's completely portable and can continuously warm your hands for up to eight hours with only a few charges. Even charging this brilliant little device is super easy — you can plug it right into your smartphone, and voila. Plus, with multiple heat settings, you can always find the perfect temperature to keep you toasty, no matter how cold it gets.

23. A Bottle That Infuses Oil With Fresh Herbs Artland 41008 Spout $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This dispenser bottle gives your basic olive oil a twist by infusing it with herbs, garlic, chili peppers, or anything else delicious you can think up. Here's how it works: Place your favorite oil and herbs into the bottom portion of the bottle, and then let it all settle. After that, press the infuser button in the middle. This creates a vacuum seal and actually pulls the oil into the upper portion. Pour, serve, and enjoy.

24. An Organizer For That Gap Next To Your Car Seat Lusso Gear 2-In-1 Car Seat Organizer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon There will be no more searching for your phone or keys in "that" gap between your seat and center console with this car organizer. It's just wide enough to fit perfectly in that specific area, so you won't have to drop anything down there ever again. It also has a deep pocket that can hold your phone, wallet, keys, change, and more without spilling. The pouch is even water resistant, so don't worry too much about coffee spills while you're driving.

25. A Tropical "Pre-Poop" Spray That's Just For Your Toilet Air Wick V.I.P. Pre-Poop Toilet Spray $6 | Amazon See on Amazon No one will ever know when you go with this pre-poop spray for your toilet. When you spray it directly into the bowl, it creates a film over the top of the water that traps in any odors that might be lingering. Plus, the spray itself smells like tropical flowers, so you can actually leave the bathroom fresher than when you got there.

26. A Water Bottle For Your Pup That Has A Bowl-Shaped Lid Highwave AutoDogMug $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Never be without fresh water for your dog with this innovative water bottle that's just for pups. The bottle itself is a regular 20-ounce bottle, but it has a different lid. Instead of a typical cap lid, the bottle features an actual bowl that your dog can drink out of. To use, just squeeze the bottle to fill the bowl. When your dog is done, release the squeeze so the water flows back into the bottle for later use.

27. These Cushions You Can Strap To The Bottoms Of Your Feet Highwave AutoDogMug $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These foot cushions can immediately relieve foot pain when you slip them on. They're made from soft, yet durable neoprene and have a small cushions inside of them so they can offer even more padding while you walk. Even the sleeves that wrap around your arches are comfy, while gently compressing your soles to relieve pain from plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and more.

28. These Gloves That Wash Your Dishes Without The Sponge ANZOEE Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These dishwashing gloves do all the work for you (without the sponge, of course). They're made with super durable silicone that can hold up to wear and tear over time. But the best part about these gloves are the thousands of silicone bristles attached directly to the palms. Instead of reaching for a separate sponge or brush, you can protect your hands and scrub your dishes at the same time. You can even sanitize these gloves by throwing them into the dishwasher whenever they need a deep clean.

29. A Spice Rack That Comes With Free Refills (Seriously) Kamenstein Tilt 12-Jar Countertop Spice Rack Organizer $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This sleek counter rack comes with twelve spices — but you can also send them in for free refills for five years (seriously). And you can send them in as many times as you want. You'll definitely want to, considering the fact that it comes with a ton of delicious spices like cinnamon, basil, and rosemary. On top of that, the rack is made from stainless steel, which adds a modern vibe to your kitchen.

30. These Gel Toe Caps That Can Help Prevent Blisters Zen Toes Gel Caps (6-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon These medical-grade gel toe caps can protect your toes from blisters, corns, and ingrown nails while you wear your favorite shoes. Each one slips on like a little glove — and the super soft gel cushions your toes while you walk or run. Plus, the gel itself can actually help heal abrasions, thanks to its moisturizing characteristics. One pack comes with six coverings that you can wash over and over again.

31. A Stretchy Belt That Holds Your Stuff While You Run Core 10 Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Longline Mesh Sports Bra (Sizes XS-3X) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon You can take your phone with you while you run, all thanks to this sweat-proof belt. It hooks around your waist like a regular belt, but it's made with super lightweight lycra that's both stretchy and breathable. The pouch lays flat while you run, and it's big enough to hold a smartphone, a small wallet, or even keys. There's also a hole that's just for your headphones — and the zipper closure keeps everything secure.

32. These Shoelaces That You Never Have To Tie Again Lock Laces $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These elastic shoelaces are the perfect solution for any runner with unruly laces. The stretchy quality of the elastic bands keeps them in place, but they also add a bit of compression to your shoe to help enhance blood circulation. They best part, though, is the lock at the top of the laces. Instead of double-knotting your shoes, use the attached lock to firmly hold the straps in place. Just pinch the lock to release them when you're finally ready to kick off your shoes.

33. A Carafe That Makes Your Water Taste Like Strawberries Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Carafe $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This glass carafe is separated into two parts: the beverage section and the fruit section. To use it, fill the top half with water, lemonade, or tea — and then fill the bottom with your favorite fruit. The fruit will stay fresh and hydrated in the bottom portion more than one week. Meanwhile, you can keep filling up the top portion with as many different drinks as you's like. The strainer between the two sections will keep out seeds and particles out while infusing your drink.

34. These Cushioned Insoles That Protect You From Injury NICEWIN Cushioned Insoles $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're dealing with chronic foot pain (or if you just want to make your shoes more comfortable), check out these cushioned insoles. For one, they're made from skid-resistant velvet, so they feel like a dream when you slip your feet into them. They also feature gel pads placed underneath the balls and heels to absorb shock while you walk. Plus, they're totally breathable and feature ventilation holes for maximum airflow.

35. This Phone Stand That Wirelessly Charges Your Device Anker Wireless Charger $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This phone stand can charge various smartphones without the wires — even while you're watching movies on your device. To use it, you'll need to plug in the stand — but once it's plugged in, you can just place your phone on top of the charging platform. That's it. No more searching for cords or asking to borrow one. And once it's in place, you can keep using it or wait for it to charge completely.

36. A Scale That Weighs Your Bags Before You Get To The Airport Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale $9 | Amazon SEe on Amazon Now, you can weight your bags before you step out of the house with this hanging luggage scale. It's ridiculously easy to use. Just attach the loop to the handle of your suitcase, then and lift it up. The sensor in the scale will digitally display your bag's exact weight. It even has a thermometer sensor in case you're bringing temperature-sensitive items with you while you travel.

37. The Hanging Organizers That'll Keep Your Passengers Busy KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizers (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These polyester backseat organizers will keep your passengers busy during long car drives. Just hang them around the loops of your headrests, fill them up, and get on the road. There are tons of pockets for everything from gadgets to water bottles, along with a clear tablet holder so riders can watch their favorite shows. There's even a kick mat at the bottom of the organizers to help protect your seats against accidental kicks.

38. A Portable Fan That's USB-Chargeable Mikikin Portable Mini Clip-On Fan $16 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you are, you can always keep yourself cool with this portable mini fan. It's small enough to slip into a purse or backpack, and it features a durable clip so you can attach it to your table or desk. The fan's bendable neck is a bonus, too, because you can position it exactly where you want it to go. And when the battery runs out, you can charge it with any standard USB cable.