39 Bargain Beauty Products On Amazon With The Highest Reviews

There's this myth that in order for a product to be good, it has to cost a lot of money. It makes sense why that idea persists — just look at the prices of some of the cult beauty buys out there. Keeping your skin in good shape might take effort, but that doesn't mean it should cost you your rent check. And if there's any proof of that, just check out these best beauty bargains on Amazon that have incredible reviews.

From scalp treatments to clay masks to serums that will transform your skin, Amazon is teaming with seriously hardworking beauty products that won't break the bank. But don't let their price tags fool you. Many of these products are best-sellers that can barely be kept in stock. Amazon reviewers tend to be the toughest critics on the internet, yet they endorse these budget buys whole-heartedly — so you can trust that they're good.

If you're ready to upgrade your beauty stock without breaking the bank, check out some of the best budget buys on Amazon with seriously high reviews. With this list brimming with some of the most widely-adored cult-favorites on the market, you'll be shocked by what you can get for just a little cash.

1 This Ultra-Thin Liner For Creating The Perfect Cat-Eye Docolor Waterproof Eyeliner Pen $6 Amazon See on Amazon Regardless of how hopeless you are at a cat-eye, this pen from Docolor will have your eyeliner looking professional AF. Its ultra-thin tip is perfect for beginners and pros alike, offering a controlled line of pigment in just one swipe. It's waterproof and smudge-proof, too, so it'll stay on all day — even when exposed to moisture.

2 This Shadow Palette That Comes With 35 Shades For Just $12 Beauty Glazed Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette $12 Amazon See on Amazon This 35-shade palette from Beauty Glazed proves that you don't need to spend a ton of money on a killer eyeshadow palette. For just $12, you get a mix of matte and shimmer shadows in a wide range of hues. It's the only palette you need to create tons of diverse eye looks — and you can't beat the price.

3 A Cult-Favorite Mask That Majorly Detoxes Your Skin Azetc Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon See on Amazon As far as detoxifying masks go, it doesn't get any better than the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. The price is right, and it gained cult status thanks to its unrivaled deep-cleansing abilities. Mix it with some water or some apple cider vinegar, slather it on your face, and you'll be amazed by how well the clay draws out impurities. The result? Clearer, healthier skin — every time.

6 This Makeup Sponge That Works Just As Well As The Beauty Blender — For A Fraction Of The Price Aesthetica Beauty Sponge $7 Amazon See on Amazon A great makeup sponge shouldn't cost a ton of money, as proven by this beauty sponge from Aesthetica. It works just as well as a certain pink makeup sponge, but costs significantly less than a Beauty Blender. It seamlessly buffs on all kinds of liquid and cream formulas, from blush to foundation, leaving an airbrushed-like finish behind.

8 This K-Beauty Cleanser That's Perfect For Dry Skin Types The Face Shop Light Cleansing Oil $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're double cleansing or looking for something to take off hard-to-remove eye makeup, and oil cleanser, like this one from The Face Shop, is essential to have on hand. The star ingredient here is rice water, a centuries-old Korean beauty ingredient that's rich in vitamins and minerals. The formula also contains ceramides for added hydration, so your skin is left not only clean, but smooth and soft. It also smells divine.

10 This Cult-Favorite Japanese Cream Blush That You Can Apply With Your Fingers Canmake Cream Cheek, $8, $0 Amazon See on Amazon A gorgeous cream blush, like Canmake's Cream Cheek, should be a staple in everyone's makeup bag. This pinky-red hue looks great on all skin tones and blends easily with your fingers or a makeup sponge. Bonus: It can also be used as a lip tint on the fly, making this an amazing multi-use product for only $8.

11 This Six-Pack Of All-Natural Lip Balms In Different, Delicious Scents ArtNaturals Lip Balm $7 Amazon See on Amazon Lip balm aficionados, you'll love this six-pack from ArtNaturals. You get six tubes for $7, so if you're constantly losing your balm, you'll be able to stock up for the long run. Flavors range from coconut to papaya to grapefruit, and beeswax and jojoba oil are the key ingredients that keep your lips moisturized and soft.

13 This Lightweight Moisturizer That Soothes Dry Skin — Without Breaking The Bank Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion $10 Amazon See on Amazon Cerave's Daily Moisturizing Lotion is a lightweight body cream that helps keep your skin's natural protective barrier in check. And at $11 for a big bottle, the price is just right. The fragrance-free formula contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides for ultimate hydration, and it absorbs instantly, so you can put your clothes on immediately after application. And that, of course, is priceless.

14 This Rosehip Oil That Works Wonders On Your Hair, Skin, And Nails Teddie Organics Organic Rosehip Oil $13 Amazon See on Amazon A rosehip seed oil, like this one from Teddie Organics, will quickly become the workhorse of your beauty routine. Use it as a carrier oil to mix with other essential oils or on its own to hydrate your hair, skin, and nails. Rosehip seed oil can also help cure scars, soothe burns, and treat rashes, so it's a great multi-tasker to have on hand.

15 This Non-Drying Bronzer For A Buttery Glow Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer is one of the best dupes out there for NARS' cult-favorite Laguna bronzer, only it costs a fraction of the price. The formula contains a blend of murumuru butter, cupuacu butter, and tucuma butter, which are super hydrating, so you won't get any pilling or caking when you swipe it on. This makes it especially great for dry skin types, and it comes in three shades.

16 This Cult-Favorite Toner That Comes In A Convenient Spray Bottle Thayer's Witch Hazel Facial Mist $10 Amazon See on Amazon The only thing that could ever make cult-favorite Thayer's Witch Hazel even better is to put it in mist form. You're still getting the same amazing toning action. It's alcohol-free, seriously cleansing, and moisturizing in just one spritz. Plus, the rose water and aloe vera soothes and calms — all for $10.

17 This Tea Tree Scalp Treatment That Helps With Dandruff, Itching, And Dryness Tea Tree Hair And Scalp Treatment $18 Amazon See on Amazon Itchy, flakey scalps have met their match in this nourishing hair and scalp treatment. Tea tree oil, which is naturally antibacterial, helps fight dandruff, while soy proteins and shea butter moisturize your hair and scalp. There's also a dose of willow bark to naturally exfoliate, so your scalp should become hydrated and less itchy with each use.

19 These Magnetic Lashes That Are Perfect For Shaky Hands Dioverde 3-D Magnetic Eyelashes $18 Amazon See on Amazon Magnetic lashes are a perfect option for those who can't figure out normal strip lashes — and Dioverde's 3-D Magnetic Eyelashes are a great option if you want to test drive this trend. Sure, they cost a little bit more than regular lashes with glue. But these babies are reusable, so you're getting more bang for your buck in the long run.

23 This Multi-Purpose Balm That Can Be Used On Your Face, Hands, Elbows — And Anywhere Else Weleda Skin Food $10 Amazon See on Amazon Ultra-dry skin types will go gaga for Weleda's cult-favorite Skin Food balm. Beauty gurus and makeup artists are obsessed with this stuff because of its multi-tasking abilities. Use it to hydrate any severely dry area on your body, from your cheeks to your feet. It can also be used as a dewy highlighter for your eyelids and cheekbones.

26 This Multi-Purpose Snail Cream That Does Pretty Much Everything For Your Skin Mizon All-In-One Snail Repair Cream $17 Amazon See on Amazon Snail cream, like this one from Mizon, is a K-beauty favorite because of its multitasking abilities. It's great for pretty much everything — it hydrates, soothes, and plumps skin, in addition to helping fade acne scars and other signs of hyperpigmentation. There's a reason why so many beauty gurus are so obsessed with this stuff.

30 This Purple Shampoo That Prevents Your Blonde Hair From Going Brassy Fanola No Yellow Shampoo $13 Amazon See on Amazon Shampoos that remove brassiness tend to be on the pricier side, but this one from Fanola will fit well within your budget. Thanks to its violet shade, it reduces yellow tones in light-colored hair, eliminating any brassy hues in just one wash. It's like getting a salon-worthy treatment for just $13, and who doesn't want that?

31 This Cuticle Tape That's Perfect For Messy Manicurists Pueen Latex Tape $9 Amazon See on Amazon If you struggle to do your own manicures at home, you need Pueen's Latex Tape. You apply it around your nails before you apply polish to keep wayward pigment off your skin. Once your polish dries, just peel the latex off, and you've got a salon-worthy manicure at home.

32 This Retinol Serum That Evens Out Skin Tone And Texture InstaNatural Retinol Serum $18 Amazon See on Amazon InstaNatural's Retinol Serum works just as well as some of the pricier retinols on the market, but it costs way less. Retinol encourages skin cell turnover, which leads to a clear, glowing complexion. And since it contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it's also hydrating — something a lot of retinol serums can't claim.

38 This Dry Brush That Exfoliates Skin And Helps Improve Blood Circulation Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dry brushing has tons of benefits, namely exfoliating your skin and improving blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, which is why this body brush from Wholesome Beauty should be a part of your beauty arsenal. Its natural bristles and smooth wooden base ensure you're getting the best dry brushing experience possible. And since it comes with a hook and a travel bag, you can take your dry brushing on the road.