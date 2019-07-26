38 Things On Amazon That Feel Like A Splurge But Are Actually Under $25

It's human nature to want to splurge every now and then. No matter how good you are with your spending habits, there's this tension that builds up until you finally open up your wallet and give in to treating yourself to a little fancy something. Of course, you might not be wild about the idea of looking at your credit card statement after this indulgence — unless you happened to splurge on one of these totally fancy but still budget-friendly products on Amazon under-$25.

I know splurging without spending a ton of money might seem counterintuitive — I mean, splurging generally means you're spending too much money, right? Not necessarily.

On Amazon, there are tons of products that look expensive but are actually a great deal — of course, they're not easy to find, but luckily I did the work for you. That means that you, dear reader, can go for broke without actually going broke. (Your credit card statement will thank you.)

And since all these products are available at the click of a button on Amazon, you can have them all within a couple of days — because part of the fun of splurging is getting your hands on that product as soon as possible.