38 Products That Make Social Isolation Way Better

Staying at home sounds fun at first, but it can quickly become monotonous. Once you've read every book, ate every snack, and cleaned every square inch of your house, there's not much left to amuse yourself with. So rather than spending another afternoon staring at the ceiling, just grab a few of these fun Amazon products that make social isolation way better.

If you're a cappuccino aficionado, be sure to check out the sleek milk frother that takes your lattes from "okay" to "oh, wow." Or, if coffee doesn't get you going in the morning, you can start your day with some journaling. And if you'd rather do some yoga, I've got you covered with these cozy shorts that actually have a pocket for your phone.

But the best part about all the products I've gathered for this list is that they're so popular that Amazon has to keep restocking them. With that being said, make sure you keep scrolling and grab a few before they're completely sold out.

1. The Milk Frother That's Perfect For Lattes And Cappuccinos Miroco Electric Milk Steamer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as delicious in the morning as a hot latte or cappuccino, so why not use this milk frother to make them taste even better? You can also use it to upgrade your hot chocolate and regular coffees, and there are three densities to choose from: airy foam, dense foam, or cold milk froth.

2. A Sleep Cap That's Lined With Smooth Satin Grace Eleyae GE Sleep Cap $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Satin absorbs less moisture from your hair than cotton, which means this satin-lined nightcap is an easy way to help reduce frizz while you sleep. The soft, non-abrasive weave won't leave your scalp irritated, no matter how hard you toss and turn. But the best part? It's safe for all types of hair.

3. This Guided Journal Inspired By Michelle Obama's Memoir Michelle Obama Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Inspired by Michelle Obama's bestselling memoir, this journal is great for anyone who is looking for some guided self-reflection. "I loved the idea of being asked to think about my own story," one reviewer raved. "I try to do one page per day. It's causing me to think about things I haven't considered in a while. It's also prompting some interesting chats with my husband and stories I can share with my daughter."

4. A Body Wash Formulated With Goat's Milk And Chai Nubian Heritage Goats Milk and Chai Body Wash $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is goat's milk chock-full of nourishing A, B6, B12, and E vitamins, but the lactic acid in this body wash is also great for helping to soften rough, dry skin. Shea and mango butters deliver hydration to parched areas all over your body — and many reviewers enjoyed how it smells.

5. The Snow Cone Machine That You Can Take Anywhere MANBA Ice Shaver and Snow Cone Machine $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You can enjoy delicious snow cones no matter where you are with this portable shaved ice machine. The stainless steel blades power through chunks of ice with a few easy cranks on the handle, and each order also comes with a free ice cube tray made from flexible silicone.

7. A Pack Of Resistance Bands Made From Natural Latex Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands (5-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Wrap these latex resistance bands around your legs, or even stretch them across your chest to train your pectoral muscles. They range in resistance from extra-light to extra-heavy, and you can easily take them with you practically anywhere. Stash them in a suitcase for a quick vacation pump, or take them with you to the gym for an added challenge.

8. The Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa AL Above Lights Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Once you pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to control them using voice commands — all from the comfort of your sofa. Prefer to use your phone? The downloadable app will also let you set your lights to schedules, as well as pick from over 16 million different LED colors.

9. This Mister That Hydrates Skin Without Ruining Makeup UrChoice Nano Facial Mister $13 | Amazon See on Amazon By creating ultrasonic vibrations, this facial mister is able to create super-fine water droplets that hydrate your skin — without ruining your makeup. It's small enough to keep in your pocket or bag without adding any bulk, and the large reservoir holds enough water for more than 10 uses.

10. A Kit With All The Gear You Need To Grow 4 Bonsai Trees Planters' Choice Bonsai Starter Kit $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Bonsai trees are an easy way to add a touch of green in any home, and this kit takes all the work out of growing your own. But don't worry if you don't have a green thumb — many reviewers wrote about how the instructions were clear and easy to follow. Each order comes with four tree seeds: Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine, black poui, Norway spruce, and flame tree.

11. The Strong Exercise Ball That Comes With A Foot Pump Trideer Exercise Ball $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from extra-thick PVC material, this exercise ball is so sturdy that it can support up to 2,200 pounds. It's completely BPA-free, and each order also comes with a foot pump for quick inflation. Grab it in 15 vibrant colors, including fuchsia, indigo, mint, olive, and more.

12. This Exfoliating Mask That Leaves Your Feet Oh-So Soft Aliver Foot Peel Masks (5-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry, cracked feet aren't always fixed with a pumice stone. If you need a little extra exfoliation, try these foot masks. You only need to wear them on your feet for about 40 minutes — and after about two weeks, the outer layer of skin on your feet will shed away, leaving you with soft skin.

13. A Hilarious Card Game For Family Game Night Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're isolated inside your home, family game night can still happen — and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a hilarious option. It's essentially a matching game where players flip cards into a center pile while saying either taco, cat, goal, cheese, or pizza. When there's a match, everyone slaps the deck — and the person who waits the longest collects all the cards, putting them

14. The Essential Oil-Infused Balm To Use Before Bedtime Badger Night Night Balm $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're having trouble falling asleep at night, give yourself a massage with this Night Night Balm that's infused with two essential oils that'll help calm you down (chamomile and lavender). The formula is organic — and since it's made with botanical ingredients, it's totally free of fragrances and chemicals.

15. This Squalane Dropper That Helps Balance Oily Skin Timeless Skin Care Squalane Dropper $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you find your skin becoming oily just a few hours after cleansing, you might want to give this squalane dropper a try. Squalane is great for helping to balance your skin's oil production, as well as soothe blemishes and eczema. It absorbs quickly without leaving behind any greasy residues — and this formula is completely paraben-free.

16. A Pack Of Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags FroZip Disposable Ice Popsicle Mold Bags (125-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon When temperatures are high and you're looking for delicious ways to cool down, why not make your own ice pops with these disposable bags? They're BPA-free as well as non-toxic, and the zip seal at the top helps prevent spills and leaks. Each order also comes with a funnel for easy pouring.

17. The Spice Rack That's Packed Into 1 Convenient Container Coghlan's Multi-Spice Shaker $7 | Amazon See on Amazon While it may not be a full spice rack, this multi-spice container still comes with six varieties: paprika, curry, cayenne, garlic salt, black pepper, and regular salt. It's especially great for camping, and it takes up significantly less space than a traditional spice rack.

18. This Mini Humidifier That Produces 18 Hours Of Steam MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When the air in your hotel room is uncomfortably dry, you'll thank me for recommending this mini humidifier. The compact design means it can fit in your suitcase or backpack when traveling, and the water tank is large enough that it can produce up to 18 hours of steam.

19. A Silicone Utensil Rest That Catches Messy Drips Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of wiping down your counters after every meal? Then you'll definitely want to start using this utensil rest. The raised edges keep any drips or spills contained, and there's enough space for up to four utensils. And don't worry about bumping into it — it's made from non-slip silicone, so it shouldn't go flying across your counter.

20. The Lint Bin That Attaches To Your Washer Or Dryer A.J.A. & MORE Lint Holder Bin $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Leave it freestanding, or use the included magnetic strip to attach this lint bin to your washer and dryer. You also have the option of mounting it to a wall using the keyhole loop at the top, and the sleek design is narrow enough to fit between machines (depending on how they're spaced). Grab it in three colors: grey, black, or white.

21. This Pair Of Yoga Shorts With A Convenient Hip Pocket Ewedoos Biker Shorts $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Ever find yourself wishing you could stash your phone in your yoga shorts while exercising? Not only do these shorts feature pockets, but the high-waisted design is extra-comfortable. Not to mention, they're not see-through and will remain opaque — no matter how you move in them. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22. An Exfoliating Body Brush With An Extra-Long Handle GREENRAIN Bath Body Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Can't quite reach those awkward spots on your back? With an extra-long handle, this exfoliating body brush makes it easy to scrub away rough, dry skin — no matter where it is. It can help stimulate blood circulation in your epidermis, and the ergonomic grip is designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

23. The Mesh Laundry Bag That Prevents Damage To Your Bras iDesign Mesh Laundry Bag $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Letting your bras roam free in the wash can leave them misshapen and broken, so toss them into this mesh bag beforehand. It'll also protect your swimsuits, underwear, and other delicate garments from getting tangled while they tumble. Plus, the zippers tuck away so that they don't get snagged on other clothes.

24. This Gadget That Wirelessly Charges Your Apple Devices Seneo Wireless Charging Pad $22 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to take the case off your iPhone when you're using this wireless charger. It's designed to work with the iPhone 11 (and newer), AirPods, and the Apple watch. The perfect size for your nightstand, it also features built-in cable storage to keep everything looking neat.

25. A Biotin Shampoo That Can Help Thicken Your Hair Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with jojoba and argan oil, this biotin shampoo is great for anyone with thin hair who wants to give it a little boost. It's suitable for color-treated strands, and the added tea tree helps control dandruff. One reviewer wrote, "This product not only gives my hair the appearance of volume it actually has given me more hair!!"

26. The Bags That Help Save You Space In Your Closets Storage Master Space Saver Bags (8-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Got a collection of winter blankets and clothes you don't need until next season? Save yourself some space by compressing it all down into one of these vacuum bags. The double-zip design ensures that the bag is completely sealed, and each order comes with eight large bags.

27. This Cocktail Shaker Set Made From Stainless Steel Blusmart Cocktail Shaker Set $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this cocktail shaker also features recipes built into the metal tin that you can read by twisting it around. Each order also comes with a measuring jigger as well as one stirring spoon, and the tight seal around the lid won't leak when shaken.

28. A Rainfall Shower Head With 7 Different LED Colors ELENKER Rainfall Shower Head $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Add some flair to your daily shower with this rainfall shower head. Installation only takes a few minutes, and there are zero tools required for setting it up. Choose from seven LED colors to create a fun atmosphere while you bathe. Bonus: The brightness is even dimmable.

29. The Conditioning Spray That's Safe For All Types Of Hair Briogeo Farewell Frizz Leave-In Conditioner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have unwanted frizz, this conditioning spray can help moisturize it away (even if you have color- and keratin-treated hair). Formulated with hydrating coconut and argan oil, the ingredients are 100% cruelty-free, as well as absent from any sulfates or parabens.

30. This Adjustable Measuring Cup That Saves You Space OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply twist the bottom, and the silicone disc on the inside of this measuring cup will rise up, allowing you to adjust how much it can hold. It's great for sticky ingredients (like peanut butter), since the disc works as a squeegee along the inside walls. Plus, it's able to hold a maximum of 2 cups.

31. A Spray That Stops Your Lenses From Fogging Up Optix Anti-Fog Spray $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your glasses, goggles, ski masks, or even binoculars a few spritzes of this anti-fog spray, and it'll prevent them from becoming cloudy when the temperature changes. The formula is completely hypoallergenic, and each bottle comes with enough solution for about 400 uses.

32. The Mosquito Repellent That's Completely DEET-Free Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Most bug repellents are loaded with harsh chemicals like DEET — but not this one. Not only is it scent-free as well as long-lasting, but it provides up to 12 hours of protection to a 15-foot area of space. It's great for patios, pools, porches, and more. Plus, each order comes with three repellent mats.

33. This Twinkling Curtain Made From Romantic String Lights Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Hang this string light curtain on your patio to create a romantic mood, or even put it up in your bedroom for some chic lighting. And don't worry about the rain — the LED bulbs are completely waterproof as well as energy-efficient.

34. A Hand Mixer With 6 Different Speeds To Choose From Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer $19 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're whipping up egg whites or beating dough — this hand mixer can help get the job done with a fraction of the effort. There are six speeds to choose from (depending on what ingredients you're working with), and the built-in groove lets you rest the mixer over your bowl to help prevent drippy messes.

35. The Bed Sheets With More Than 81,000 Positive Reviews Mellanni Microfiber Sheet Set $36 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to get 81,000 people to agree on anything — except for how amazingly soft these microfiber bed sheets are. They're available in dozens of colors and sizes, and many reviewers have raved about their resistance to wrinkles. One even wrote that these sheets "get softer with every wash. Easy to put onto bed and never pull off. Love the two colors that we have gotten so far. I compared these to a pair we got for our wedding that was over $100... these are waaaay softer!!"

36. These Wall Hooks That Can Hold Up To 13 Pounds Each JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed with waterproof adhesives, these reusable hooks are great for bathrooms, kitchens, or even your mudroom. The adhesive on each one is strong enough that it can support up to 13 pounds, and you can easily remove them without damaging your walls — or leaving behind any gunky residues.

37. A Cooling Pad That Helps Prevent Your Laptop From Overheating TECKNET Laptop Cooling Pad $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If your laptop has a tendency to overheat, try cooling it down with this ventilated pad. The two fans whisk away heat so that your hardware keeps running, and it's powered via USB for added convenience. Designed to fit most laptops, it also features an anti-skid base to help keep it securely in place on your workstation.