38 Bargain Beauty Products On Amazon With The Highest Reviews

There's this myth that in order for a product to be good, it has to cost a lot of money. It makes sense why that idea persists — just look at the prices of some of the cult beauty buys out there. Keeping your skin in good shape might take effort, but that doesn't mean it should cost you your rent check. And if there's any proof of that, just check out these best beauty bargains on Amazon that have incredible reviews.

From scalp treatments to clay masks to serums that will transform your skin, Amazon is teaming with seriously hardworking beauty products that won't break the bank. But don't let their price tags fool you. Many of these products are best-sellers that can barely be kept in stock. Amazon reviewers tend to be the toughest critics on the internet, yet they endorse these budget buys whole-heartedly — so you can trust that they're good.

If you're ready to upgrade your beauty stock without breaking the bank, check out some of the best budget buys on Amazon with seriously high reviews. With this list brimming with some of the most widely-adored cult-favorites on the market, you'll be shocked by what you can get for just a little cash.

1 This Ultra-Thin Liner For Creating The Perfect Cat-Eye Docolor Waterproof Eyeliner Pen $6 Amazon Regardless of how hopeless you are at a cat-eye, this pen from Docolor will have your eyeliner looking professional AF. Its ultra-thin tip is perfect for beginners and pros alike, offering a controlled line of pigment in just one swipe. It's waterproof and smudge-proof, too, so it'll stay on all day — even when exposed to moisture.

2 This Shadow Palette That Comes With 35 Shades For Just $12 Beauty Glazed Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette $12 Amazon This 35-shade palette from Beauty Glazed proves that you don't need to spend a ton of money on a killer eyeshadow palette. For just $12, you get a mix of matte and shimmer shadows in a wide range of hues. It's the only palette you need to create tons of diverse eye looks — and you can't beat the price.

3 A Cult-Favorite Mask That Majorly Detoxes Your Skin Azetc Secret Indian Healing Clay $11 Amazon As far as detoxifying masks go, it doesn't get any better than the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. The price is right, and it gained cult status thanks to its unrivaled deep-cleansing abilities. Mix it with some water or some apple cider vinegar, slather it on your face, and you'll be amazed by how well the clay draws out impurities. The result? Clearer, healthier skin — every time.

4 This Micellar Water That Cleanses Skin And Removes Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $6 Amazon This micellar water from Garnier is proof that a soap-free cleanser can offer just as deep a clean. The formula cleanses skin and removes makeup in just one step, and you don't even have to rinse it off. It's gentle enough to be used on all skin types, from sensitive to acne-prone.

5 These Eyebrow And Facial Razors For Easy Grooming At Home Tinkle Eyeshadow Razor $5 Amazon If you're looking to shape your brows at home, try this six-pack of facial razors from Tinkle. You pay just $5 for six razors that have a handy angled blade for easy shaping — but you can also use them to dermaplane, or exfoliate your face, for softer skin.

6 This Makeup Sponge That Works Just As Well As The Beauty Blender — For A Fraction Of The Price Aesthetica Beauty Sponge $7 Amazon A great makeup sponge shouldn't cost a ton of money, as proven by this beauty sponge from Aesthetica. It works just as well as a certain pink makeup sponge, but costs significantly less than a Beauty Blender. It seamlessly buffs on all kinds of liquid and cream formulas, from blush to foundation, leaving an airbrushed-like finish behind.

7 This High-Coverage BB Cream That Moisturizes Skin And Protects It From The Sun Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream $8 Amazon This BB cream from Missha is as multi-functional as a foundation could get. Hyaluronic acids and ceramides hydrate, while rosemary and chamomile soothes your skin. Add that to a full-coverage formula that evens out your skin and delivers an SPF 42+, all for under $10. What more could you ask for?

8 This K-Beauty Cleanser That's Perfect For Dry Skin Types The Face Shop Light Cleansing Oil $9 Amazon Whether you're double cleansing or looking for something to take off hard-to-remove eye makeup, and oil cleanser, like this one from The Face Shop, is essential to have on hand. The star ingredient here is rice water, a centuries-old Korean beauty ingredient that's rich in vitamins and minerals. The formula also contains ceramides for added hydration, so your skin is left not only clean, but smooth and soft. It also smells divine.

9 This Oil And Honey Mask That Deeply Hydrates Dry, Damaged Hair Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Marfura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque $8 Amazon Hair that's dry and/or damaged is more susceptible to frizz, split ends, and static. But a moisturizing mask, like this one from Shea Moisture, can fix all of those issues. Manuka honey, essential oils, and shea butter all work together to provide moisture and hydration. You can leave it on for just a few minutes or overnight — either way, your hair will be much softer with each use.

10 This Cult-Favorite Japanese Cream Blush That You Can Apply With Your Fingers Canmake Cream Cheek $8 Amazon A gorgeous cream blush, like Canmake's Cream Cheek, should be a staple in everyone's makeup bag. This pinky-red hue looks great on all skin tones and blends easily with your fingers or a makeup sponge. Bonus: It can also be used as a lip tint on the fly, making this an amazing multi-use product for only $8.

11 This Six-Pack Of All-Natural Lip Balms In Different, Delicious Scents ArtNaturals Lip Balm $7 Amazon Lip balm aficionados, you'll love this six-pack from ArtNaturals. You get six tubes for $7, so if you're constantly losing your balm, you'll be able to stock up for the long run. Flavors range from coconut to papaya to grapefruit, and beeswax and jojoba oil are the key ingredients that keep your lips moisturized and soft.

12 This 15-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Ring Up For Just Over $1 A Mask The Face Shop Facial Mask, 15 Pack $16 Amazon If you love sheet masks (who doesn't?), stock up on this 15-pack from K-beauty brand The Face Shop. It costs just $16, so you're only paying a dollar per mask. And they address a myriad of skin issues, from dehydration to dullness. Add them to your skin care routine, and you'll see a serious improvement in your complexion.

13 This Lightweight Moisturizer That Soothes Dry Skin — Without Breaking The Bank Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion $10 Amazon Cerave's Daily Moisturizing Lotion is a lightweight body cream that helps keep your skin's natural protective barrier in check. And at $11 for a big bottle, the price is just right. The fragrance-free formula contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides for ultimate hydration, and it absorbs instantly, so you can put your clothes on immediately after application. And that, of course, is priceless.

14 This Rosehip Oil That Works Wonders On Your Hair, Skin, And Nails Teddie Organics Organic Rosehip Oil $13 Amazon A rosehip seed oil, like this one from Teddie Organics, will quickly become the workhorse of your beauty routine. Use it as a carrier oil to mix with other essential oils or on its own to hydrate your hair, skin, and nails. Rosehip seed oil can also help cure scars, soothe burns, and treat rashes, so it's a great multi-tasker to have on hand.

15 This Non-Drying Bronzer For A Buttery Glow Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer $11 Amazon Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer is one of the best dupes out there for NARS' cult-favorite Laguna bronzer, only it costs a fraction of the price. The formula contains a blend of murumuru butter, cupuacu butter, and tucuma butter, which are super hydrating, so you won't get any pilling or caking when you swipe it on. This makes it especially great for dry skin types, and it comes in three shades.

16 This Cult-Favorite Toner That Comes In A Convenient Spray Bottle Thayer's Witch Hazel Facial Mist $10 Amazon The only thing that could ever make cult-favorite Thayer's Witch Hazel even better is to put it in mist form. You're still getting the same amazing toning action. It's alcohol-free, seriously cleansing, and moisturizing in just one spritz. Plus, the rose water and aloe vera soothes and calms — all for $10.

17 This Tea Tree Scalp Treatment That Helps With Dandruff, Itching, And Dryness Tea Tree Hair And Scalp Treatment $18 Amazon Itchy, flakey scalps have met their match in this nourishing hair and scalp treatment. Tea tree oil, which is naturally antibacterial, helps fight dandruff, while soy proteins and shea butter moisturize your hair and scalp. There's also a dose of willow bark to naturally exfoliate, so your scalp should become hydrated and less itchy with each use.

18 This Multichrome Polish For A Salon-Worthy Manicure At Home KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish $10 Amazon Get yourself an Instagram-ready manicure with this multichrome polish from KBShimmer. It changes color depending on the light and angle, and it doesn't contain any toluene, formaldehyde, or dibutyl phthalate, so it's less toxic than a lot of other varnishes on the market. Skip the salon and try this instead — it costs $10 and looks super cool.

19 These Magnetic Lashes That Are Perfect For Shaky Hands Dioverde 3-D Magnetic Eyelashes $18 Amazon Magnetic lashes are a perfect option for those who can't figure out normal strip lashes — and Dioverde's 3-D Magnetic Eyelashes are a great option if you want to test drive this trend. Sure, they cost a little bit more than regular lashes with glue. But these babies are reusable, so you're getting more bang for your buck in the long run.

20 A Lavender Face Mask That's Soothing And Moisturizing TonyMoly I'm Real Lavender Mask Sheet $3 Amazon There's a reason why TonyMoly's line of I'm Real sheet masks are cult-favorites. It's because they deliver no-joke benefits in an adorable, travel-friendly package. This lavender sheet mask is particularly great because it's incredibly soothing and hydrating. Plus, these masks are so saturated that there's always leftover serum to rub into your face, neck, and chest.

21 This Four-Pack Of Tweezers That Comes With A Handy Travel Case Aumelo Tweezer (Set of 4) $10 Amazon Stock up on your tweezers with this four pack from Aumelo. You get four tools, plus a travel case, for $10. They cover all of your tweezing bases with four differently-shaped tips: angled, pointed, flat, and slanted.

22 This Mascara That Mimics The Look Of Fake Lashes — Without The Glue Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $18 Amazon Essence's Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is as close as it gets to fake lashes without, well, having to apply fake lashes. The formula is cruelty-free and gluten-free, and it has over 1,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

23 This Multi-Purpose Balm That Can Be Used On Your Face, Hands, Elbows — And Anywhere Else Weleda Skin Food $10 Amazon Ultra-dry skin types will go gaga for Weleda's cult-favorite Skin Food balm. Beauty gurus and makeup artists are obsessed with this stuff because of its multi-tasking abilities. Use it to hydrate any severely dry area on your body, from your cheeks to your feet. It can also be used as a dewy highlighter for your eyelids and cheekbones.

24 A 14-Piece Brush Set To Overhaul Your Collection For Just $11 BS-Mall 14-Piece Brush Set $11 Amazon Overhauling your brush collection doesn't have to break your budget, as proven by this affordable 14-Piece brush set. This collection includes 14 brushes for your eyes, face and brows, all made with synthetic bristles that don't shed.

25 These Cult-Favorite Pimple Patches That Banish Blemishes Overnight Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (4 Pack) $13 Amazon The beauty of applying Cosrx's pimple patches is that, instead of applying a topical medicine on top of your zit, it actually sucks the gunk out. That means that, overnight, your blemish will become much smaller and less inflamed. And since each pack comes with 24 patches, and you're getting a four-pack, you technically get 96 patches for just $13.

26 This Multi-Purpose Snail Cream That Does Pretty Much Everything For Your Skin Mizon All-In-One Snail Repair Cream $17 Amazon Snail cream, like this one from Mizon, is a K-beauty favorite because of its multitasking abilities. It's great for pretty much everything — it hydrates, soothes, and plumps skin, in addition to helping fade acne scars and other signs of hyperpigmentation. There's a reason why so many beauty gurus are so obsessed with this stuff.

27 These Organic Cotton Pads That Are Biodegradable Organyc Beauty Organic Cotton Pads $3 Amazon Think all cotton pads are created equal? Organyc Beauty's Organic Cotton Pads are proof that isn't true. These babies are organic and biodegradable, making them sensitive-skin friendly and earth-friendly. Use them to remove everything from nail polish to eye makeup, and then don't feel bad tossing 'em in the trash.

28 This Hydrating Serum That Won't Break The Bank New York Biology Hyaluronic Acid Serum $15 Amazon A serum, like this one from New York Biology, is the best way to reap the benefits of hyaluronic acid. This bottle contains 100 percent hyaluronic acid, which is one of the best moisturizers on the planet for your skin. It pulls moisture from the air and holds it to your skin, so your skin is hydrated not just in the immediate, but over time, too.

29 This Makeup Setting Spray Made With Natural Ingredients Bella Jade Botanicals Makeup Setting Spray $12 Amazon Most makeup setting sprays are sticky or drying, which is why Bella Jade Botanicals' Makeup Setting Spray is such a winner. It's incredibly moisturizing, thanks to the antioxidant-rich green tea in the formula. It's also free of parabens, petrochemicals, and artificial fragrances.

30 This Purple Shampoo That Prevents Your Blonde Hair From Going Brassy Fanola No Yellow Shampoo $13 Amazon Shampoos that remove brassiness tend to be on the pricier side, but this one from Fanola will fit well within your budget. Thanks to its violet shade, it reduces yellow tones in light-colored hair, eliminating any brassy hues in just one wash. It's like getting a salon-worthy treatment for just $13, and who doesn't want that?

31 This Cuticle Tape That's Perfect For Messy Manicurists Pueen Latex Tape $9 Amazon If you struggle to do your own manicures at home, you need Pueen's Latex Tape. You apply it around your nails before you apply polish to keep wayward pigment off your skin. Once your polish dries, just peel the latex off, and you've got a salon-worthy manicure at home.

32 This Retinol Serum That Evens Out Skin Tone And Texture InstaNatural Retinol Serum $18 Amazon InstaNatural's Retinol Serum works just as well as some of the pricier retinols on the market, but it costs way less. Retinol encourages skin cell turnover, which leads to a clear, glowing complexion. And since it contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it's also hydrating — something a lot of retinol serums can't claim.

33 These Makeup Wipes That Cleanse Sensitive Skin On-The-Go Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes $5 Amazon Cleansing towelettes can sometimes wreak havoc on sensitive skin types, but Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes are the exception. They're made with cotton extract, aloe vera, and rice extract, which calm red, irritated skin upon contact. They're hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and allergy-tested, too, making them one of the least complicated things you could use to cleanse your face.

34 This Makeup Setting Powder That's Never, Ever Cakey Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 Amazon Coty 's best-selling face powder has almost 3,000 rave reviews, and it costs just over $5. This lightweight formula is non-cakey and ideal for everything from mattifying to preserving lipstick to 'baking.' It comes in a range of translucent shades, so you can find one that best suits your skin tone.

35 This Palette That Includes Everything You Need To Contour Lagure Minerals Cream Contour Kit $18 Amazon If you're new to the contour game, then Lagure Minerals' Cream Contour Kit is the palette you need. It offers everything for a perfectly contoured face — from highlighter to concealer to bronzer. It also offers step-by-step instructions, which is super handy.

36 This Tea Tree Oil Shampoo That Treats Dandruff Naturally Maple Holistics Tea Tree Shampoo $11 Amazon Tea tree is a natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial solution, making Maple Holistics' Tea Tree Shampoo perfect for fighting dandruff. It moisturizes skin and reduces itching and flaking, so your scalp will become healthier and more hydrated with every use. Bonus: This shampoo can also help to banish lice — all for just over $10.

37 This Coconut Oil That You Can Use Practically Anywhere Coco & Co The Purest Virgin Coconut Oil $10 Amazon Coco & Co's The Purest Virgin Coconut Oil is the multi-use beauty product you need — for just $10. Use it to moisturize your hair, cuticles, and rough spots on your elbows and knees. This mini jar is great for on-the-go use, too, so you can get your coconut oil fix anywhere.