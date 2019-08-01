37 Things On Amazon That Feel Like A Splurge But Are Actually Under $25

It's human nature to want to splurge every now and then. No matter how good you are with your spending habits, there's this tension that builds up until you finally open up your wallet and give in to treating yourself to a little fancy something. Of course, you might not be wild about the idea of looking at your credit card statement after this indulgence — unless you happened to splurge on one of these totally fancy but still budget-friendly products on Amazon under-$25.

I know splurging without spending a ton of money might seem counterintuitive — I mean, splurging generally means you're spending too much money, right? Not necessarily.

On Amazon, there are tons of products that look expensive but are actually a great deal — of course, they're not easy to find, but luckily I did the work for you. That means that you, dear reader, can go for broke without actually going broke. (Your credit card statement will thank you.)

And since all these products are available at the click of a button on Amazon, you can have them all within a couple of days — because part of the fun of splurging is getting your hands on that product as soon as possible.

1. A Flat Iron With That Actually Makes Your Hair Shinier SABUY Ceramic Flat Iron $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The 3-D floating ceramic plates on this flat iron straighten hair while releasing negative ions that boost shine and reduce static. An adjustable temperature dial lets you get maximum smoothness for your hair type without any unnecessary damage, while the dual voltage feature means you can use it abroad. A little absent-minded? The automatic shut-off function means you don't have to panic if you forgot to unplug it before you rush out of the house in the morning.

2. A Dress That Makes It Look Like You Didn't Even Try To Look This Good Daily Ritual Lived-In Cotton Muscle Sleeve Midi Dress $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This tunic-style sleeveless dress is treated with an enzyme wash that gives it an already broken-in look. Made from 100 percent cotton, the lightweight dress features a scoop neck and knee-high slits. The dress comes in 13 color options, including the army green pictured here. Pair it with mules for an effortlessly chic look or ankle boots to give it some edge. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3. A Skin-Calming K-Beauty Mask Infused With Lilies Lasstokki Marine Collagen Clay Mask $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The star ingredient of this K-beauty facial mask is crinum lily — a flower derived from Jeju island that works to calm and deeply moisturize skin. But the mask doesn't stop there — it's infused with other skin-reviving ingredients, like charcoal and mineral-rich clay to remove impurities, marine collagen to improve firmness, hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, and antioxidant-rich blueberry to leave skin protected from the elements. Reviewers swear by the mask, saying it makes skin "extremely smooth, supple, and refreshed," and "leaves skin with a glow."

4. This Growth Serum That'll Seriously Amp Up Your Lashes And Brows Organys Lash & Brow Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Boost eyebrow thickness and maximize eyelash length with this growth-enhancing lash and brow serum. The formula is made with pro-keratin peptides — which are the building blocks of hair — along with green tea, saw palmetto, and nettle root, to moisturize, strengthen, and promote further growth. Brush this along your brows and lash line, and you'll begin to see results within a few weeks. The serum is vegan, cruelty-free, and gentle on sensitive eyes.

5. These Cat Eye Glasses That Are Totally Affordable But Look Like They Came From A Fancy Boutique WearMe Pro Mirrored Cat Eye Sunglases $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Don these oversized cat eye sunglasses while you're lounging around the pool for a look that's pure glam. (Or, hey — just wear them while you're out running errands.) The pink marble frames are edged in gold and offset by mirrored lenses in an unexpected shade of pink. The lenses offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection to protect eyes on bright days, and the glasses are available in other frame and lens options, too — in case you prefer not to see the world through rose-colored glasses.

6. An Elevated Blouse With Polka Dots And Whimsical Bell Sleeves Lark & Ro Bell Sleeve Tunic $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This polka-dot blouse is about to be one of your newest work essentials. The blouse features a keyhole closure on the back, scoop neck, and sheer sleeves that flare out into bell cuffs. It's machine-washable and available in a black and ivory version, too. Available size: XS-L

7. This Luxe Pillowcase Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Comes In Dozens Of Colors ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxurious night of sleep, courtesy of this silk pillowcase. Made from 100 percent mulberry silk, the pillowcase stays cool all night long, and it's even good for your skin and hair. Unlike cotton, silk won't catch on your hair strands and cause breakage, and the slippery texture also means you won't wake up with pillow creases on your face in the morning. Choose from tons of colors to go with the bedding you already have.

8. An Ultra-Soft Robe You'll Wear Every Morning Mae Bell Sleeve Robe $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say this robe is the "softest, most comfortable robe I have ever had" and that it's "perfect for cool mornings or evenings." Made from a muted pink jersey, the soft robe has a touch of lace at the sleeves for some extra luxury. The machine-washable robe falls to the knee and features roomy bell sleeves, a sash closure, and side seam pockets. Available sizes: S-XL

9. This Rose Gold Bluetooth Speaker That's Small Enough To Take In Your Purse XLEADER $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Pump up the jams — wherever you are — with this portable Bluetooth speaker in rose gold. Playing for up to 15 hours on one charge, the speaker delivers big sound, but is small enough to stash in your purse. The simple touch-control panel makes it easy to adjust volume, skip tracks, and even answer phone calls. And with a range of 33 feet, you don't have to keep your phone, tablet, or computer right next to it in order to play.

10. A Soy Candle In Delicious Scents Like Bergamot And Jasmine Benevolence LA Scented Candle $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Light up the night with this scented candle from Benevolence LA. Set in a matte black glass, the soy candle burns cleanly for up to 45 hours, giving off delicate, essential oil-based scents like eucalyptus and chamomile or bergamot and jasmine. Even better? With each purchase, Benevolence LA donates to Thorn — a non-profit that helps keep children safe.

11. These Stick-On Wallets So You Can Carry Your Cards On Your Phone Cardly Stretchy Stick-On Cell Phone Card Holders (2 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch your bulky wallet and opt for these stick-on phone card holders instead. They hold from up to four cards and they're stretchy — which means they secure the cards snugly against the phone (i.e., no falling out), but the cards remain easy to access when you need them. And that extra pocket in front? Use it for cash or a house key. Each order comes with two holders: one black marble and one white marble.

12. This Bathtub Caddy Replete With Holders For Your Wine Glass And Tablet SONGMICS Extendable Bathtub Caddy $23 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll refuse to ever get out of the bath again once you have this bathtub caddy that puts everything you need within reach. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, the caddy has a wine glass holder, a book or tablet holder, a ventilated soap dish, and removable trays for washcloths, loofahs, and hey — snacks. And because the caddy is extendable from 29 to 42 inches, it'll fit tubs of most sizes.

13. This Geometric Tray That Shows Your Jewelry Off Like It Was Modern Art Umbra Prisma Brass-Plated Jewelry Tray $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The geometric lines of this jewelry tray give it a clean, modern aesthetic. The wires are plated in brass, and the base of the dresser is lined in sand-colored linen that protects jewelry from nicks and scratches. Put it on your dresser for bracelets and rings, or put it on your bedside table, so your glasses are always right where you can find them.

14. These Five Pairs Of Opal Studs In Different Sizes, So You Have Major Options GEMSME 18K White Gold Opal Studs (5 Pairs) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These iridescent opal studs are plated in white-gold, so they're perfect for sensitive ears. Each set comes with five studs ranging in size from 3 to 7 millimeters — wear the smaller ones for a subtle touch of sparkle and the bigger ones to make a statement on a night out.

15. A Bath Pillow With 2 Inches Of Padding For Extra Support GORILLA GRIP Luxury Bath Pillow $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With two panels that fit around the edge of your tub, this luxury bath pillow offers next-level support to your head, neck, and shoulders. The 2 inches of foam give you plenty of cushion, and the seven suction cups on back attach it securely to the tub, so it won't slide down. The pillow is mold- and mildew-resistant, so it'll last for years to come.

16. These Gladiator Flats That'll Are Chic And Comfortable Herstyle Gladiator Flats $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These gladiator sandals with an extra-thick sole pair perfectly with cropped pants and loose dresses. Overlapping straps, adjustable buckles, and treads on the bottom mean they're super comfortable and durable. Choose from four neutrals that'll go with anything: black, white, tan, and blush. Available sizes: 5-11

17. A Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup For Your Smoothie Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This personal blender actually doubles as a to-go cup with a lid, so you can take your smoothie with you as soon as it's blending — without having to transfer it. It's also perfectly sized for smaller kitchens, and the 14-ounce jar and lid are dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is easy as pie. Use this to whip up shakes, marinades, and salad dressings, too.

18. This Boar Bristle Brush That Keeps Hair Shiny BESTOOL Boar Bristle Hair Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Boar bristle brushes can actually make your hair shinier by distributing your natural oils evenly through your hair — kind of like your body's own natural leave-in conditioner. Distributing the oils also keeps oil from building up from your scalp, so you can shampoo less frequently. This bamboo-handle boar bristle brush is also outfitted with nylon bristles for detangling and comes with a cleaning tool so you can lift away stray hair strands from your bristles.

19. A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool To Help You Get The Most From Your Skincare Regimen FITSQIN Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tool $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize the effectiveness of skincare products by using this double-ended jade roller across your face to stimulate circulation before you apply your serum and moisturizer. You can also stick it in the freezer for 10 minutes, then roll it across your face in the morning to tighten pores and reduce under-eye swelling. The roller comes with a gua sha tool — gently scrape it along your face to firm skin and promote your body's natural collagen production.

20. This Facial Mask Made With Brightening 24-Karat Gold First Botany Cosmeceuticals 24K Gold Facial Mask $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your complexion the Midas touch with this gold facial mask that's actually infused with 24-karat gold. The gold doesn't just look cool when you're wearing the mask — it also leaves your skin brighter once you rinse it off. The mask also includes moisturizing vitamin E, skin-firming hydrolyzed collagen, and purslane extract — an antioxidant that combats skin-damaging free radicals found in the environment. Use this a couple times a week for next-level glow.

21. These Oversized Pearl Hair Clips You Can Dress Up Or Dress Down MXXGMMYJ Oversized Pearl Hair Clips (4 Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon These oversized hair clips give your 'do a playful twist, while still doing the practical work of holding your hair back. Each set comes with four clips in different styles: pair the larger ones with jeans for a flirty-casual look and use the more dainty ones as a finishing touch to the dress you're wearing to that wedding this weekend.

22. A Highly-Rated Facial Toner Made With Pure And Organic Rose Water Teddie Organics Rose Water Toner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With nearly 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. this rose water facial toner is a crowd favorite. Made from pure and organic rose flower water, the lightweight toner hydrates, pH balances, absorbs excess oil, and works to calm skin and reduce redness. And since it's formulated without witch hazel, it won't irritate sensitive skin. The all-natural spray is free of chemicals, preservatives, and artificial fragrances. Spritz this on to prep your face before applying makeup in the morning.

23. This Mega-Soft Faux Fur Blanket That Is Truly The Height Of Luxury softan Faux Fur Blanket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for pure luxury, this faux fur blanket is it. Drape it over your couch to add a lavish touch to your living room... and then snuggle up with it when you catch up on your favorite series. The blanket is lined with faux fur on one side and silky soft microfiber on the other, and — surprisingly — it's machine-washable. Choose from brown, gray, or blue-gray.

24. These Velvet Throw Pillow Covers With Tiny Pom Poms At The Seams Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Elegance meets fun with these velvet throw pillow covers that have tiny pom poms at the seams. Just slip them over your current throw pillows et voilà — no need to buy all new pillows. The machine-washable covers are fade-resistant and feature hidden zipper closures. Choose from seven shapes and sizes and 20 colors, like dark green, gray, baby pink, and mustard yellow.

25. This Intensive Collagen Protein Hair Treatment That Brings Damaged Hair Back To Life Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $8 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to shell out big bucks for a hair repair treatment, thanks to highly-rated K-beauty collagen hair mask. Formulated with collagen, soy protein, and ceramides, the mask moisturizes, softens, and repairs hair that's been damaged by heat-styling, UV rays, or chemical treatments — in just five to 20 minutes. This reviewer writes, "I tried to go blonde about a year ago and burnt my hair to a crisp ... This stuff brought my hair back to life."

26. This Sleep Mask Made From Satiny Smooth Mulberry Silk YANSER Luxury Silk Eye Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your beauty sleep with this silk eye mask made with 100 percent pure mulberry silk on both sides. The mask is even filled with two layers of mulberry silk for a little extra padding and features a silk-wrapped elastic strap that won't tug on hair. Choose from six colors, like pink, caramel, and navy blue.

27. This Light Therapy Device That Spot Treats Breakouts Like A Pro Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Zap breakouts with this light therapy acne treatment device from Neutrogena. The battery-operated devices uses blue light to eliminate acne-causing bacteria and red light to reduce inflammation. Use it to spot treat blemishes for just two minutes up to three times a day to dramatically diminish their appearance.

28. These Faux Marabou Slides That Combine Luxury With Comfort FITORY Faux Fur Slides $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Slide these faux fur slides on your feet and feel like the silent movie star you definitely were in a previous life. The slides are perfect for shuffling around the house, but the durable sole and arch support means you can wear them out to grab a cup of coffee too. The slides are available in pink and black. Available sizes: 5-10

29. These Ergonomically-Designed Bluetooth Headphones That Slip Right Around Your Neck LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget about tangled cords (or losing an earbud) with these Bluetooth headphones that fit right around the back of your neck. The water- and sweat-resistant headphones are lightweight and ergonomically-designed, making them ideal for workouts. Delivering high fidelity sound, the headphones operate for up to eight hours on one charge, and you can adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer phone calls right there on the side of the headset.

30. These Flameless Candles You Can Turn On On And Off With A Remote Control Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These flameless candles made with real wax look just like the real deal, with the added bonus that you don't have to buy a whole new set of candles once they burn down (since they, uh, never burn down). Each set comes with nine candles of different sizes with buttons on the bottom that allow you to turn them on and off. There's even a remote so you can control each candle's brightness, flicker, or even set it on a timer. Set these out for a romantic night at home.

31.This Aromatherapy Diffuser That Lights Up In Seven Soothing Colors InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser and Humidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get spa-level relaxation — without spa-level prices — courtesy of this aromatherapy diffuser. Just fill it with water and a few drops of your favorite essential to moisturize the air and fill it with peaceful aromatherapeutic scents. Toggle between continuous and intermittent misting and opt for one of seven calming LED lighting options. The ultra-quiet diffuser operates for up to eight hours, and an automatic shut-off function kicks in once the water runs out.

32. These Himalayan Salt Night Lights That'll Actually Make You Feel More Peaceful Unilamp Himalayan Salt Night Lights (2 Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Now that you have your aromatherapy diffuser, it's time to up the Zen vibes with these Himalayan salt night lights. The hand-carved night lights plugs right into the wall, where they purify the air and release negative ions that help promote feelings of relaxation and well-being. Each set comes with two night lights and four bulbs, so you won't have to run out to the drugstore for backup bulbs anytime soon.

33. This Deluxe Glass Water Bottle With A Felt Sleeve And Gold Cap EQUA Glass Water Bottle with Felt Cover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This glass water bottle is a major style step above utilitarian sports water bottles. Made from borosilicate glass, the bottle itself is virtually break-proof and resistant to rapid temperature changes, while the gray felt sleeve and stainless , gold-colored cap give it major luxury vibes. The 25-ounce bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe

34. This Luxurious Serum That Reviewers Swear By MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $14 | Amazon See On Amazon We all know that the best skincare products often have the oddest ingredients, and that's definitely the case with this snail repair serum. Formulated with 80 percent snail filtrate extract, this K-beauty must-have promotes skin cell regeneration, while smoothing skin and providing intense hydration. The formula is sticky as it comes out of the bottle, but reviewers say it "glides on like a mix between silk and honey." Reviewers also write that it's "magic."

35. A Simple And Rustic Serving Bowl Made From Acacia Wood Lipper International Acacia Wood Serving Bowl $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The warm color and natural wood grain of this serving bowl give it a simple and rustic elegance. Made from acacia wood, the straight-sided bowl is perfect to use for fruit or as a salad bowl.

36. This Cocktail Set That'll Turn You Into A Bonafide Mixologist barillio Cocktail Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This cocktail set has everything you need to play bartender at your next party: a 24-ounce shaker, muddler, mixing spoon, double-sided jigger, and two pourers you can stick in the mouths of your whisky and gin bottles. There's even a recipe book that'll teach you how to make your favorite drinks. (Mai Tai, anyone?) All pieces are made from stainless steel and dishwasher-safe.