37 Hidden Gems On Amazon That Make Life As Easy As The Instant Pot Does

What could be more convenient than the Instant Pot? You drop your ingredients into a bowl — and then hours later, dinner is served. I seriously don't know what people ever did without it. But the handy pressure cooker isn't the only invention in the world that makes life easier. If you shop online these days, you'll be amazed at how many genius hidden gems on Amazon you'll find.

I'm serious: There are brilliant items for sale that'll save you time, money, and effort. Cooking-wise, for example, you'll find things like automatic garlic choppers, microwavable rice cookers, and even vegetable clippers with built-in cutting boards. Although some of them may sound over-the-top, they make life in the kitchen run smoothly and give you more time to hang out while enjoying your food.

Cleaning-wise, there are products like scrubbers with special brushes that tilt at unique angles and clothing steamers that fit into your suitcases when you travel. There are also tons of organizational gadgets and products that make life more luxurious (think electric wine openers and automatic boot dryers).

To help connect you with these precious items, I've spent some time scouring the internet and put together a list of the best hidden gems on Amazon. Take a look.

1. The Beloved Instant Pot With Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews Instant Pot® Duo Nova 6-Quart Pressure Cooker $99 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no better way to start this collection off than with the Instant Pot itself. The 6-quart, seven-in-one pressure cooker has a serious following on Amazon with more than 30,000 five-star reviews that attest to its amazingness. In addition to being a slow cooker, you can use it as a rice steamer, a sauté pan, a yogurt maker, and more. It's built with a high-quality stainless steel pot and auto-seal lid to capture flavor.

2. This Electric Scrubber With An Extendable Arm Homitt Electric Spin Shower And Floor Scrubber $50 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to lean down on your knees to scrub the shower or clean your tiles anymore. This automatic scrubber is constructed with a high-powered brush and a long, extendable arm that makes cleaning tasks simple and effortless. Use it on your floors, walls, bathrooms, or outdoor furniture. It has a convenient rotating head that can tilt to the angle you want, sparing your back and neck. The bristles are tough, yet gentle — and the device is fully cordless when it's in use.

3. A Drink Chiller That Makes Your Coffee Cold (Without Diluting It With Ice) Maxi-Matic HyperChiller HC2 Coffee And Beverage Cooler $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Convert your coffee into an iced beverage almost instantly with this handy, on-the-go java cooler. Fill the container's lining with water and store it in your freezer — and when you're ready for iced coffee, pull it out and pour your coffee into it. Your drink will be chilled in about 60 seconds, allowing you to enjoy it without any ice cubes melting and diluting the flavor. Plus, it can be used to chill wine or other beverages, too.

4. This Simple Rice Cooker That You Can Pop In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Collection Rice Cooker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than hassling with boiling water on the stove, this convenient gadget lets you make rice in the microwave. Just add water and rice to the BPA-free cooker and pop it in. Then, 10 to 15 minutes later (per customer reviews), you'll have fluffy, fully-cooked rice that's ready to eat. It has a lid with a steam-release vent so it doesn't splatter while it's cooking, along with cool-touch handles to open it easily.

5. This 3-In-1 Hair Tool That Dries, Brushes, And Irons Admitrack One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no point using a blow dryer, a hot iron, and a hair brush when you can style your locks in one fell swoop with this brilliant three-in-one tool. The convenient appliance has an impressive 4.9-star rating. It also features a built-in hair brush, a hair dryer, and a curling wand (which can also be used as a straightener). The device — which offers three heat settings — feature soft, nylon-tufted bristles and a smooth ergonomic grip.

6. A Life-Changing Remote Control To Find Lost Keys Esky Wireless Key Finder $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who's always losing your keys, then your life is about to get much simpler. This genius remote control tracks them down with the simple press of a button. Stick one of the colored locators onto your key ring — and when you've lost it, press the corresponding button on the remote. It'll then make your keys beep and light up. The control has three other bonus locators that you can use for your wallet, phone, or other items that you might frequently misplace.

7. A High-Quality Iron Steamer That's Great For Traveling PurSteam World's Best Steamers Travel Steamer Iron $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy travel steamer iron is a great way to keep your clothes pressed on-the-go. It's designed with a powerful, 800-Watt steamer and a non-stick plate, but it's small enough to fit in your suitcase. Not only that, the iron has a dual-voltage switch — so if you travel abroad, you won't need a converter (just don't forget your regular adapter for the outlet).

8. A Rolling Chopper That Minces Garlic In Seconds Chef'n 102-752-011 GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Mincing garlic is tedious, and the sticky juice usually gets everywhere. That's why this automatic garlic chopper will make your life so much better. Just throw garlic cloves into the chamber and roll the device back and forth on your counter. Then, the sharp blades will mince it up in seconds. Best of all, you can toss it into the dishwasher when you're done.

9. This Personal Blender That Turns Into A Travel Mug Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Making one-the-go smoothies couldn't be easier with this convenient personal blender. Simply put your ingredients inside the cup, press the "Pulse" button, pop the mug out, and walk out the door. The mug is fully BPA-free, and the 175-Watt motor is strong enough to crush ice. Best of all, it has a ring around the bottom to wrap and tuck the cord, making it perfect for travel.

10. The 2-In-1 Kitchen Gadget That's A Strainer And A Cutting Board Dexas Over-The-Sink Strainer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This well-designed strainer-cutting board hybrid allows you to drain your veggies or pasta directly into the sink, because that's where it sits. Not only that, it's also a cutting board that features non-porous, odor-resistant material which is gentle on knives. The collapsible strainer portion — which is fully removable — is constructed with soft silicone and can hold up to 2.5 quarts.

11. This Air Fryer That Cooks Your Favorite Meals Without The Oil Kitchen Academy Air Fryer $94 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 5.8-quart capacity and an easy-to-use touch screen, this hot air fryer is a fantastic way to cook fried food with less oil (or none at all). It has sleek, cool-touch handles, an automatic shut-off function, and a non-stick basket that's fully dishwasher-safe. Use the device to prepare delicious meals including french fries, tater tots, various meats, and more. Choose from three colors: aqua, gold, and white.

12. A Wool Shampoo That Washes Your "Dry Clean Only" Delicates The Laundress Wool And Cashmere Shampoo $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than dragging your nice sweaters and scarves to the dry cleaners, use this brilliant wool shampoo to launder your delicate items. Specifically designed for fabrics like wool, cashmere, merino, and mohair, the aromatic solution cleans your garments and neutralizes odor without compromising the lanolin oils in the yarn. The sweet, earthy scent is a delightful blend of cedar, sandalwood, orange, and rose.

13. The Wood Markers That You Can Repair Furniture Scratches With Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your wooden furniture looking sharp and scratch-free with these easy-to-use furniture markers. The 13-piece kit comes with six markers, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one sharpener. They work on a large variety of woods including oak, maple, cherry, mahogany, and others. When you have a scratch that needs repair, use one of the coloring tools to touch it up and wipe it down.

14. A Quick-Drying Bath Mat That's Made With Natural Diatomaceous Earth Egofine Bath Mat $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This eco-friendly bath mat is constructed with highly-absorbent, totally natural diatomaceous earth. The antibacterial surface prevents moisture from building up, and it keeps undesirable odors from occurring. Not only that, the pad dries super fast, so there won't always be a soggy puddle on the floor post-shower. The mat comes in seven different colors and designs. One customer wrote, "This bathmat is compact super absorbent and easy to wipe clean. The winning feature for me is the absorbency."

15. An Electric Lint Remover That's USB-Chargeable Lalint Electric Lint Remover Clothes Shaver Kit $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget those sticky pieces of paper that you roll over sweaters to try to get the lint off. This electric lint remover will make your life much easier; run the device over your clothes and watch the fuzz disappear. The handy little gadget — which can be charged with a USB cord — uses tiny blades to shave the lint off your clothing without damaging the fabric (thanks to its porous, stainless steel covering). It even comes with a cleaning brush and a handy storage bag.

16. A Genius Clip Device That Makes At-Home Haircuts A Cinch CreProducts Original CreaClip Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wanted to give someone a haircut at home (but you were uneasy about cutting in a straight line), then this genius gadget will take your worries away. The clever clip features a gentle teeth surface that evenly combs and distributes the hair inside of it, along with a level for accuracy. Therefore, all you have to do is cut along the line. The device can save you (and your loved ones) tons of money.

17. This Easy Solution That Removes Gel Polish At Home Arishine Magic Nail Polish Remover $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love getting gel manicures, this handy nail polish remover will allow you to remove your gel from home (so you won't have to wait for a salon appointment). The solution is easy to use: File your nails gently, brush the formula on like regular nail polish, and let it sit for three minutes. There's no foil or soaking involved — just rinse it off and you're good to go.

18. These Silicone Molds You Can Use For Poached Eggs Or Popsicles Suntake Silicone Egg Bites (2 Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These easy-to-use egg molds make it simple to cook fancy poached eggs in a pressure cooker. You can also use them for things like popsicles, frozen desserts, or baby food. They're made with BPA-free silicone that's freezer and dishwasher-friendly, and they're available in different sizes and colors. One customer wrote, "I bought these to make egg bites in my Instant Pot and they are perfect for the job. They are well made and the lids fit securely."

19. A Powerful Electric Scrubber That's Built For Narrow Crevices Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether it's the top of the sink or the runner along the shower door, this skinny power scrubber is the perfect tool for cleaning cracks and crevices. The powerful device is equipped with a strong oscillating head that scrubs an impressive 60 times per second. It has a smooth, ergonomic handle — and you can program it to pulse or scrub continuously.

20. This Plug-In Device That Purifies The Air With A UV-C Light Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier $29 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to invest in a fancy, full-sized machine to make your air cleaner. This is simple plug-in air purifier — which is the size and shape of a small nightlight — kills airborne germs with a UV-C light (including viruses like staph and influenza). It even helps minimize the amount of odor in your space. The gadget works great for pet smells, lingering smoke, and other unwanted aromas.

21. These Stretchy Bands That Keep Your Fitted Bed Sheet On Bed Band Bed Sheet Holders $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If your fitted sheet is always coming untucked or bunching up at the bottom of your bed, then you will love these clever bed sheet holders. They clip to the corners of your sheet and keep the edges in place. The bands are made with tough elastic and strong, nickel-plated clamps that stay together perfectly.

22. A T-Shirt Folding Device That Will Help Organize Your Shelves BoxLegend V2-Plus Shirt Folding Board $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Folding T-shirts and pants can be tricky if you want them to look neat, but this folding device makes it easier. The sturdy plastic gadget offers a simple, three-step system that produces stacks of T-shirts that look like they belong on the shelves of your favorite clothing store. The process is quick and efficient — and it only takes a few seconds to learn.

23. A Cupboard Organizer That Will Keep Your Kitchen Tidy Copco 2555-0189 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If your kitchen cupboards look like a tornado-pile of cans, boxes, and jars, then this pantry organizer is here to help. The three-tier shelving unit — which is made from sturdy plastic — features grippy liners so food items don't slide off. The stair-like structure is easy to clean — and as a bonus, you can use it for makeup or cosmetics, too.

24. These Oven Liners That Catch Food Crumbs While You Cook Vremi Nonstick Oven Liner Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of cleaning crumbs out of your stove all of the time, use these handy oven liners when you cook and watch the messes disappear. Constructed from PTFE-coated fiberglass fabric that's fully BPA-free, the oven liners are durable and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can cut them to fit toasters or other custom ovens, and they even work as fridge liners and cookie sheets. They can also be washed in the dishwasher.

25. These Convenient Acne Patches That Are Transparent Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These simple stick-on acne patches are formulated with powerful hydrocolloid that treats blemishes and lifts impurities from your complexion. They're constructed with a strong adhesive that lies flat against your skin, and they don't peel off throughout the day. Best of all, they're transparent and come in two different circular sizes.

26. A Pair Of Genius Food Scissors With A Built-In Cutting Board Kools Food Chopper - Clever Stainless Steel Knife $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with sharp stainless steel blades, these unique food scissors have a built-in cutting board that lets you chop veggies straight over a dish or pan. The top-grade plastic board is super durable — and the scissors themselves have ergonomic handles so they're easy to hold. On top of making it faster and easier to chop vegetables, the scissors come in two colors: black and red.

27. A Wearable Ice Pack That Treats Headaches With Cold Therapy Headache Hat Wearable Ice Pack $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're prone to headaches or migraines, then this wearable ice pack will make a difference. Rather than having to lie perfectly still while applying standard cold compresses, this "hat" lets you move around or relax on your side. The frozen cubes inside of the band are individually packaged, which makes it smoother and more flexible than regular ice packs. Plus, everything is tucked inside a soft material made with a blend of cotton, spandex, and micro-fleece.

28. A Well-Designed Bra Hanger To Organize Your Closet Magicool Cami And Bra Hanger $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Things with strings can be annoying to hang or fold up in drawers. However, this smartly-designed bra hanger solves the problem with simple hooks on each side that keep the strings from tangling, all while offering a neat place to hang your bras, camis, and tanks tops. It's made from durable stainless steel and features space for eight items.

29. An Easy-To-Use Vacuum Sealer To Help With Meal Prep NutriChef Vacuum Sealer $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Meal prepping can make your life easier, and this ultra-convenient vacuum sealer is the perfect tool for the job. The convenient gadget — which has more than 3,900 five-star reviews — lets you make meals ahead of time and defrost them when you're ready to eat. On top of that, it also frees up space and organizes your freezer (while also banishing freezer burn). The machine offers two sealing options: "Dry" and "Moist."

30. This Travel Crock-Pot That Keeps Your Work Lunch Warm Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of reheating your lunch in the microwave, use this travel Crock-Pot to keep it warm from the beginning. The 20-ounce container — which is built with an easy-to-carry handle — stays cool on the outside and warm on the inside. All you have to do is plug it in using the attached cord and let it heat up. The interior pot is removable and fully dishwasher-safe.

31. This Car Gadget That Lets You Charge 5 Devices At Once RapidX X5 Car Charger $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Never again fight with other passengers about who's going to charge their phone first. This convenient automobile charger offers all of the space you'll need to keep multiple devices juiced up at once, complete with five USB ports. It plugs right into your car, offering flexibility and versatility. What's more, the gadget has a 5-foot cable — so it can reach into the back seat if desired.

32. An Electric Wine Opener That Pops Your Corks Off Instantly Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's one for all of the wine lovers out there. This simple electric wine opener — which boasts a stainless steel handle — makes it easier than ever to pop open your rosé. Just slide the device over your wine bottle, push the button, and voilà — the vino will be flowing. It's compact enough to store easily, and it runs on a rechargeable battery. A bright blue light even shines from the gadget while you're opening your favorite bottles.

33. A Rolling Pin With Special Rings To Adjust Its Height Joseph Joseph 20036 Adjustable Rolling Pin $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable beech wood, this adjustable rolling pin features removable rings that can change the height of the roller, allowing you to customize how thick your dough is. It even has measurements etched onto the sides of the wood and onto the discs themselves. Choose from cool blue attachments or brightly-colored ones. One reviewer wrote, "OMG! I have been looking for this my whole life!"

34. This Dryer That Makes Your Wet Boots Cozy Again PEET Electric Shoe And Boot Dryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Prepare to supercharge your winter coziness game with this luxurious boot dryer. To use it, put your boots upside down on the rods when you come inside from the rain or snow — and then, flip the switch. The thermal convection system will dry them throughout the day (three to eight hours, specifically), leaving them warm and cozy for you. Even better, the machine can help minimize odors, and it can even work with gloves.

35. A Smart Notebook With Reusable Pages Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of wasting paper, try this reusable smart notebook. It allows you to wipe the pages clean when you're done writing or drawing on them. With a simple scan into the advised phone app, you can also sync the notes and sketches that you've made and save them. That way, you'll still have them after you've erased the pages. The high-tech notebook is compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and more.

36. A Plug-In Device That Makes Your WiFi Stronger In Certain Areas TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing more frustrating than trying to watch Netflix or surf the internet while your signal is constantly cutting out. If you spend time in places where the WiFi is spotty (like the basement, garage, top-floor bedroom, and more), this ridiculously easy-to-use WiFi extender will solve your woes. All you have to do is plug it into a regular outlet and sync it with your WiFi. Then, it'll instantly broaden the range of your signal.