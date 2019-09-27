36 Things That Are Always On Amazon's Best-Seller List Because They're Cheap & Work So Damn Well

There are some things that always reign supreme in life — the first day of fall you can wear a jacket, setting your out of office before a vacation, going to a party where there is a dog — and some of them are free, too. But most of them are not. And the best things in life to pay for? Easy. Extra guac, no commercials on a streaming service, the burrata appetizer — and cheap best-sellers on Amazon.

If I'm spending my cash on something, it's probably going to be an Amazon product — because what retailer amongst us can beat the sweet, fleeting rush of a one-click order? Regardless, if you're on the site as much as I am, you begin to notice patterns. Sure, some patterns are of my own making (if I see a serum with appealing packaging, I'm buying it — cluttered vanity be damned), but some are more universal. And it's that if a product is really good, it'll be a best-selling, highly-reviewed item on Amazon.

And if it's cheap, then it'll be a best-selling product on Amazon for a really, really long time. So instead of spending hours scrolling on Amazon searching for something by the dull glow of your tablet, let me do the heavy lifting for you. Here, I've compiled a list of some of the Amazon best-sellers that are an affordable price, popular as heck, and work really damn well (so you have the money for the extra guac, of course).

1. A Label Maker To Keep Yourself Organized Brother P-Touch Label Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This label-maker is a must-have for anyone trying to get themselves more organized: it instantly prints labels so you can get your spice cabinet, your office, or your freezer meals in order. It comes equipped with a variety of fonts — and stores up to 30 labels by memory so you don't have to keep typing out the same things over and over again.

2. A Spiralizer For More Creative And Vegetable-Forward Meals Adoric Handheld Spiralizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy little kitchen gadget makes quick work of turning vegetables like zucchini, carrot, squash, yams, beets, and potatoes into three shapes: fettuccine, spaghetti, and ribbons. Craft curly fries, veggie pasta, and lasagna noodles in an instant with the sturdy ergonomic grip (no slipping here) and BPA-free, stainless steel blades.

3. An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Dryer Sheets Whitmor Dryer Balls (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing like a warm blanket fresh out of the dryer — but now, try it with an eco-friendly twist. These spiky balls work in place of dryer sheets to reduce static, cut down on drying time, and fluff your clothing up, too. Reviewers say they're fairly quiet, too.

4. A Cooling Gel Pillow With Memory Foam Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel and Memory Foam Double-Sided Pillow, $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Finally, a solution for the more finicky sleeper: this brilliant pillow has two unique sides for any sleeping situation. The cooling gel layer is perfect for when you're hot, and the comfortable memory foam on the flip side is perfect for when you become a little chilly. The 5-inch loft is perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers (and any combination of the three), and it's antimicrobial — with a removable, machine-washable cover.

5. A Pour-Over Coffee Maker For A Quality Cup In Minutes Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker is a hit amongst those who would scoff at any basic cup of office joe. Made from borosilicate glass (and featuring cork detailing), just add coarse ground coffee to the permanent filter — the stainless steel doesn't require paper, so the aromas and subtle flavors won't be absorbed, resulting in a smoother cup. It's dishwasher-safe, and makes 8 cups.

6. The Compression Arches Made With 4% Copper Copper Compression Copper Arch Support $13.95 | Amazon See On Amazon So many people deal with foot pain — and whether yours is from plantar fasciitis, bunions, arthritis, general pain, or heel spurs — these copper compression arches may help. The 4% copper construction and the light pressure help to increase circulation while reducing swelling, and can even help improve posture and make running or walking pain-free. They're fine to wear directly over the skin or on top of a sock.

7. A Growth-Enhancing Serum For Lashes And Brows Pronexa Hairgenics Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, extensions and microblading are fantastic ways to boost eyelash and brows — but if you're over the price tag, try this serum instead. Made from botanically-derived compounds, use it consistently for 60 days to experience noticeable length and thickness. It's hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, and one reviewer with sparse brows wrote: "There's been a significant growth and I look forward to more of it. It didn't happen overnight, I've been using the serum pretty consistently for two months, give or take a few days. But the result is definitely there. I've also noticed my eyelashes got fuller."

8. An Oral Rinse With Over 3,000 5-Star Reviews TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers give perfect marks to this oral rinse — which was created by a dentist and is both kosher and vegan — because it rids the mouth of odor-causing bacteria from tonsil stones, garlic, morning breath, and more. Once you swish it around in your mouth, it's supposed to be effective for up to 24 hours, and has a mild, minty taste.

9. A Shelf That Finally Organizes Your Pans For You DecoBros Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a limited amount of kitchen space, you need this shelf rack. And you know what? If you have a large amount of kitchen space, you need it, too — because it neatly stacks up pans and their lids so you'll never lose track of them again. It can be placed vertically or horizontally, and you can even mount it with the included hardware.

10. An Extendable Tile Scrubber For The Deepest Clean OXO Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With an extendable handle that goes from 26 to 42 inches, a pointed shape that allows easy access to corners or grout lines, and an antimicrobial head — this tile and tub scrubber is the only tool you need to clean your bathroom. It works on glass surfaces, too, and has a pivoting head to reach everywhere you need it to go. The non-slip grip is helpful, as well.

11. A Mesh Organizer For Your Car Universal Car Seat Storage $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-layer mesh organizer has a number of uses: easily store your phone, purse, tissues, and other necessities in there to keep your glove compartment clear, and use it as a barrier if you have kids or pets who like to try to reach over while they're in the back. It's made with an incredibly elastic polyester fiber, so it can stretch to fit any car — and it's easy to install with hooks on the headrest poles.

12. An Electric Wine Bottle Opener That's Simple To Use Secura Electric Wine Bottle Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the convenience of a twist top but love the overt sophistication a cork provides — worlds collide with this electric wine opener, which opens a bottle in seconds and with no effort on your part. The included base has a battery built right in, and you can use the opener on 30 bottles before it needs to charge again (and it only takes one push of a button to make it work).

13. A Set Of Colorful Knives With Matching Covers Cuisinart Color Knife Set (12-Piece) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These colorful knives ensure you'll know exactly what kind you're reaching for in your drawer — and the covers they come with ensure you won't be hurt doing it. The non-stick surface makes for easy slicing, and the set includes: a chef's knife, slicing knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife.

14. An Ultrasonic Pest Repeller That Uses No Chemicals Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're lucky enough to be dealing with an infestation of mice, cockroaches, spiders, ants, or more — this handy pack of ultrasonic pest repellers will rid you of them without poison or chemicals. Just plug it into any socket and the invisible, electromagnetic waves will send them out of your home. It's also odorless and safe to use in houses with pets or children.

15. A Car Garbage Bin To Keep Things Nice And Neat Comfortable Car Garbage Bin $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I've seen this product on many Amazon best-seller lists, and there are two things that stand out about it: the pure simplicity of its genius and the absolute failure in not calling it a "carbage can." It's 1.85-gallon capacity will easily hold whatever soda bottles or fast food refuse you need to dispose of on your road trip, and it has sturdy straps to hold it securely to the side of your cupholder. It's also made from sturdy, leak-proof materials, so no worries if a little soda spills inside it.

16. These Reusable Storage Bags For Less Waste Envirogen Reusable Storage Bags (5-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-pack (two small and three medium) of reusable silicone bags are eco-friendly, easy to clean, and a superb way of using less plastic. They're leak-proof, and one reviewer wrote: "I was surprised at how much the sandwich size bags fit. For reference, they comfortably held a full bag of carrots."

17. An Organizer For All Your Utensils Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Utilize all the space in your drawers with this kitchen organizer tray — instead of laying flat, it allows you to store utensils with a subtle layered effect that saves space (and still allows your drawer to close, of course). It's easy to wipe down with a damp cloth, and has a non-slip base so it'll stay exactly where you put it.

18. A 6-Speed Mixer With A Snap-On Storage Container Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love to bake but don't have enough countertop space to warrant spending a ton on that famous appliance on everyone's wedding registry — check out this six-speed hand mixer instead. There's a groove on the side that allows you to easily rest the appliance on a bowl when you're not using it, it comes with both beaters and whisks, and best of all: it comes with a snap-on container for easy, convenient storage.

19. A Set Of Tongue Scrapers Made From Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper Cleaner (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of tongue scrapers accomplish what a mere toothbrush can't — it actually gets rid of all that bacteria hanging out on the tongue, which can cause unwanted odors and even the dulling of the tastebuds. Made from flexible stainless steel, it's smooth on the tongue and won't hold onto bacteria. It even comes with a travel case and has a soft, sturdy grip.

20. A Curler That Will Give You Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Want mermaid-level, just-been-on-the-beach waves in your hair? Used up all your vacation time for the year? The next best thing (well, after a piña colada) is this deep waver — a hair tool that sculpts perfectly tousled waves. It has ceramic tourmaline plates to combat frizz and add shine, it heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and has automatic shut-off (because piña coladas).

21. The Acupressure Sandals That Provide Major Relief BYRIVER Acupressure Sandals $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear these reflexology sandals (and yes, they're a little painful — it means they're working) for 15 minutes a day to rid yourself of various ailments. Using the power of acupressure and jade stones, these can help increase blood circulation, relieve headaches and back pain, relax sore feet, and even help you fall asleep faster. One reviewer wrote: "As a runner, my feet take a pounding and these provide just the right amount displacement pressure around my foot pad to drive away the running pain. The short story is that these sandals will hurt for the first few times you wear them so go slow, let your feet adapt. Soon you'll be craving them."

22. A Retractable Foundation Brush Perfect For Travel EcoTools Retractable Kabuki Travel Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon A retractable brush is an absolute must-have for any makeup travel bag to keep things sanitary, and this one from EcoTools is made from soft bamboo fibers and recyclable materials. Use it to cover all of your powder applications: it will work for powder foundation, translucent powder, bronzer, and brush.

23. A Rubber Hair Tie That Prevents Breakage Invisibobble - Rubber Hair Bands (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This water-repellant, spiral hair tie is cute and fun — and will prevent hair breakage and that dreaded dent in your hair when you let your top knot down. It'll also prevent those ponytail headaches, has a strong hold, and works on wet or dry hair. They come in a few adorable colors, too.

24. The Shark Tank Invention That'll Save Your French Fries Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you watch Shark Tank as much as I do — you'll know the Drop Stop is one of the most successful ventures on the show. It's simple: just place it in that gap between your car seat and the cupholder, and it will prevent your phone, your fast food, and your keys from falling in between that space. That'll save you time, frustration, and help you keep you focused on the road. It comes in a two-pack, is made of durable neoprene, and fits most car models.

25. This Collapsible Grip And Stand For Your Phone PopSockets Collapsible Grip & Stand $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant little phone holder attaches easily to any case or phone model with its sticky adhesive — and then it'll stay put for as long as you need it to. The little circle pops out to prop your phone up like a stand so you can watch YouTube videos: then pop it back in when you're done. It also works as a secure grip so you won't drop your phone, and it comes in a bunch of cute colors and patterns.

26. The Towel That Helps Prevent Frizz And Hair Breakage DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair towel is perfect for a number of different uses: if you have curly hair, it'll help define your natural curl without frizz, it prevents breakage that can be caused by regular cotton towels, and it can cut down significantly on drying time. Why? Microfiber is incredibly gently on the hair and absorbs a lot more water than other materials. It also has a flexible seam that is easy to keep wrapped around your head.

27. A Bug Zapper That Looks Like A Tennis Racket Handheld Fly Zapper $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This may look like a tennis racket — but it's actually a bug zapper that uses 2750 volts of power to get rid of mosquitoes, flies, and more, so don't use it for your next doubles match. It has an LED light that indicates it's on, has a hook for hanging, and only needs two batteries to work.

28. A Brilliant Collapsible Water Bottle You Can Carry Everywhere Anntrue Collapsible Water Bottle $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This BPA-free, portable silicone water bottle has a little trick up its sleeve — it collapses to a much smaller size when you're not using it, making it a great addition to your gym or travel bag. The silicone materials can handle warm liquids (nothing more than 140 degrees Fahrenheit), but can hold liquids as cold as you want to go. It also has a wide mouth, a hook, and a leak-proof lid.

29. The Vitamin C Serum That'll Keep Your Skin Hydrated Vitamin C Serum $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 20% vitamin C, this hydrating serum adds moisture back into the skin and keeps it looking refreshed and glowy — without leaving it feeling sticky or tacky. The hyaluronic acid helps prevent damage from the sun's UV rays and improves elasticity, while vitamin E acts as a natural antioxidant. This powerhouse serum also sinks deep into pores, helping prevent acne or blackheads.

30. A Hair Dryer And Volumizer That's Like A Blow Dry At A Salon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This one-step hair dryer and volumizer delivers volume at the crown and adds bounce and body to the rest — giving the appearance that you just shelled out $45 at a salon for a blow out. The nylon bristles prevent tangles and the negative ions reduce the amount of heat damage — and there are three heat settings for any hair type. One reviewer wrote: "In ten mins it will look as if I dried my hair and styled it with a flatiron but only better, with volume. It's replaced my flatiron on my bathroom counter."

31. The Wide Leg Pants That Seem To Be Everywhere Daily Ritual Women's Washed Chino Wide Leg Pant $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These wide leg chino pants have a cozy, worn-in look and have a bit of stretch to them — making them as comfortable as they are farmer's market chic. Pair them with canvas shoes, a vintage T-shirt, and a promotional tote bag and spend a few hours perusing the fruit stands — or, you know, just wear them to work. They come in a variety of colors, too Available sizes: 2-16

32. A Fitness Tracker That's Really, Really Affordable LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitness tracker is really affordable — but it does exactly what that other expensive one does, because it's a free market, baby. It tracks heart rate, monitors sleep, and records your daily activities and steps. You can also use one of its 14 exercise modes to effectively track your workouts, and connect it to your cellphone to receive notifications. Best of all, you only need to charge it once every seven days.

33. A Natural Way To Relieve Headaches Aculief Natural Headache and Tension Relief $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant, drug-free solution to headaches goes right on — wait for it — your thumb. Using the power of acupressure, it pushes on the L14 point to help relieve pain, tension, and even increase energy. It's comfortable, discreet, and stays securely on your hand, whenever you need it to. One reviewer wrote: "These are FLIPPIN’ AWESOME!!!! They really help take the migraine pain away!" I'll take their word for it.

34. A Wine Aerator To Make Cheap Bottles Taste Better Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This aerator and decanter turns that not-so-expensive bottle into a delight to the senses: it adds back oxygen in the form of 32 aeration holes for a more balanced finish — and removes most of the bitterness. It won't leak or overflow, and comes with both a travel pouch and a gift box.

35. A Satin Pillowcase For Hair And Skin Benefits Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Oh, the unknown ailments we cause on our heads by sleeping on regular cotton pillowcases — but now you can rest easy with this satin version. The satin prevents what others can't: things like hair breakage, frizz, acne, and those pillow marks your face can get in the morning. It's also silky smooth and comes in a variety of colors.