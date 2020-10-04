36 Things So Comfy & Cute You'll Want To Buy More Than One

When comfort meets style, the only reasonable thing to do is buy duplicates, which is why when I find the perfect pair of jeans or an affordable T-shirt that feels like silk, I snag it in every color. This list of things so comfy and cute you'll want to buy more than one are examples of treasured items that come along once in a while — and you'll feel justified purchasing more than one of each.

When it comes to wardrobe basics, you simply cannot have enough. This list is packed with the most comfy clothing — the softest, most affordable, and stylish basics like long-sleeve tees, shift dresses, and jeans. Finding staple pieces that fit like a dream and feel good can be so hard to find and when you do, it's like striking gold.

This list also includes everyday essentials like face masks that are breathable and adjustable, seamless undergarments (hurray for no tags), and supportive ballet flats that come in a number of colors. From laidback dresses and hoodies for walks on cool afternoons to a sweet bathrobe that's perfect to wear while kicking back with your morning coffee, you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Fill your closet with quality pieces that are affordable enough to stock up on. This list is filled with highly rated wardrobe gems, including some that boast thousands of reviews.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Three-Layer Cotton Masks That Are Fully Adjustable AECKS Reusable Cotton Face Masks (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These soft washable face masks will be your favorite adorable accessory. They're made of cotton fabric and feature three layers, as well as a pocket for a filter — offering four layers of protection. They are designed with comfort in mind and feature adjustable ear loops and nose clips to fit to your face. Choose from three packs with shades like blue, pink, and black.

2. A Pair of Camo Joggers With Pockets Acelitt Drawstring Jogger Pants with Pockets $24 | Amazon See on Amazon These jogger pants feel like pajamas you can wear out of the house. The elastic waistband and tapered leg are stylish and soft. The loose fit is casual and breezy, plus they have pockets. The camo print is trendy with a vintage wash and they come in a number of colors or a tie-dye print. Pair these joggers with a simple tee for an effortless look that never goes out of style. Available Sizes: S-XL

3. These Seamless Underwear That Won't Give You Panty Lines Alyce Intimates Women's Laser Cut Bikini Underwear (12-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon These seamless bikini underwear are soft, stretchy, and discreet. The polyester-blend underwear is laser cut so that panty lines don't show under your clothing. They're designed for comfort and reviewers say they don't slip or ride up and fit true to size. Plus, they're tag-less. The 12-packs are available in all black, prints, or solid colors. Available Sizes: S-XL

4. The Loose-Fitting Dress That Is Perfect For Any Occasion Goodthreads Peasant Dress $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This peasant dress is loose-fitting and oh-so comfortable. The flutter sleeves are all about style, while the relaxed fit and washed linen material are breathable and comfortable. It zips in the back and floats away from the body for a breezy look that you can dress up with heels or wear casually with sneakers. It's available in black, polka dot, green, yellow, red, and floral. The best part? It has pockets! Reviewers say it's not super stretchy, so you may want to size up. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

5. A Breathable And Classic Cotton Button-Up Blouse Goodthreads Lightweight Cotton Shirt $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this oversized button up shirt is professional and chic. The short-sleeve blouse is lightweight and pairs well with almost any skirt or pants. It's available in nine different colors, each featuring a collar and hemmed sleeves. They're pre-washed so they feel soft and relaxed from the first wear. Button it all the way up, or wear a cami underneath for a trendy layered look. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

6. This Super Soft Tunic That You Can Wear With Leggings Goodthreads Viscose Popover Tunic $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve tunic is made of viscose — a smooth material that's been brushed back for extra softness. It features a half button down, classic collar, and long-sleeve that can be buttoned up to a three-quarter length. It's available in six shades that include beautiful jewel tones like gold, blush, and indigo. Reviewers say it runs a bit big, so size down. The tunic-style top can be paired with leggings, skinny jeans, or professional slacks. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

7. The Wide-Legged Cropped Jeans With A Button Fly Goodthreads High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These wide-leg, cropped jeans are comfortable and well-made. The cotton-blend denim features five pockets, a button-front fly, and a high-rise. The cropped jeans have a raw hem for a distressed look that only gets cooler looking with time. They're available in six different washes from bleached to dark blue. Available Sizes: 00-14

8. A Soft Jersey Tunic With Long Sleeves Daily Ritual Soft Rayon Jersey Tunic $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-sleeve tunic is so comfortable that you're going to want it in every color. This viscose-blend shirt features a split hem that's breathable and stylish. It drapes against the body and has a classic crew neck top. It's available in six colors — and each fits like your new favorite t-shirt. This wardrobe basic is perfect for layering and keeps you comfortable while looking elegant and effortless. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

9. This Trendy Sweatshirt With Pleated Sleeves Daily Ritual Pleated-Sleeve Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This sweatshirt is made from super soft terry material and has a secret weapon: trendy pleated sleeves that give it a high-fashion look without sacrificing any of its comfort. The classic long-sleeve tee (with a cool twist) comes in 11 shades and prints that include leopard and stripes. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

10. The Softest Hoodie With Thumbholes For Extra Coziness Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Popover Hoodie $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This is the hoodie you'll be wearing all year long. The lightweight polyester blend material keeps your cool while the thumbholes at the cuffs give you the option to get your hands cozy when the temperatures drop. It features side-slit pockets and a popover hood. It's available in four shades, each with a space dye textured look. Wear it while you work out, run errands, or lounge around the house. Available Sizes: 1X-6X

11. The Lacey Underwear That Are Stretchier Than They Look Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Stretch Underwear (4-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This lace underwear is cute and comfortable with extra stretch and softness, thanks to a high blend of nylon and elastane. This pack of four pairs of underwear are all hipster style, with a wide fit around the hips and a slightly cheeky back. They're available in a ton of colors from solid black to earth tones and neutral shades. They're easy to wash and reviewers say they are high quality. The lace detail is cute without being itchy, according to reviewers. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

12. These Classic Ballet Flats That Go With Every Outfit Amazon Essentials Women's Ballet Flat $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Everyone needs a classic pair of ballet flats in their wardrobe and the price and quality of this pair is hard to beat. The rubber sole and faux leather upper are flexible yet supportive. The faux suede lining is soft and luxurious while keeping your feet cool. This traditional look is perfect for date night, work, or for your weekly grocery runs. They're available in 14 colors including silver, brown, and leopard print. Available Sizes: 5-15, wide sizes available

13. A Luxurious Robe That You'll Never Want To Take Off bebe Long Sleeve Belted Bathrobe with Pockets $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring the spa home with this long-sleeve bathrobe. The soft and stretchy rayon and spandex material feels amazing against your skin, especially right out of the shower. The pockets are convenient and cozy and a belted waist allows you to customize the fit. Whether you're getting ready for the day or just lounging at home, this robe is stylish, comfortable, and easy to care for. Reviewers say it fits true to size and looks like an expensive luxury item at a fraction of the cost. Available Sizes: S-XL

14. This Faux Fur Jacket With A Hood Zilcremo Hooded Fuzzy Jacket $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Can we talk about how cozy this fuzzy jacket is? The open-front style fits like a cardigan and the hood adds a trendy touch. This cotton blend fabric features faux fur that's soft, cozy, and incredibly warm. It doesn't have a zipper and instead is oversized with an open front for a relaxed look. The jacket itself is described as lightweight, but also works wonders at keeping you warm. It's available in 10 colors and prints like leopard and can be washed on a gentle cycle and line dried. Available Sizes: S-XXL

15. A Cropped Workout Top With A Unique Mesh Pattern Core 10 Women's Jacquard Mesh Cropped T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This cropped workout shirt keeps you cool, whether you wear it while running or just hanging out. The unique mesh material is breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking without being see-through. It has a relaxed fit and is cropped to the hip. It's available in six colors to match your favorite workout shorts or leggings. Available Sizes: XS-3X

16. The Perfect Tank Top For Layering Woman Within Scoop-Neck Tank Top $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This classic scoop-neck tank top is a wardrobe staple you need for warm weather and layering. It comes in 13 colors from bright blue to vintage-washed gray. The sleeveless shirt is roomy — floating away from the body for extra comfort and coolness. It's made of 100% cotton so you know it's soft. It features small side slits and darts around the bust. Available Sizes: Small Plus-6X

17. These Straight Leg Pants That Look Polished Rekucci Curvy Woman Straight Pants $40 | Amazon See on Amazon These straight-leg pants are stretchy and versatile. They lack annoying zippers or buttons and feature a pull-on style that feels like your favorite pair of leggings, but are polished and work-appropriate. The woven fabric has four-way stretch and is resistant to wrinkles. They have a mid-rise and are straight from the knee down. Wear them with heels for work and flats for a casual day. Available Sizes: 14-24, short, wide, and tall styles available

18. A Fitted Mock Neck T-Shirt Shirt SheIn Mock Neck Short Sleeve T Shirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This trendy mock neck shirt is a chic, must-have basic for your closet. The neckline and sleeves feature a lettuce trim that's sweet and fun. The ribbed knit fabric is lightweight, breathable, and opaque. Pull it over your head like any T-shirt for a much more polished look. It comes in nine shades. Available Sizes: XS-L

19. This Chunky Oversize Wool Cardigan Asskdan Basic Knit Cardigan $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This oversized cardigan is chunky-looking yet lightweight. The v-neck and button down detail can be dressed down with leggings or paired with jeans for that classic fall look. The soft acrylic material is thick and warm, yet breathable. You can wear it buttoned up or open with a t-shirt underneath and it comes in six hues, including stripes. Available Sizes: S-XL

20. These Seamless Bras That Offer Light Support & Comfort ETZ Seamless Sports Bra (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon These seamless sport bras offer light support, perfect for lounging around the house or doing low-impact exercise. They come in a pack of four at an amazing price — plus you can get them in all black or snag one of five color combinations. They're made of a stretchy nylon and elastane blend and pull-on easily, but also have adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit. They have removable pads and a cotton lining that offers some support without the annoying clasps or wires of traditional bras. Available Sizes: M-XXL

21. A Satin-Lined Sleeping Cap For Smoother Hair Grace Eleyae Silky Sleeping Cap $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This satin-lined sleeping cap keeps your hair smooth and hydrated while you snooze. The silkiness of the cap protects your hair from breakage and split ends. The outside of the caps is made of stretchy jersey material that feels like a T-shirt. It's large enough to cover your whole head while preventing tangles and fly-aways.

22. These Three-Layer Face Masks That Have Reversible Designs Lady Pepperell Standard Reversible Face Mask (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These washable face masks are also reversible, featuring two different patterns on either side. They come in packs of three and offer three-layers of protection: two cotton fabric layers and a non-woven filter in the middle. They're a cotton-blend so they're breathable and can easily be tossed in the wash between uses.

23. A Longline Sports Bra Without Any Seams Lavento Longline Sports Bra $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This longline sports bra paired with high-waisted leggings is sure to be your workout go-to, but works just as well as a casual hanging-out outfit. It fits more like a cropped tank top with a built-in bra. The adjustable spaghetti straps provide a better fit and the slight V-neck feels supportive. The moisture-wicking material is soft and has four-way stretch so you can push your workout to the next level. Choose among 23 colors and styles including some with a criss-cross back. Available Sizes: S-XXL

24. These Stretchy Joggers With A Cult Following Leggings Depot Activewear Joggers $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews, these jogger pants are loved as both workout or casual pants. They're soft, stretchy, and undeniably comfortable — featuring a cuffed ankle and wide waistband. The brushed polyester blend stretches as you move and is opaque, according to reviewers. They're available in more than 30 colors and styles, all at a reasonable price. The small pocket in the back of the waistband is perfect for holding keys or your phone. Available Sizes: S-3X

25. An Adorable Blouse With Tiered Bell Sleeves luvamia Bell Sleeve Blouse $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This tiered bell sleeve blouse is adorable and so much fun. It comes in 18 colors and patterns including tie dye, florals, or animal print — in addition to solid colors. It has a crew neckline and fits loosely through the body. It has a keyhole back details and can be worn with anything from jeans and polished slacks to shorts and skirts. Available Sizes: S-XXL

26. A Stretchy Swing Dress With Pockets Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This knit swing dress transitions nicely between seasons by layering it with a pair of leggings or tights. The ruffle sleeve is flowy and fun while the jersey knit material is stretchy and soft. Just pull it on for an effortless look for work or a dinner party. It even has pockets on the sides. It comes in 11 colors and prints like florals and polka dots. Available Sizes: 14 Plus-26 Plus

27. This Lifting Bra That Offers Support Without Wires Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This is the wireless bra you've been looking for: it offers ultimate support and lift without a single wire. The wide straps and V-neck design offer full coverage while remaining discreet under clothing. This popular bra boasts more than 22,000 reviews and features lift panels in the cups with four-way support. It's available in 23 colors, some with a floral jacquard fabric. Available Sizes: 36B-48DDD

28. These Skinny Pull On Jeans That Stretch With You Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These classic jeggings are as comfortable as leggings but look like denim. The cotton blend makes them soft and stretchy. They have a worn-in look for vintage elegance with a mid-rise waistband that's free of buttons or zippers. The skinny leg fits tight through the hips and thigh without making you feel restricted, according to reviewers. They come in 27-, 29-, and 31-inch inseams, as well as six colors. Available Sizes: 2-28

29. The Cropped Color Block Tee With Half Sleeves SweatyRocks Casual Loose T-Shirt $16 | Amazon This color block tee has drop shoulder half sleeves and an adorable front pocket for a relaxed look and feel. The lightweight cotton material is breathable and the high-low hem is shorter in the front than the back. It's available in 13 color block combinations including yellow, green, red, and pink. Available Sizes: XS-XL

30. An On-Trend Fleece-Lined Jean Jacket TOTOD Denim Jean Jacket with Inner Fleece $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This fleece-lined jean jacket is super on trend when cooler temperatures head your way. Unlike most jean jackets, this vintage-inspired one will keep you warm. It's oversized with a cozy fleece lining and comes in a variety of colors and styles that include classic button-up or open front. Available Sizes: S-4XL

31. The Versatile Skater Skirt That Comes In So Many Colors Urban CoCo Basic Versatile Skater Skirt $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 35 colors and prints from which to choose, this popular mini skater skirt is stretchy and goes with everything. The skirt, which boasts more than 14,000 reviews, flares out from the waist and features a double-stitched bottom hem, as well as a soft woven texture. Some reviewers say it runs small and that it's best to size up. Available Sizes: XS-XXL

32. A Soft And Swingy Tunic With Pockets Shiaili Autumn Tunic $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This ultra soft cotton-blend tunic has an A-line, flowy style and long length that make it cozy and comfortable. A sheer detail on the hem adds a nice visual touch. It pairs beautifully with jeans or leggings and even has hidden pockets. The scoop neck and loose sleeves are oh-so cozy and stylish. It comes in nine colors. Available Sizes: 1X-5X

33. An Effortlessly Chic Tie-Bow Neck Blouse IN'VOLAND Tie-Bow Neck Blouse $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This fun blouse features an adorable neck tie and long balloon sleeves that end in cuffs. It's the kind of shirt that you just toss on and are ready to go, yet it always looks elegant. Dress it down with jeans or up with slacks for work. The top comes in seven color options. Available Sizes: 16 Plus-28 Plus

34. These Shoes That Slip On Like Socks YHOON Women's Sock Sneakers $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This platform sneakers slip on and support your feet all day long with a cushion sole. They fit like socks, with a breathable, lightweight upper that slides on. The air cushion sole comforts your feet, even if you’re on them all day. They’re even available with fur lining to keep your feet warm in the winter. Get them in pink, black, white or red and feel like you’re walking on clouds. Available Sizes: 5.5-9.5

35. An Oversized Striped Sweater For All Seasons ZESICA Oversized Knit Sweater $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Toss on this long sleeve crew neck sweater for a cozy and casual look. The striped pattern comes in nine colors — all of which are made of a soft acrylic knit fabric. The weight is perfect for all seasons: warm, yet not too bulky. It has adorable flare sleeves that make a statement with any outfit. The oversize fit is a perfect for lounging around or can be dressed up for a night on the town. Available Sizes: S-XL