36 Great Dupes On Amazon That Are 50% Cheaper Than Competitors & Work Just As Well

Amazon has its fair share of luxury products, like high-end cookware that's half the cost of rent or a bevy of skincare products that would require you to get a second job if you were commit to the entire 'recommended' regimen. But here's a secret: there's also a treasure trove of dupes on Amazon — i.e. duplicates — that are essentially the exact same products as those luxury items, but at a fraction of the price.

For those of us with champagne taste and beer budgets, finding a great dupe is like hitting the jackpot. It means we can actually afford that cast iron Dutch oven or the facial peel that promises to transform our skin. Even better, these products don't sacrifice quality for cost. They perform just as well as the big brand name versions, but since they forego expensive marketing campaigns — they remain economical for buyers.

All these dupes will satisfy your desire for the finer things in life without putting your bank account in the red. And since you can order them directly from your computer, you won't even have to deal with any side-eye from fancy salespeople when you inquire about the price. Sounds good to me.