36 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products That'll Make You Drink The Kool-Aid, Too

What exactly makes a beauty product worthy of a "cult following?" It might be its fast-acting abilities, multi-functionality, a certain irresistible scent, or maybe just the fact that it has extraordinarily high ratings and tons of recommendations on Amazon. When it comes to cult-favorite beauty products, whether you're already drinking the Kool-Aid or looking to try a sip, we've got the in on the best buys.

When you head over to Amazon to check out the latest — or maybe tried-and-true — beauty products for all your needs, it can be a little overwhelming. There are so many best-selling beauty products on the market that trying to weed through the options can be a little intimidating.

But, lucky for you, we've done the weeding for you. Below, we've sorted through tons of recommendations and reviews to get down to the business of what makes a cult-favorite beauty product. From noteworthy creams that rely on unlikely ingredients like beeswax or snail mucus, to storied products from dermatologist-recommended brands, to styling tools that will elevate your hair game thanks to cutting-edge technologies, these products occupy prime real estate on the shelves of beauty gurus worldwide, and for good reason. To get the inside scoop on a product purchase that you won't regret, have a little scroll through these reviewer favorites.