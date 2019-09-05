35 Questions To Ask Your Bumble Match To Keep The Conversation Flowing

I don't know about you, but to me the hardest part of online dating isn't the matching or even the actual dating, it's what happens in between. Yep, I’m talking about the messaging. Sometimes it flows and feels natural, but at other times... yikes. The struggle is real. What I’ve learned is that it can really help to keep the conversation going naturally, and save the potential match, to have a few go-to questions to ask your Bumble match to kickstart the conversation if starts to stall out. Chances are, the person on the other side of the conversation is feeling the same way as you and will be happy to have a unique direction to take the conversation.

Not only does it help to have a few back topics help keep the conversation going, it’s also a great, subtle, and above all, fun way to find out if someone really is your match. You can find out about what their lifestyle and interests are without being all job interview about it, which allows you to decide if they mesh well with yours. The same goes for their beliefs and values, which are also pretty important. Like, if someone hates cats, I need to know that from the jump so I can peace out before we meet face to face. (Sorry, not sorry, but loving cats is a dealbreaker for me.) Best of all, it takes what could be kind of an awkward, stressful part of dating apps and makes it actually enjoyable! So, the next time you’re chatting it up with a cutie on Bumble and sense an awkward silence coming on, try a few of these questions to get the conversation flowing again.

1. What's something you're currently obsessed with?

2. Very important question, so think carefully. What is the best Netflix series and why?

3. If you could give the world advice and they had to take it, what would it be?

4. What's the weirdest fun fact you know? Extra points for awkwardness.

5. What's your most bizarre talent or skill?

6. What's your favorite thing about your best friend?

7. Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

8. What's your go-to karaoke song?

9. When you were a kid, what was your ultimate dream job?

10. What's something you are you weirdly competitive about?

11. If you could have any job in the world, and money wasn't an issue, what would your career be?

12. How do you feel about pets?

13. What's your ultimate comfort food?

14. What's something your parents don't know about you?

15. What's the funniest TV commercial of all time?

16. If you were going to start a YouTube channel, what would it be about?

17. What fictional character do you hope are you are most like? Which one are you afraid you're actually like?

18. What's your worst roommate story ever?

19. What daredevil thing do you most want to try? Or have you already tried?

20. What's the most spontaneous thing you've ever done?

21. What's your greatest accomplishment that you are most proud of?

22. Do you have a favorite quote?

23. If you won the lotto tomorrow, what would be the first three things you would do?

24. Are there any causes you are really passionate about?

25. What was the most amazing adventure you've ever gone on?

26. What's your ideal Saturday night?

27. What's your ideal Sunday morning?

28. What show do you love rewatching?

29. What's something that impresses you about other people?

30. If you could give yourself a nickname and people had to call you it, what would it be?

31. What's something you've always wanted to learn how to do?

32. How do you prefer to be kissed? Slow and tenderly, or hard and passionately?

33. How do you like to relax?

34. What's something new that you've tried for the first time recently? Did you like it?

35. What about my profile made you decide to swipe right?

The key with asking questions on Bumble is to get the person thinking and engaged, but also having ones that actually give you a chance to get to know who they are. Just make sure to save a few of these for when you do go on that first face-to-face date. Just sayin’.