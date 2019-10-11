35 Great Dupes On Amazon That Are 50% Cheaper Than Competitors & Work Just As Well

Amazon has its fair share of luxury products, like high-end cookware that's half the cost of rent or a bevy of skincare products that would require you to get a second job if you were commit to the entire 'recommended' regimen. But here's a secret: there's also a treasure trove of dupes on Amazon — i.e. duplicates — that are essentially the exact same products as those luxury items, but at a fraction of the price.

For those of us with champagne taste and beer budgets, finding a great dupe is like hitting the jackpot. It means we can actually afford that cast iron Dutch oven or the facial peel that promises to transform our skin. Even better, these products don't sacrifice quality for cost. They perform just as well as the big brand name versions, but since they forego expensive marketing campaigns — they remain economical for buyers.

All these dupes will satisfy your desire for the finer things in life without putting your bank account in the red. And since you can order them directly from your computer, you won't even have to deal with any side-eye from fancy salespeople when you inquire about the price. Sounds good to me.

1. This Classic Moisturizing Cream That Has The Same Ingredients As One That's 26 Times The Price NIVEA Crème All Purpose Moisturizing Cream $9.99 $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You're probably pretty familiar with Nivea, even if you've never tried it yourself. But what you're probably not familiar with is the fact that it's a dupe for a moisturizing cream that's nearly 26 times the price. (No joke.) Made with vitamin B5, the intensely hydrating cream inside that humble blue tin can be used just about anywhere on the body: the face, hands, elbows, and legs. Reviewers say the "extremely creamy and luxurious" formula is "easily absorbed and doesn't leave a film"... just like its more expensive counterpart.

2. This Cold-Pressed Marula Oil For Shiny Hair, Glowing Skin, and Stronger Nails InstaNatural Organic Marula Oil $15.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Harvested from the marula tree — which is indigenous to Africa — marula oil is jam packed with vitamins and antioxidants that do wonders for hair and skin. This marula oil is organic, cold-pressed, and unrefined, which means you're getting the purest form of the oil. Use it with your conditioner for added hydration, apply it to dry hair to boost shine, or dab it on your face to balance and prime your skin before applying makeup. You can even rub it into your cuticles and nails to help repair cracks and prevent peeling.

3. An Automatic Curling Iron Hair That Makes Styling A Breeze Kiss Products Ceramic Instawave Automatic Curling Iron $49.99 $43.46 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike styling wands and traditional curling irons, this automatic curling iron, essentially does your hair for you. Just place the barrel behind a section of hair and press the button — the barrel will rotate, smoothly gathering your hair (the prongs help prevent tangles) and holding it in place. After you hear the beep, gently guide the barrel down and away from hair to reveal a natural-looking curl. The bi-directional curling iron operates on two heat settings and features a 90-minute automatic shut-off function.

4. An Air Fryer So You Can Make Crispier Meals Ultrean Air Fryer $59.99 $50.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get in on the air fryer craze with this air fryer that won't break the bank. Not familiar with air frying? It's an ingenious cooking method that utilizes rapid heat circulation to quickly and evenly "fry" your favorite crispy foods — like French fries, wings, chicken strips, fish sticks, and fried zucchini — with minimal or no oil. The non-stick plate and dishwasher-safe fry basket makes clean-up a breeze and the fryer shuts off automatically after 30 minutes.

5. A Stand Mixer That Pulls Out All The Stops Without Making A Dent In Your Wallet Dash Stand Mixer $38.48 $34.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this totally affordable and impressive stand mixer, dedicated bakers don't have to save their pennies to make a big investment. The six-speed mixer beats, combines, creams, kneads, whips, and mixes — and comes accompanied by a stainless steel mixing bowl, dual beaters, and dough hooks. The compact mixer measures in at just over 12 inches — short enough to fit under your kitchen cabinets — and the tilting motor head makes it easy to operate. Plus, you still get to choose from fun diner-worthy colors, like aqua, pink, red, and copper.

6. These Bluetooth Earbuds For Cable-Free Listening Topicy Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $69.99 $33.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been dreaming of upgrading your standard earbuds to a wireless pair — but are wary of the price point — these Bluetooth earbuds are for you. The noise-canceling earbuds deliver pristine sound and stereo bass, and feature a built-in microphone and controls that allow you to play, pause, and skip tracks. One full charge gives you four hours of continuous music play or conversation, and the combination carrying case/charging box delivers five full charges before needing to be recharged itself.

7. These Yoga Pants That Are Comfortable And Breathable 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants for Women $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers wrote these yoga pants "don't sag when I squat, and the material is light and comfy but not sheer or thin." The highly-rated, moisture-wicking pants feature a high waistband and interlock stitching at the seams to prevent chafing and irritation. The best part? There's a pocket for your phone, so you can keep it by your side while you jog, lunge, and crunch. Choose from dozens of colors, like plum, rose, navy, olive, and gray. Available sizes: XS-XL

8. A Whipped Cream Primer That Keeps Makeup In Place All Day Long Winky Lux Whipped Cream Primer $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This "whipped cream" face primer is light as air and gives you a flawless canvas for makeup application. It minimizes the appearance of pores, smooths texture, lightly hydrates the skin, and prevents foundation and concealer from budging until you're ready to take it off at the end of the day. The beloved formula is makeup artist-approved and suitable for all skin types: dry, oily, and combination. One reviewer who tried a lot of high-end primers wrote this was their "holy grail."

9. An 18-Karat Gold Plated Bangle With Inset Cubic Zirconia Stones MVCOLEDY 18K-Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Bangle $18.99 $17.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 18-karat gold bangle with inset cubic zirconia stones is the definition of understated bling. The secret to its affordability is the fact that it's gold-plated — not solid gold, which means you're getting a quality piece of jewelry without the price tag. So what's underneath the gold plating? Stainless steel — totally durable (and hypoallergenic), so it'll last for years to come. Plus it's dressy enough to wear to weddings, but understated enough for to wear to work every day.

10. These Washed, Wide Leg Chinos You'll Wear Every Weekend Until The End Of Time Daily Ritual Women's Washed Chino Wide Leg Pants $29.66 $28.62 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair these classic wide leg chinos with your favorite well-worn T-shirt for the perfect weekend look. Made with washed cotton, the cropped pants feature off-seam front pockets, back welt pockets, and a button and zipper closure. A slight stretch to the fabric means they have just the right amount of give, so you can wear them comfortably all day. The chinos are available in light pink, dark navy, khaki, olive, and off-white. Available sizes: 2-16

11. A Power Bank With Two USB Ports So You Can Charge Two Phones At Once Aibocn Power Bank With Flashlight $10.49 | Amazon See On Amazon If your phone or tablet has gotten to the point where it just won't hold a charge, this power bank is going to be a lifesaver — and a lot cheaper than buying a new phone. The power bank has two USB ports so you can charge two devices at the same time. And the ports are different speeds — use the slower, 1.0A port to get multiple charges out of the bank, and the faster 2.1A port for a quick jolt of battery.

12. This Loose Face Powder That'll Give You A Smooth, Airbrushed Look Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6.99 $5.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Set your makeup and give your face a soft and flawless look with this loose face powder. The classic formula is lightweight and works to minimize the appearance of blemishes and pores. The powder is available in several different shades, but if you're not sure which one is right — or opt for translucent to blend into any skin tone.

13. A Durable Travel Mug That's Been Engineered To Last For Years BEAST Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Cup $34.99 $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-durable travel mug is engineered to last for years. Made from premium stainless steel, the interior is electro-polished to prevent rust, and the exterior is powder-coated for a long-lasting finish. Double-walled vacuum insulation keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and the mug is condensation-resistant, you don't have to worry about setting it down on the coffee table. It comes with a splash-proof lid, two stainless steel straws, and — unlike lots of high-end mugs — all parts are dishwasher-safe. Choose from a variety of colors, like coral and army green.

14. These Smart Plugs That Let You Turn Appliances On And Off From Your Phone Etekcity Smart Plugs (2-Pack) $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon My favorite thing about these smart plugs is the fact that you can plug lamps into them and then turn them on and off from an app your phone — perfect for making it look like someone's home when you're traveling. The plugs work with all kinds of appliances and you can even program them to turn on and off on a schedule. And you don't need a smart home hub to operate them, although they are compatible with both Alexa and Google Home if you'd like to use voice commands to control your appliances.

15. This Eyebrow Pencil That's Five Times Cheaper Than Its Luxury Dupe Etude House Drawing Eyebrow Pencil $3.20 | Amazon See On Amazon This shockingly inexpensive eyebrow pencil by Korean brand Etude House is a dupe for a luxury pencil that runs about five times more. The pencil features a precise angled tip that makes it easy to create realistic-looking hairs that fill in sparse areas without looking obviously drawn on. It's enriched with conditioning vitamin E and the formula is temperature-resistant to ensure even, non-mushy application every time. Reviewers write"everyone should own this eyebrow pencil" and that it has "nice staying power" that "does not smudge or become patchy" as the day wears on.

16. A Fitness Tracker That's An Incredibly Great Price LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $29.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitness tracker pulls out all the stops without breaking the bank. It monitors steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and the GPS function displays stats like pace, distance, and a map of your running route. Toggle between the 14 exercise modes to understand how different types of workouts — like yoga, hiking, running, walking, and tennis — effect activity levels. The tracker also displays call, text, and social media notifications. Choose from colors like green, black, and red.

17. These Angled Sponges Apply And Blend Makeup Beautifully Emax Design Makeup Sponges (6-Piece Set) $12.99 $8.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Really good applicators — like these makeup sponges — can make it look like you're not wearing foundation at all (in a good way). This set comes with six in different shapes to apply, contour, and blend foundation, concealer, blush, and bronzer on every part of your face. The sponges are made with high-quality, latex-free foam that's resistant to bacterial growth, so you can feel good about using them on your skin.

18. This Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brews A More Flavorful Cup Of Joe Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter $28 $19.84 | Amazon See On Amazon This pour over coffee maker from Danish company Bodum comes with a permanent stainless steel mesh filter which extracts aromatic oils and flavors more effectively than paper filters. The pitcher is made from durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass with a cork band around the middle that protects your hand from high temperatures. The 34-ounce pitcher is dishwasher-safe and makes approximately four big cups of coffee.

19. This Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Sports Bottle Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender With Travel Sports Bottle $25.89 $17.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your smoothie or juice to go with this blender that doubles as a to-go sports bottle. The 250-watt motor is powerful enough to pulverize ice and frozen fruit with the touch of a button, and the blending jar detaches and transforms into a sports bottle replete with lid and carrying loop, so you can head out the door without transferring the smoothie. Choose from pink, green, and blue color themes.

20. A Vintage-Inspired Backpack With A Charging Port For Your Laptop MANCIO Slim Laptop Backpack $35.99 $25.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The two large compartments of this laptop backpack are protected by a fold-over flap — stash your computer, tablet, and other valuables here to keep them secure wherever you are. Even better — the side of the backpack features a built-in charging port and cable that can be used in conjunction with a power bank to keep your devices charged. Made from water-resistant Oxford cloth with faux leather detailing, the vintage-style backpack features adjustable padded shoulder straps to give you a comfortable fit. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or the sage green pictured here.

21. This Next-Level Water Bottle That Keeps Beverages Cold For Up To 28 Hours Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle $20.76 $15.76 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with Thermalock double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel (whew), this water bottle keeps drinks cold for an astonishing 28 hours. The 24-ounce bottle features an auto-seal lid that prevents leaks, and a flip top that's activated by a button, so you can take sips without having to pop the top or unscrew the lid. Choose from a variety of colors. This reviewer wrote: "I haven’t had a waterlogged purse since I converted to these Contigo water bottles," and "With a handful of ice cubes, this bottle keeps a beverage cold during a day at the beach or in a hot car."

22. A Boar Bristle Brush That Leaves Hair Frizz-Free And Shiny Denman Porcupine Style Cushion Brush $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This boar bristle brush is a quarter of the price of its name-brand counterpart and reviewers say it's "great for slaying ponytails and updos" and leaves hair "softer and less frizzy." The cushioned pad makes detangling painless and the boar bristles work to evenly distribute your hair's natural oils for shinier, glossier strands that are better able to resist breakage made worse by dry hair.

23. A Hard Shell Carry-On Suitcase That Expands So You Can Fit Everything In AmazonBasics Carry-On Spinner Suitcase $49.99 $46.78 | Amazon See On Amazon The hard shell of this carry-on suitcase keeps your valuables from getting damaged when you stuff into the overhead bin. The suitcase is expandable by 15% (in case you need to bring both pairs of shoes) and it's outfitted with three interior zippered pockets and double spinner wheels that won't slow you down when you're running to catch a flight. Choose from four colors: navy, black, orange, and blue.

24. A Double-Walled Coffee Tumbler Made From Break-Resistant Glass Tupkee Double-Walled Glass Tumbler $29.99 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Take one for the road with this unique travel mug made from hand-blown double-walled borosilicate glass. The BPA-free mug is temperature-resistant and surprisingly durable, so you don't have to treat it as gently as regular glasses. It's outfitted with a leak-proof seal, as well as a silicone grip and base to protect your hand and any tables you might set it on. The mug is both microwave- and freezer-safe.

25. These Joggers Made From Ridiculously Soft Fleece Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants $18.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy up in these jogger sweatpants for a day of lounging at home, running errands, or — if you're feeling ambitious — actually jogging. Made from soft French terry fleece, the straight-fit joggers feature cuffs at the ankles and an elastic waistband with a drawstring. They're machine-washable and come in nine color options, like black, charcoal, burgundy, and light pink. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. A Sous Vide Cooker That Makes Tender And Juicy Fish, Meat, And Veggies Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Sous vide cooking is a water bath method that uses low temperatures to produce tender, juicy, and flavorful meat, fish, and veggies. This sous-vide cooker makes it easy — just attach it to the side of a pot, add water, then drop in your food in a glass jar or sealed bag. The cooker offers you .1-degree temperature accuracy, so you get just the results you want, and you can even sync the cooker up to an app on your phone to control it from another room.

27. These Eco-Friendly Reusable Food Storage Bags That Save You Money In The Long Run SIPU DUAL Leakproof Reusable Food Storage Bags (8-Pack) $19.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Bid farewell to one-use plastic baggies and replace them with these eco-friendly reusable food storage bags. The bags feature leak-proof double seal closures and reinforced edges for extra durability. Each order comes with four sandwich-sized bags and four snack-sized bags. Bonus: the bags will save you money in the long run, since you won't go through them the way you do with one-use plastic.

28. A Lactic Acid Peel That Goes Easy On Sensitive Skin The Ordinary Lactic Acid Peeling Formulation $15.49 $14.45 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your face a gentle, at-home chemical peel with this lactic acid peel solution by The Ordinary. Made with 5% lactic acid, the formula resurfaces skin by stimulating its natural exfoliating process. This results in softer skin, a brighter complexion, more even texture, and less visible pores. The solution is balanced out by Tasmanian pepperberry, which reduces redness and irritation, so it's suitable for sensitive skin.

29. A Makeup Setting Spray That Gives Skin A Fresh Dewiness N3 No Name Necessary Dewy Makeup Setting Spray $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this makeup setting spray "really helped control the oil while still giving that pretty dewy/glow," and "I sprayed this on before I left the house at 8am and when I got home at 7:30pm, my makeup looked the exact same." The hydrating, non-matte formula keeps makeup from budging for up to 16 hours, and it's resistant to both heat and humidity. The spray is oil-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and friendly to sensitive skin.

30. A Soft, Longline Sports Bra That's Perfect For Yoga And Pilates Core 10 Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Longline Mesh Sports Bra $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft longline sports bra is perfect for yoga, pilates, and other light impact workouts. Made from moisture-wicking fabric, the pullover bra falls to just above the waist and features a full coverage neckline and a pleated mesh cutout on the back. It's machine-washable and available in four colors: black, navy, rose, and sky blue. Available sizes: XS-3X

31. These Timeless Canvas Sneakers In White, Black, Or Leopard Print ZGR Low Top Canvas Sneakers $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get any more classic than these low top canvas sneakers. The lightweight, washable sneakers feature contrasting stitching, silver eyelets, and extra thick vulcanized rubber soles with red and blue striping. Pair these with your favorite denim or wear them to dress down a skirt or blazer situation. Choose from white, black, or (my favorite) leopard print. Available sizes: 6-11

32. These Around-The-Neck Bluetooth Headphones That Play For Up To 9 Hours Ulko Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $29.89 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Cue up your favorite workout playlist or podcast, then slip these Bluetooth headphones around your neck for a cable-free listening experience. Offering up to nine hours of play time on a single charge, the noise-canceling headphones offer crystal clear sound and powerful bass. The built-in microphone allows you to make calls and the controls on the side let you play and skip tracks without having to reach for your phone.

33. This Cast Iron Dutch Oven That's Not A Major Financial Investment AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $59.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Bake, braise, and roast in this Dutch oven that's a dupe of high-end cookware, but at a fraction of the price. The 7.3-quart Dutch oven is made from enamel-finished heavy duty cast iron to ensure even cooking and optimal results. Oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the Dutch oven is outfitted with carrying handles and comes with a tight-fitting lid. Choose from four colors: white, blue, green, and red.

34. These Best-Selling Microfiber Sheets With Nearly 60,000 Ecstatic Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set $32.97 | Amazon See On Amazon These bestselling microfiber sheets have nearly 60,000 reviews, with buyers writing, "I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft," and they're "resistant to wrinkling, lightweight yet durable, and wash beautifully." The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with elastic all around, instead of just at the corners. Choose from florals, paisleys, stripes, and solids in a variety of colors.