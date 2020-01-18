35 Clever Products So Popular They're Always On Amazon's Bestsellers List

What does it take to become a best-selling product? For one, it needs to work better than all the other products in the same category. Two, it should be able to easily solve problems you didn't even realize you had. And since I know that finding these products on your own can be challenging, I’ve made this list of clever products available on Amazon.

Not only do all the items I've put on this list help you solve problems, but each one is so popular that they’re frequently on Amazon’s bestsellers list. In fact, I'd even argue that they're absolute must-haves — have you ever heard of a sunrise alarm clock? Unlike regular alarm clocks, it wakes you up gently by gradually growing brighter, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed instead of groggy. Or, if you plan on traveling in the future, make sure to take a peek at the RFID-blocking wallet I made sure to include. Aside from featuring two zippered pockets for your cash and coins, it also keeps your sensitive credit card information safe from electronic pickpockets.

It can be easy to let yourself buy useless gadgets that wind up collecting dust in the corner of your home. So before you add yet another unnecessary purchase to your credit card bill, make sure you check out all the best-selling products on Amazon I’ve gathered for you here.

1. The Stress-Busting Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep ZonLi Weighted Blanket $43 | Amazon Laying underneath this comforting weighted blanket is like wrapping yourself in a warm hug. Filled with glass beads that won't shift, reviewers say it can help reduce stress while even helping to alleviate insomnia. It's available in 11 different sizes, as well as 16 colors.

2. These Food Storage Bags That Can Help Your Produce Stay Fresh Ecowaare Mesh Produce Bags (15-Piece Set) $12 | Amazon Not only can they help prevent your produce from quickly spoiling, but these food storage bags are also made from super-durable mesh. You can use them to store toys, art supplies, or other small items, plus the drawstring ties help prevent their contents from spilling out.

3. An Indoor Security Camera That Lets You Chat With Your Pet Wyze Cam $24 | Amazon Use this indoor camera to keep a close watch on your home when you aren't around. It features two-way audio so that you can talk to your pets, plus there's even a night vision function that allows you to use it in the dark. But the best part? It's compatible with both Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

4. A Fun Party Game Where Players Create Hilarious Memes What Do You Meme? Party Game $30 | Amazon Create funny, naughty memes when you play this rousing party game. Intended for adults, it comes with over 50 picture cards as well as more than 350 caption cards so that no two rounds are alike — and with more than 8,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this game is a hit.

5. An Essential Oil Diffuser Featuring 7 Color-Changing Mood Lights Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser $15 | Amazon This essential oil diffuser requires nothing more than a few drops of your favorite oil to fill your living space with a soothing, calming scent. It features seven color-changing LED lights that you can use to set the mood or as a night light, plus the automatic shut-off kicks in when the water reservoir runs dry.

6. This Device That Lets You Stream Netflix, Hulu, And More Amazon Fire TV Stick $50 | Amazon Not only does the built-in Alexa allow you to search for shows using voice commands, but this streaming stick also lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more — even if you don't have a smart television. There are thousands of games and apps that you can download for added fun, plus it's compatible with 4K video resolution.

7. The RFID-Blocking Wallet That Helps Keep Thieves At Bay Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet $15 | Amazon Protect your passport and bank cards from identity thieves with this RFID-blocking wallet. There are two zippered pockets where you can store cash and coins, as well as 18 slots for your credit cards. It's made from vegan leather, and you can grab it in more than 40 colors.

8. A Tile Tracker That Helps You Locate Your Misplaced Items Tile Mate $20 | Amazon The next time you're running around the house looking for your keys, just use this tile tracker to find them. You can attach it to your phone, keys, wallet, or any other item you commonly misplace. Just press the button on the receiver once your item goes missing, and the tile will begin to emit a loud sound so that you can easily find it.

9. An Exfoliating Tool That's Great For Removing Unwanted Hair Schick Exfoliating Razor (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon If unwanted peach fuzz is your enemy, these lightweight razors will more than get the job done. They're gentle on your skin so that you don't have to worry about irritation, and they're even great for helping to exfoliate away dry flakes. Each order also comes with three protective blade covers.

10. This Shampoo Brush That's Great For Massaging Your Scalp Maxsoft Shampoo Brush $8 | Amazon Cleanse away oils and product buildup with the help of this little shampoo brush. The silicone bristles are great for gently massaging shampoo into your scalp, plus they can even help stimulate blood flow. One Amazon reviewer raved that "using this does a way better job at working the shampoo in, and getting your hair and scalp really clean."

11. These Gummy Supplements That Are Chock-Full Of Vitamins Sambucus Elderberry Gummies $10 | Amazon Made with vitamin C, zinc, and black elderberries, these herbal supplements are completely gluten- as well as gelatin-free. There are zero artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives in the formula, plus they're even low in sodium.

12. A Hair Dryer Brush That Adds Volume To Flat, Limp Roots Revlon Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush $58 | Amazon Strapped for time in the morning? This hair dryer brush not only features three heat and speed settings, but it also helps adds volume to flat roots. The ceramic coating around the hot plates allows it to distribute heat evenly in order to avoid breakage, plus the nylon bristles stay cool against your scalp.

13. The Wall Outlet That's Designed With 2 Convenient USB Ports POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon Consider this three-sided wall outlet a must-have if you're constantly losing your power bricks. It features six outlets as well as two convenient USB ports, and there's even a built-in night light that automatically turns on when the room grows dark.

14. This Odor-Busting Toilet Spray Formulated With Essential Oils Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $8 | Amazon Just give your toilet bowl a few quick spritzes with this spray before you "go," and any unwanted odors will be neutralized before they can even hit the air. It's available in a variety of scents to suit your tastes, and it's made with essential oils that are completely non-toxic. The travel-friendly package makes it easy to keep it with you in your bag, plus each bottle has enough for up to 100 uses.

15. These Velcro Ties That Help You Keep Your Cables Organized Pasow Cable Ties (50-Pack) $8 | Amazon If your desk is messy with cables and wires, just use these velcro cable ties to help straighten them out. They're great for all types of cables, including HDMI, lightning, USB, and more, plus they're available in more than 10 bright colors.

16. The Light Ring Set For Professional Videos And Photos Neewer Ring Light $71 | Amazon Give your videos and pictures a professional edge when you use this ring light kit. Each order comes with a stand, hot shoe adapter, two filters, as well as a smartphone holder, plus the light is made with super-bright LEDs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

17. An Instant Pot That Helps You Get Dinner On The Table Faster Instant Pot Cooker $60 | Amazon Your life may be busy, but with this instant pot you'll still have time to sit down and eat a delicious meal. And you're not limited to solely using it as a pressure cooker — it can also sauté, as well as function as a rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, slow cooker, and more.

18. The Straightener That Helps Infuse Shine Into Frizzy Hair HSI Professional Glider Hair Straightener $40 | Amazon Not only does it help reduce frizz, but this hair straightener is also great for infusing shine into dull strands. The hot plates are coated in ceramic to help distribute heat evenly, and the temperature is adjustable so that you c an use it on all types of hair. Besides — with over 25,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, you truly can't go wrong.

19. This Alarm Clock That Gradually Brightens To Mimic A Sunrise HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock $42 | Amazon Regular alarm clocks jolt you out of sleep, whereas this one gently wakes you up by gradually growing brighter — just like a real sunrise. There's a backup alarm in case the light doesn't wake you up, with the option to choose from seven different soothing sounds: birds, waves, streams, wind bells, chords, piano, or regular beeps.

20. A Personal Blender That You Can Easily Take With You Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $16 | Amazon Save yourself some time in the morning with this personal blender. You blend your smoothies, shakes, and more directly inside the to-go cup, and the travel lid lets you pick it up and go once everything is mixed. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus it's available in five different colors.

21. This Miniature Printer Designed To Work With Your Phone Fujifilm Smartphone Printer $95 | Amazon Just hook your smartphone up to this miniature printer, and you'll easily be able to print retro polaroids that you can hang around the house, or even share with friends. It's available in three colors, and each photo only takes about 12 seconds to print.

22. An Old-School Instant Camera With Modern Features Fujifilm Instant Camera $66 | Amazon There's something satisfying about having a printed picture in your hand moments after you snapped your camera shutter — and this instant camera does exactly that. Not only does this camera let you print out retro polaroid photos, but it's also been updated with a selfie mirror, macro lens, as well as an adjustable brightness setting.

23. An Affordable 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner For Daily Cleaning Eureka Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon Believe it or not, this vacuum cleaner is affordable, and functional. It can transform into a handheld as well as a stair vacuum, plus it only weighs 4 pounds so that it's easy to carry around your home. You can safely use it on hardwood or carpet, and each order also comes with a crevice tool.

24. The Smart Speaker That Adds Alexa To Any Room Echo Dot Smart Speaker $35 | Amazon Looking for an easy way to update your home? Search no further than this Echo Dot. This compact speaker fits practically anywhere, and lets you easily check the weather, set alarms, stream music, and more — all through the power of Alexa.

25. An Electric Egg Cooker That Boils, Poaches, And Scrambles Eggs Dash Electric Egg Cooker $18 | Amazon If you love eggs, you're definitely going to want this electric egg cooker. It's able to hard and soft boil, as well as poach and scramble your eggs, plus its small size makes it great for cramped kitchens. Each order also comes with a recipe book to help get you started.

26. This Miniature Waffle Maker For Speedy Breakfasts Dash Miniature Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon Use this miniature waffle maker to make individual waffles, or even use it to make delicious hash browns and paninis. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, and the cooking plates are coated in nonstick so that it's a breeze to clean. Choose from 12 gorgeous colors, including red, orange, aqua, and more.

27. A Party Game That Appeals To Your Inner Secret Agent Czech Games Codenames $19 | Amazon If you've ever harbored a secret desire to become a spy, this party game can help you unlock your inner James Bond. Players are secretly divided into two teams, then each player tries to figure out which "agents" are also on their side. It's made for anyone aged 14 and up, and can be played with up to eight players.

28. A Sleep Mask With Contoured Eye Cups For Added Comfort MZOO Sleep Eye Mask $17 | Amazon Create a soothing sleep environment for yourself when you wear this eye mask. It's filled with soft, plush memory foam that rests softly against your face, and the 3-D cups are contoured so that they won't exert uncomfortable pressure on your eyes. The buckle strap allows you to adjust how tightly it fits, plus each order also comes with a travel pouch.

29. The Travel Mug That Won't Leak All Over Your Car Contigo Autoseal Travel Mug $15 | Amazon Not only does the leakproof lid help prevent accidental spills in your car, but this travel mug is also vacuum-insulated so that cold drinks stay frosty for up to 18 hours. It can also keep coffee toasty for up to seven hours, plus it's made from super-durable stainless steel.

30. This Fabric Shaver With 3 Adjustable Depth Settings Conair Fabric Defuzzer $25 | Amazon Don't be surprised if you become obsessed with this fabric defuzzer. This rechargeable tool removes pilling and lint from your clothing, plus you can even use it to remove fuzz from your upholstery. There are three adjustable depth settings to choose from so that you can safely use it on practically any type of fabric, and the battery is rechargeable for added convenience.

31. The Naughty Card Game That's Perfect For Parties Cards Against Humanity $25 | Amazon The next time your party hits a lull, just pull out Cards Against Humanity. Similar to Apples to Apples, the rules are simple: one player is selected each round to act as a judge, while the other players try to impress them with their own custom combination of hilariously raunchy cards.

32. These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Help Prevent Eye Strain Livho Blue Light Glasses (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon Staring at screens all day can strain your eyes, so use these blue light-blocking glasses to help keep your eyes feeling fresh. They're available in a variety of gorgeous colors and prints, plus they can even help reduce annoying glare.

33. A Satin Pillowcase That's Gentle On Your Skin And Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon Swap out your regular cotton pillowcases with these ones made from soft satin. They create less friction against your hair in order to help reduce bedhead in the mornings, plus they won't leave creases on your skin. But the best part? They're available in 15 different beautiful colors.

34. The Non-Stick Baking Mat With Helpful Macaron Markings AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon A money-saving alternative to wasteful baking sprays and parchment paper, these reusable baking mats are non-stick so that baked goods easily slide off your pan when they're done cooking. The printed markings help ensure that your macarons come out evenly, plus they're heat-resistant all the way up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.