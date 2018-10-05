I've never been a coffee person, so tea has always been my main source of caffeine. (Needless to say, it's my favorite thing to drink on the regular.) A hot cup is perfect for making your insides feel all warm and fuzzy, and iced tea will make you feel so refreshed at the start of your day. If you're as passionate about tea as I am, you'll definitely need this list of captions for tea lovers in your back pocket.

Tea is such a versatile drink. You can have it hot or iced, with flavors or sweeteners added. There are a ton of variations of tea — black, green, and white are the most common — so you can never get bored of it. And let's be honest: There's something so satisfying about putting a kettle on and fixing yourself a carefully-made cup of tea on a lazy Sunday afternoon. (Bonus points if you use loose leaf tea, and even more bonus points if you make your own blends of loose leaf teas.)

The next time you're sipping a cup of tea, snap a selfie with your favorite mug, and keep these fun captions in mind.

1. "Where there’s tea, there’s happiness." — Unknown

2. "Teatime: A hug for the soul and spirit." — Unknown

3. "A cup of tea a day keep worries away." — Unknown

4. "Anytime is teatime." — Petula Clark

5. "Tea is a hug in a cup." — Unknown

6. "Tea-riffic!" — Unknown

7. "Leave me be, I’m drinking my tea." — Unknown

8. "If tea can’t fix it, it’s serious problem." — Unknown

9. "Hit me with your best pot." — Unknown

10. "I think there’s a tea for that." — Unknown

11. "Keep calm and put the kettle on." — Unknown

12. "You are precisely my cup of tea." — Julie Andrews, "Getting To Know You"

13. "Where there’s tea there’s hope." — Arthur Wing Pinero

14. "I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea." — Fyodor Dostoevsky

15. "I got nasty habits, I take tea at three." — The Rolling Stones, "Live With Me"

16. "Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book." — Bill Watterson

17. "But indeed I would rather have nothing but tea." — Jane Austen, Mansfield Park

18. "Make tea, not war." — Unknown

19. "Love and scandal are the best sweeteners of tea." — Henry Fielding

20. "Just tea for two and two for tea." — Doris Day, "Tea for Two"

21. "But first, tea." — Unknown

22. "Would you like an adventure now, or would like to have your tea first?" — J. M. Barrie, Peter Pan

23. "Serenitea: the absence of stress while drinking tea." — Unknown

24. "Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it." — Unknown

25. "Get this par-tea started." — Unknown

26. "The secret to a well balanced life is a cup of tea in one hand and a good book in the other." — The Tea Spot

27. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy tea and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

28. "You, me, and a cup of tea." — Unknown

29. "Tea, tea, a wonderful drink, the more you have the more think, the more you think the better you write, so let's drink tea all day and night." — Daniel Dalton

30. "Behind every successful woman is a substantial amount of tea." — Unknown

31. "I'm grateful for the days when all I need to worry about is what tea I am going to drink." — Unknown

32. "There is something in the nature of tea that leads us into a world of quiet contemplation of life." — Lin Yutang

33. "Today I'd like to sit and sip, forget the world a little bit, ignore the things I have to do, and just enjoy a cup or two." — Someecards

34. "Have a cup of positivitea." — Unknown

35. "Life is like a cup of tea — to be filled to the brim and enjoyed with friends." — Unknown