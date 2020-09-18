34 Super Popular & Cheap Loungewear Pieces You Can Actually Wear Anywhere

If you ask me, there's only one rule when it comes to buying loungewear: Make sure it's versatile enough to wear all over town. Do I still have a few pairs of ultra-loose sweatpants kicking around? Of course — but in my opinion, they're too relaxed to wear outside of my house. So whenever I'm in the mood for something that's comfy yet casual, I check out all the stylish loungewear pieces you can find on Amazon.

Think about it: If you change out your baggy sweats for fashionable joggers, you'll be able to wear them from the sofa to the stair master and everywhere in between. I've also made sure to include cozy sweaters that you can layer up or down, as well as pajama sets that are just casual enough for running errands. And if you'd rather stay wrapped up in comfort at home, don't forget to check out the fleece sweaters — I even added one to my cart just now.

You don't have to choose between comfort and style anymore, and these comfy lounging outfits prove it. So what are you waiting for? Your closet is in dire need of a matching sweatsuit set (I like to wear mine when I don't feel like making up an outfit).

1. The Sweatsuit Set That Comes In Tons Of Colors Eurivicy Women's Solid Sweatsuit Set $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft cotton with a hint of spandex, this sweatsuit set is available in so many colors you won't have any problem finding one in your style. The off-shoulder sleeve keeps it light and breezy while you're lounging, and many reviewers found that it fits true-to-size. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. A Cardigan That's Perfect For Layering Goodthreads Women's Cardigan $38 | Amazon See on Amazon When temperatures begin to dip down low, upgrade your layer game with this cozy cardigan. Made from a blend of nylon, acrylic, and wool, the ribbed hem and front patch pockets that are undeniably cute. Choose from colors like rust, camel, charcoal, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. This Drop-Shoulder Sweater Made From Soft Fleece Goodthreads Women's Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the fleece fabric feel incredibly soft against your skin, but this drop-shoulder sweater is a must-have basic for any closet. Many reviewers raved about how the oversized fit is seriously comfortable — and you've got options when it comes to colors: navy, gray, striped, and more. Available sizes: X-Large - XX-Large

4. A Funnel-Neck Tunic That's Ahead Of Its Time Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Modern Funnel-Neck Tunic $19 | Amazon See on Amazon With an adorable funnel cut that adds flair to the neckline, you can't go wrong no matter where you wear this tunic. Woven primarily from rayon, the relaxed fit makes it perfect for everything from happy hour to afternoon naps. Colors to pick from include navy, olive, and others. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. The Jersey T-Shirt With A Stylish Curved Hem Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Shirt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you wear this T-shirt to bed or layer it with a denim jacket and boots, it'll delivery both fashion and comfort. It's made with a blend of viscose and elastane that feels like jersey cotton, and it boasts a curved hem for added coziness. Not to mention, the short sleeves boast feature dropped shoulders. Choose from over 10 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. A Pajama Set With A Cute Ruffle Detailing Mae Women's Notch Collar Pajama Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to wear the same old T-shirt to bed every night when you have this matching pajama set. The blend of rayon and elastane keeps it lightweight so you don't get too warm at night, and the ruffle hems are a cute touch. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7. This Scoop Neck T-Shirt That's Oh-So Versatile Mae Women's Scoop Neck T-Shirt $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Dress it up with a denim jacket for a quick lunch with friends, or wear this scoop neck T-shirt to bed at night; it's so versatile that your options are almost endless. The jersey fabric has a hint of stretch to it, and reviewers found that it fits true to size. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. A Popover Hoodie That's Perfect For Jogging Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Popover Hoodie $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Layer this popover hoodie on top of a tank or workout shirt, and it'll keep you warm for everything from jogging outside to lying on the couch. The sleeves feature thumbholes to prevent them from riding up, and many reviewers raved about how the fabric is "lightweight and soft." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

9. The Plus-Sized Tee That's Relaxed & Lightweight Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Relaxed-fit Crewneck T-Shirt $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Some days you just want to lie around in a loose, flowing tee. Enter this relaxed crewneck. The dropped shoulder and rounded hem make it breezy enough for workouts at the gym, and the fabric even helps wick away moisture to keep you dry from sweat. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

10. A Pair Of Crewneck T-Shirts That Are Stretchy & Soft Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Woven from a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, these tees are sporty enough for the gym, yet comfortable enough for your couch. Many reviewers even raved that they "kept me cool in 90 degree temperatures, and dried quickly when washed." Choose from more than 10 colors, including bright pink, navy, black, burgundy, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11. These Joggers Lined With Warm Fleece Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger $19 | Amazon See on Amazon With a relaxed fit through the legs, these joggers can be worn all day long no matter how many errands you have to run. The cotton fleece lining is soft and cozy — and there are more than one dozen colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12. A Tie-Dye Pajama Set That's Almost Too On-Trend Astylish Womens 2 Piece Pajamas Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Tie dye is very on-trend right now, so why not sleep in style with this colorful pajama set? The drawstring on the shorts let you adjust how tightly or loosely they fit, and there are eight different tie dye color combinations to pick from. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13. These Workout Pants That Help You Stay Dry Athletic Works Women's Plus-Size Workout Pant $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisture-wicking for the gym yet comfortable enough for the house, you can easily wear these pants all over town without needing to change. They're made from a blend of cotton and polyester with a hint of spandex — just to keep things feeling extra-comfy.

14. A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Ribbed Detailing At The Sleeves AURIQUE Women's Long Sleeve Sports Top $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this tee so versatile you can wear it to the gym, but the ribbed detailing on the sleeves makes it stand apart from the rest. Many reviewers wrote about how the fit is true-to-size, and there are three shades to choose from: lime, blue, or grey. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

15. The Crewneck Sweatshirt With A Cozy Dropped Hem Core 10 Women's Motion Tech Fleece Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other sweatshirts, this one features a dropped hem that makes it just a tad bit longer than regular hoodies — and reviewers agree that those extra inches make a difference. Plus, the ribbed sleeve cuffs are cozy and the side zippers add style. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

16. A Pair Of Wide-Leg Yoga Pants In Dozens Of Colors DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Pants $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for yoga pants that aren't leggings? Search no further than these ones. They're available in dozens of colors, including orange, rose, tie-dye, and more. They're also made with a hint of spandex to keep you comfortable all day long, and the drawstring waist lets you adjust the fit. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

17. This V-Neck Shirt With Waterfall Sleeves Ekouaer Womens Sleepshirt $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Loose enough for bed and chic enough for happy hour (thanks to the V-neck and stylish sleeves), you absolutely can't go wrong with this tee. It falls just above the knees so that you don't need to wear shorts with it to bed, and the waterfall sleeves give it a breezy feel. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

18. A Pullover Sweatsuit With More Than 450 Positive Reviews Fixmatti Women Pullover Sweatsuit $37 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 450 positive four- and five-star reviews, this pullover sweatsuit is a total steal at only $37. Choose from gorgeous colors like ruby and turquoise, or even keep it low-key in navy or black. Unlike other sweatsuits, this one features a handy pocket on the front of the hoodie. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

19. A Long-Pants Pajama Set Made With Bamboo Viscose Joyaria Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer to sleep in long pants, this pajama set is right up your alley. It's woven from breathable bamboo so that you can wear it no matter what time of year it is, and the buttons on the front of the shirt make it easy to nurse if need be. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20. This Oversized Cardigan That Doubles As A Coat LookbookStore Women's Oversized Hooded Cardigan $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Since there's no zipper on the front, you can easily wear this oversized fleece as a cardigan or use it as a coat when it's cold outside. Plus, the fuzzy hood even helps your ears stay warm. It's available in 18 colors, including solid shades, animal prints, and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

21. A Breezy Blouse With A Cute Tie In The Front MIHOLL Womens Loose Blouse $21 | Amazon See on Amazon With a soft waffle knit that won't leave you feeling overheated, this blouse is a must-have layering piece for any wardrobe. You can tie the front or leave it loose depending on your outfit, and there are dozens of colors to choose from: pink, light purple, blue, and more.

22. The Workout Shirt That's Made With Thumb Holes Mippo Long Sleeve Workout Shirt $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made from a blend of soft modal and spandex, this workout shirt moves with you as you exercise — not against you. The thumb holes in the sleeves keep them from rolling up, and the open-tie back allows for increased airflow while adding some style. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23. This Sweatshirt You Can Wear As A Dress NUTEXROL Women's Thickening Fleece Sweatshirt $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% cotton that goes all the way to your knees, this sweatshirt dress is a stylish upgrade to your regular hoodies. The kangaroo pocket is the perfect place to stash a phone or lanyard, and many reviewers raved about how it's "warm and cozy." Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

24. The Quarter-Zip Hoodie Made With Soft Fleece ReachMe Womens Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This fleece quarter-zip hoodie will keep you warm and cozy while you're relaxing around the house or running errands. The soft hood keeps your protected from the wind, and there are multiple different shades to pick from: pink, burgundy, navy, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

25. A Sweater That Comes With A Matching Pair Of Pants VNVNE Womens Fall Rib-Knit Pullover Sweater $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't feel like figuring out what to wear? Just throw on this sweater that comes with a matching pair of pants, and you'll be ready to work, relax, and everything in-between. The pants in this one also feature pockets, which is a convenient bonus. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

26. This Loungewear Set That Comes In Tons Of Prints Saslax Womens Tie Dye Loungewear Set $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Not a fan of leopard? Don't worry — this relaxing loungewear set comes in so many prints you'll be sure to find one that you like. The fabric is soft and stretchy. Plus, it's even fade- as well as wrinkle-resistant. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

27. A Satin Pajama Set That Comes With An Eye Mask & More SheIn Women's 7pcs Pajama Set $41 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get a pair of pajamas, but this set also comes with an eye mask, button-up shirt, scrunchie, as well as a travel bag for your eye mask. Each piece is made from soft, breathable satin, and there are more than 20 different shades to pick from. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28. The Cami Set You Can Wear Out & About SheIn Women's Floral Print Pajamas Set $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from lightweight polyester, this cami set features adjustable shoulder straps so you can choose how low it sits. You can leave the front button clasped or loose — and the ruffle hem on the bottom of the shorts is undeniably cute. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29. The Athletic Sweatpants Lined With Soft Sherpa Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants $36 | Amazon See on Amazon When temperatures dip low and you're trying to stay warm, just throw on these fleece-lined sweats. The drawstring closure lets you adjust how tight they fit, and the two side pockets are perfect for your phone, keys, or whatever else. Choose from cozy colors like grey, navy, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30. A Batwing Sweater You Can Layer Up Or Down ZANZEA Women's Batwing Sweater $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Wear this batwing sweater by itself as you relax around the house, or wear it on top of a tee while you're out shopping. There are dozens of vibrant shades to choose from, including purple, turquoise, yellow, and others. Available sizes: Small - 5X-Large

31. These Outdoor Slippers Made With Memory Foam ZIZOR Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon With non-slip rubber soles you can wear outdoors, these slippers are perfect for everything from naps to grabbing the mail. They're filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet for added comfort, and the fleece lining helps keep your toes warm. Available sizes: 6 - 11

32. A Cropped Yoga Tank With A Chic Twist Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Cotton Blend Cropped Tank $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wearing your usual tank tops, why not upgrade your closet with this cute yoga tank? The twist in the front will set you apart from the rest of the people in class, and the breathable cotton blend will help you stay cool. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

33. The Soft Wrap That You Can Layer In Any Season Core 10 Women's Yoga Wrap Sweater $50 | Amazon See on Amazon A medium-weight cotton sweater like this one is perfect for all seasons; keep it with you in the summer for when you walk into cold buildings, or even layer it underneath a cardigan when it gets cold in the winter. Choose from three shades: rose, olive, or black. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X