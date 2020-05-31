Self care is of utmost importance in times of stress and can even be helpful for warding off future stress. And while self care can easily be equated with restorative vacations and expensive visits to the spa, the good news is that you really don't have to spend a ton of money to feel truly pampered, thanks to these cheap products that make you feel better — and look better, too. If what you need is a beauty boost to make you feel whole again, this list is packed with hair and skin care products that will help you get your glow on. From hair repair masks to vitamin C serums to hydrating body oils, you'll feel red carpet ready — which can be totally reviving, even if all you're doing is settling in for some marathon movie watching.

For good measure — and because comfort is key — I've included my favorite yoga pants of all time. They give name brand versions a major run for their money, thanks to their clean lines, four-way stretch fabric, and strategically placed pockets for stashing your phone and keys.

Investing in yourself has never looked better — and it's never cost less, either. Now go shop; your wallet and your self care routine will thank you.

2. The Workbook That Will Help You Learn To Love Yourself The Self-Love Workbook $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Written by mental health advocate and counselor Dr. Shainna Ali, this therapeutic workbook is an amazing self care resource geared toward teaching you how to cherish and respect yourself, with the help of guided exercises and interactive activities. It's filled with wisdom and advice that'll help you cultivate self love — so you can finally put self sabotage and self doubt to rest.

3. These Face-Shaped Washcloths That Are Great For Opening Pores ProCIV Reusable Face Towel Masks (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Steam your skin and open your pores for an aesthetician-style facial at home with these face towels that are shaped, well, just like a face. They're unusual-looking to say the least, but they work like a charm, since they cover all the curves of your face — just soak one in warm water, place on your skin, and relax.

4. A Pair Of CZ Huggie Earrings That'll Give You A Shot Of Classic Style PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to some sparklers that brighten up any outfit with these cubic zirconia huggie earrings that are available in white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes. These subtle, 1/2-inch hoops are perfect for both day and night, and since they're hypoallergenic, gold-plated, and nickel-free, they're great for those with sensitive ears.

5. This Hydrating Body Oil Mist That Will Hep You Get Your Glow On OGX Radiant Glow + Argan Oil of Morocco Body Oil Mist $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a radiant, summery glow while moisturizing your skin with this body oil mist that's totally mess-free. The blend of argan oil and silk protein is formulated to lock in moisture and leave behind a lustrous shine, and the light scent is super fresh and delicious. Spray this on right after your shower for all day hydration.

6. A Resurfacing Pumpkin Honey Mask That Improves Skin Texture Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Exfoliating Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This glycolic alpha hydroxy mask resurfaces skin to renew your complexion and give it a radiant glow. It's enriched with organic pumpkin, honey, and vitamin C — ingredients that help build collagen, diminish the appearance of dark spots, and protect and hydrate skin. The organic, cruelty-free mask is non-GMO project verified, and reviewers write that it's "pumpkin heaven" that "makes my skin glow."

7. This Celeb Favorite Facial Spray That Won't Break The Bank Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Celebs like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner are huge fans of Mario Badescu products, all of which are pretty affordable, which is great news for us mere mortals. This facial spray, for example, is about the price of lunch, and it's packed with good stuff like lavender, aloe, and chamomile, which together work to de-stress skin and reduce redness, while leaving behind lasting hydration.

8. A Cult-Favorite Salve That Revives Chapped Lips O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Put out the fire of chapped lips with overnight repairing lip balm. The deeply healing balm is made with conditioning oils, beeswax, and shea butter to add major moisture while you sleep. This hypoallergenic formula is ideal for both winter and summer lips that are chapped from exposure to sun, wind, or dry air. Reviewers rave that it "works wonders" and is the "perfect lip healer."

9. This Mascara That Makes It Look Like You're Wearing Falsies essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Get long, lush, glamorous lashes — without all the fuss and mess of applying false lashes — with this "false lash effect" mascara. It features a cone-shaped brush that separates, lifts, and defines each lash while building volume and accentuating length. It's cruelty-free and delivers a dramatic look every time.

10. This Mask That Repairs Severely Damaged Hair Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Repair dry, heat-damaged, and over-processed hair with this hair mask made from hydrating and strengthening argan oil. The deep conditioning mask will restore hair to its original texture while giving it a lustrous shine. The salon-grade treatment is suitable for all hair types and takes just five minutes to work its magic.

11. This Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin & Builds Collagen TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Antioxidant-rich vitamin C is the star of this face serum, helping to improve texture, brighten dark spots, build collagen, and diminish acne scars. This all-around great serum also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to add hydration, along with witch hazel to help tone skin and control oil. "Saved my skin," writes one five-star reviewer.

12. This Dual-Use Roller That Perks Up Your Face & Eases Pain, Too ESARORA Ice Roller $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this ice roller excellent at reducing redness and bringing down facial puffiness, but it's also incredibly useful for relieving pain caused by headaches, migraines, sinus irritation, TMJ, and burns. Simply keep the gel-filled roller in the freezer, so you can have it on hand any time you need it.

13. These Collagen Masks That De-Puff & Brighten Eyes LA PURE Luxury Collagen Eye Masks (15 Pairs) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to some truly epic pampering with these plant-based under eye collagen masks that help improve elasticity and build firmness. The addition of hyaluronic acid moisturizes delicate skin while grape seed and rose seed extracts refine texture and diminish under eye circles. Keep these masks in your refrigerator for extra soothing benefits.

14. These Foot Masks That Will Give You Baby Soft Feet LV Lavinso Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Your feet carry you everywhere you go, so why not give them a little love with this these foot peeling masks? The insides of the masks are slathered with botanicals that naturally give feet a deep chemical exfoliation. With just a single one-hour treatment, the outer layers of skin will begin to slowly slough off over a span of two weeks, leaving feet as soft as they were the day you were born.

15. A Hair Finishing Stick That Banishes Flyaways Once & For All BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Style your updo with the precision of a ballerina with this finishing cream that tame flyaways for a sleek, polished look. The plant-based gel is totally clear, and the mascara-like wand makes application easy — just gently swipe across hair for the perfect finishing touch.

16. This Stain Remover Works Out Even The Most Stubborn Spots Grandma's Secret Spot Remover (3-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers rave about this highly rated stain remover that's formulated from gentle, biodegradable ingredients, yet is tough enough to remove even the most stubborn stains, like wine, blood, rust, ink, grease, and more. Even better, the concentrated formula only takes a few drops, and there's no scrubbing required. One reviewer wrote, "Seriously? The best stain remover EVER!"

17. These Leggings That Are Just Like The Name Brand — But Cheap IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $22 | Amazon See On Amazon High end leggings can eat up your whole paycheck, but these yoga pants have all the specs you want and a sweet price tag, too. Crafted with four-way stretch fabric, they move with you through workouts (and TV streaming sessions) and feature a flattering wide high-rise waistband and two pockets — one on the side for your smartphone, and a hidden pocket in the waistband for card and keys. Choose from nine colors. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

18. A Shoe Cleaner Kit That Makes Your Kicks Look Brand Spankin' New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sneakers go from working out to high fashion these days, and this shoe cleaning kit is exactly what you need to keep them looking fresh and new. The solution uses saddle soap and gentle oils to both cleanse and condition, while the accompanying brush lets you shine your shoes to a sparkle. And in fact, go ahead and use this on all your kicks to make them look fresh out of the box.

19. These Moisturizing Sleeves That Put An End To Rough, Dry Heels NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your heels get rough, dry, and cracked, these moisturizing heel sleeves are just the thing you need to rehabilitate them. Vented for breathability, they pull right over your feet and feature a gel pad right at the heel that slowly releases therapeutic oil and vitamins that soften skin. Use consistently for best results.

20. These Eye Masks That Use The Power Of Gold To Diminish Dark Circles Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks (15 Pairs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The height of beauty luxury, these gold eye masks are infused with honest-to-goodness 24-karat gold, and they work to soothe inflammation, diminish dark circles, and reduce puffiness. Suitable even for those with sensitive skin, they can be worn while doing other things around the house — so you'll feel like royalty, even if you're mopping the floors.

21. An Essential Oil Set That Will Do Wonders For Your Body & Mind Lagunamoon Essential Oils (Set Of 6) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of essential oils can do so much more for you, helping to clear sinuses, ease headaches, calm your mood, increase focus and energy, and promote restful sleep — depending on which oil you use. The set comes with lemongrass, peppermint, orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree oils. Add them to an essential oil diffuser or just dab on your wrists or temples.

22. The Truly Magical Hot Hair Tool That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Roll over image to zoom in Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $57 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your hair care routine into a one-step wonder with this hair tool that gives you salon quality blowouts as it dries and styles hair at the same time. The detangling bristles are set in an oval-shaped brush that gives hair just the right amount of curve, and since it's safe to place the brush right next to your roots, you get can get extra lift and volume up top.

23. These Teeth Whitening Pens That Are A No-Fuss Way To Brighten Your Smile VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (Set Of 2) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With a natural mint flavor and a formula that's gentle enough for sensitive teeth, these teeth whitening pens are just the ticket for pearlier whites. And they're easy to use: All you have to do is brush them on your teeth, and you can go about your day. The set comes with two whitening pens with up to 20 applications each.

24. These Glasses That Block Headache-Causing Blue Light SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $21 | Amazon See On Amazon We all spend tons of time on our computers, smartphones and other devices, which all emit blue light that can cause headaches and eyestrain while interfering with sleep cycles. These non-prescription blue light-blocking glasses, though, filter that blue light, and they're also pretty sweet looking, too. They're lightweight, durable, and available in five different frame finishes.

25. This Protein-Rich Hair Mask That'll Help Prevnet Breakage Marc Anthony Grow Long Anti-Breakage Hair Mask $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Fortified with protein and nourishing avocado and argan oils, this hair mask will strengthen and moisturize dry, brittle hair, resulting in a lot less breakage and frizz. It garners consistently high ratings, and one reviewer wrote, "I have thin, broken, frizzy hair and my daughter has thin, curly and very damaged hair. We have VERY hard water where we live and have tried sooooo many different products. This one was a game changer! Results get better with each use!!!"

26. This Scalp Brush That Gives You That Salon Shampoo Massage At Home Rolencos Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You know you love it when your stylist at the salon brings you over the the shampoo bowl and then gives you that sublime scalp massage, right? Get that heavenly feeling at home with this scalp massage brush that features silicone bristles of just the right firmness to stimulate blood flow and promote next-level relaxation.

27. This Water-Based Gel Moisturizer That's So Lightweight Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If thick, creamy moisturizers aren't your thing, you'll love this light-as-air gel moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid. Great for wearing under makeup, it absorbs instantly, so you don't have to deal with any grease or residue. It's suitable for sensitive skin, and leaves your face feeling supple, without blocking pores or causing breakouts.

28. An Eco-Friendly Facial Scrub That Refines Skin Texture Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub Exfoliator $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with sustainably harvested, ethically sourced ingredients, this facial scrub sloughs off skin cells while cleansing away dirt and oil. Made with exfoliating coconut sugar, along with hydrating shea and cocoa butters, the non-abrasive gently polishes skin to perfection, without the risk of damage. Use this for a complexion that's glowing and refreshed.

29. A Facial Massage Set That Works Wonders For Your Complexion BAIMEI Jade Roller, Rose Quartz Face Roller & Gua Sha Set $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself a full facial massage with this rose quartz roller and gua sha kit. Together, they're great for de-puffing your face, boosting circulation, and stimulating your body's own production of collagen. Plus, they're just so relaxing to use. Keep these tools in the fridge for a cooling treatment that soothes redness and irritation.

30. The French Lip Balm That Leaves Your Pout So Much Softer Bioderma Atoderm Nourishing and Repairing Lip Stick $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting tons of glowing reviews, this lip balm by French company Bioderma is so well-loved that reviewers write that they're buying multiples in case they lose one. Made with creamy shea butter, the balm softens and nourishes dry, damaged lips, while leaving a light raspberry scent behind. It's hypoallergenic and suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

31. The No-Show Socks That Are So Perfect, You'll Wear Them All The Time Ordenado Women's No Show Socks (9-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for wearing with sneakers to get that minimal, sock-free look, these crowd-approved no-show socks are ultra-low, so there's not a chance they'll peep out over your shoes. Made from a poly-cotton blend with a bit of spandex for stretch, these feature silicone anti-skid backing on the heels to ensure they stay put while you walk. Each set comes with nine pairs.

32. A Lavender Pillow Spray That'll Have You Drifting Off To Sleep Faster Quinn’s Lavender Water Natural Sleep Pillow Spray $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with insomnia or just like the idea of drifting off to sleep in a cloud of scent, give this lavender pillow spray a whirl. It's made with lavender water, which is well known for its relaxing properties, and all you have to do is spritz your pillow and linens before turning in.

33. The 2-In-1 Scrubbing Bar That Cleanses & Softens Feet LOVE, LORI My Solemate $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Get your feet in pedicure condition with this foot scrubbing bar that's a two-in-one treatment. One side features an emollient-rich soap made with shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E to cleanse and soften, and the other side features a pumice stone to exfoliate dry skin. Your feet will be smooth and clean in no time at all.