33 Captions For Waterfalls, Because You're Chasing As Many As Possible

There's something so magical about waterfalls. They're roaring and powerful, while simultaneously serene and calming. Getting to one isn't always an easy feat: You may have to hike, sometimes for hours, to reach the ultimate viewing point. But once you get there, it's something that completely takes your breath away. Obviously, you need proof you actually saw something so beautiful up close — and worked pretty damn hard for it — so you'll definitely be taking as many pics of it as you can, and you're going to need captions for waterfalls to help you post those mems on the 'Gram.

Whether you decide to be punny with something like, "Water you doing all the way up here?" or inspirational with something like, "Great things are over every fall and around every bend," all of these captions are here for you to make your Instagram feed the best it can possibly be. After all, your subject is pretty incredible on its own — all the pic needs is a great caption to go along with it.

This summer and fall, go chase those waterfalls. It'll be just as magical as you hope it will be, and you're sure to bring home a ton of memories to post on social media afterward.

1. "Sorry, TLC. I chased the waterfall."

2. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

3. "Sometimes, all you need is a change in scenery."

4. "We start in different places, but in the end, we all meet at the waterfall."

5. "Water-falling in love with this place."

6. "Water you doing today?"

7. "Not complaining about this view."

8. "Just go with the flow."

9. "There’s hope at the bottom of the biggest waterfall." — Patrick Ness

10. "The higher you climb, the better the view."

11. "Adopt the pace of nature." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are."

13. "I am like a waterfall: Wild and free."

14. "Water you up to? Nothing much, just chasing this waterfall."

15. "Keep close to nature's heart."

16. "Go wherever you feel most alive."

17. "Happiness comes in rushes."

18. "A beautiful distraction."

19. "Watery waiting for? Let's go already!"

20. "Oh baby baby it's a wild world." — Cat Stevens, "Wild World"

21. "Hike more, worry less."

22. "Just gushing with joy."

23. "Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty if only we have the eyes to see them." — John Ruskin

24. "Waterfalls are nature's waterslide."

25. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

26. "You can catch me by the river."

27. "Falling in love with this place."

28. "Great things are over every fall and around every bend."

29. "I've got nature vibes."

30. "Like a river, life doesn't flow backward."

31. "Not every paradise is tropical."

32. "OK Mother Nature, I see you flexing."

33. "Someone caught the nature bug. And that someone would be me."