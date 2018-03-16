32 Incredibly Brilliant Pint-Sized Products On Amazon That Are As Useful As They Are Cute

Big things often come in small packages, and that's definitely the case when it comes to these brilliant pint-sized products available on Amazon. From a tiny blanket that folds up to fit into your pocket to a mini tactical flashlight that packs a powerful punch, the items on this list might be small but they can have a pretty massive impact on your everyday life.

Miniature versions of products that you'd otherwise use or need all the time can be especially important to have when you're traveling or living in a small apartment. Ordinary hair tools like a hair dryer, flat iron, or even a hair brush might not seem too cumbersome in theory, but when you're packing your luggage or cramming things in a tiny cabinet, items like these can end up taking up a ton of space. Luckily, whether you're packing for vacation or living in a cramped space, these small but super useful products are practical, compact solutions to everyday items — not to mention, their bite-sized stature makes them as cute as they are useful.

So get ready to fall in love with adorably small versions of the everyday items you might otherwise take for granted because these 32 pint-sized products prove that the best things come in small packages.