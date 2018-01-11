31 Products On Amazon That You’ll Love If You Feel Like A Hot Mess

For a lot of people, being messy, forgetful, or late is a temporary side effect of school, work, or general day-to-day craziness. But for some of us, living in a state of chaos isn't just a phase — it's a way of life. Luckily, whether you feel like a hot mess occasionally or constantly, there are plenty of products on Amazon that make it easy to fake it until you make it.

From organizational products for the disorganized to accident-proof items for the accident-prone, these amazing Amazon finds will keep you pulled together even on those days when you feel like you're falling apart. Some of them may even save you a trip to the hospitable — I'm looking at you, cut-proof kitchen gloves. The genius of each one of these products is how simple, yet life-changing they are for even the most clumsy, messy, and forgetful among us.

Now, there is nothing wrong with being a little out of sorts from time to time — some even say that being messy is a sign of genius. But what really matters is how comfortable you feel in your own space, and the items on this list can give you a little jumpstart in the right direction.