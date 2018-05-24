30 Firework Quotes For Instagram That'll Give Your Page An Extra Spark

Those summertime holidays sure know how to creep up on us and leave with a bang. From Memorial Day, to Fourth of July and Labor Day, we are so here for the opportunities to see extra sparks fly in the sky. Isn't that sort of what these warmer months are all about? For those firework quotes for Instagram, you don't want to simply tell your followers to gaze up at the lit sky. You want them to truly feel everything you're feeling while watching this magical light show.

Fireworks have always been entertaining to watch. And while those sparkles don't last forever, the memories happening below them sure do. Whether you're watching the fireworks during your annual trip to the lake or on the hood of your car with a new crush, you'll need to sum up those feels in a caption. Yeah, everyone will be posting about their sparkling experience, but you can always stand out from the rest.

Katy Perry said it best: "Baby you're a firework." Therefore, make sure your captions are as lit as possible. Those enchanting firework shows will be magnificent, and it might be difficult to choose just the right picture or boomerang. Pick the pic with the biggest and brightest sparks, and you're on your way to endless likes and comments.

Thankfully, there isn't only one way to make your Instagram pics shine. Even though the fireworks are a huge help, any of these captions are a surefire way to make your pics even brighter.

1. "Don't let anyone ever dull your sparkle.” ― Unknown

2. “Sparkle away.” ― Unknown

3. “You have to find what sparks a light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world.” ― Oprah Winfrey

4. “Everyone has the fire, but the champions know when to ignite the spark.” ― Amit Ray

5. “Light is prettiest in the dark.” ― Joyce Rachelle

6. "It's lit." — Unknown

7. “You can turn off the sun, but I'm still ganna shine!” ― Jason Mraz

8. "Let your colors burst." — Unknown

9. "Against a dark sky, all flowers look like fireworks." — Gilbert K. Chesterton

10. “We seek the fire of the spark that is already within us.” ― Kamand Kojouri

11. "You just gotta ignite the light and let it shine." — Unknown

12. “Be the spark—live light!” ― Laurie Buchanan, PhD

13. "What was important wasn't the fireworks, it was that we were together this evening, together in this place, looking up into the sky at the same time." — Banana Yoshimoto

14. "Celebrate the little things." — Unknown

15. “Don't be afraid of the dark. Shine!” — Vera Nazarian

16. “The light is shining on our path.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

17. "Recognize how much of a firework you are." — Unknown

18. “The light that burned twice as bright burned half as long.” ― Cassandra Clare

19. "From a little spark may burst a flame." — Dante Alighieri

20. "More sparkles, please." — Unknown

21. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." — Unknown

22. "Nothing sparkly can stay." — Unknown

23. "Don't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter." — Unknown

24. "It's your turn to shine." — Unknown

25. "Get your sparkle on." — Unknown

26. “And like a colorful bloom of temporary lights in the sky, you will shine.” ― Chad Sugg

27. "Cherish those nights when the moon and the stars aren't the brightest things in the sky." — Unknown

28. "Unleash your inner sparkle." — Unknown

29. "Some moments are simply unforgettable." — Unknown

30. "The best thing about memories... is making them." — Unknown

If you find fireworks to be magical and profound, share that with your followers. Let those sparks fly as everyone swoons over your pics and captions.