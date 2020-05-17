30 Awesome Cheap Things On Amazon That Seem Way More Expensive

In my opinion, if there's one rule to follow while shopping, it's to always go for the lowest price tag — within reason. If you see a $50 blender available for $1, then you should probably be suspicious. But if you can find a similar blender for about half of the price, it's likely a safe bet. So if you're on the prowl for cheap Amazon products that are actually awesome, make sure to check out what the site has to offer.

If you can name it, you can probably find it on Amazon for a great price. There are body massagers priced at less than $40, as well as a variety of kitchen gadgets that help you squeeze citrus, sous vide eggs, and even spiralize vegetables. There's even a smart essential oil diffuser that'll help you relax after cooking. You can easily adjust the mist from the comfort of your couch without having to get up, and it's compatible with Alexa so that you can control it using voice commands.

Whether you have something specific in mind or if you're just browsing for fun, there are tons of genius products on Amazon that are more than worth the money.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Massaging Bamboo Body Brush For The Shower LunaBody Bamboo Body Brush $8 | Amazon see on amazon With massage knobs that reach deep into muscles to alleviate soreness, this double-sided body brush is a must-have for the shower. It also features soft bristles for cleansing, and everything it held together with a durable bamboo handle that's extra-long for easy reaching.

2. A Gadget That Bakes Delicious Sous Vide Egg Bites DASH Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a way to make deliciously easy snacks, this gadget makes tasty egg bites using the sous vide method. It only weighs about 2 pounds, which is perfect for smaller kitchens. Plus, you can even use it to make miniature cheesecakes, custard, and more.

3. This Electric Skillet That Helps Cut Down On Mess DASH Rapid Heat Electric Skillet $46 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether you're making fajitas, pancakes, or stir fry, this electric skillet can help keep your stovetop clean. The non-stick cooking surface is easy to clean, and the cool-touch handle helps prevent accidental burns. You can even use it to cook directly on your dining table — how's that for easy?

4. An Electric Hot Pot That Lets You Cook Rice, Pasta, And More DASH Express Electric Cooker Hot Pot $30 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter whether you're at the office or your home, this electric hot pot can help you cook a quick meal. It's great for rice, reheating soup, boiling pasta, and more. Plus, the control dial lets you adjust how hot it gets. The best part? It boils water faster than most stoves.

5. The Handheld Spiralizer That Prepares Yummy Vegetable Noodles Vremi Spiralizer and Peeler $4 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an alternative to pasta, try making zucchini noodles with this handheld spiralizer. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that won't easily dull, and each order also comes with a vegetable peeler and cleaning brush.

6. A Citrus Squeezer That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Fruit OldPAPA Hand Squeezer $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let a single drop of juice go to waste — just use this citrus squeezer the next time you need lemon, lime, orange, or even apple juice. It's made from durable aluminum alloy that's corrosion-resistant, and the handle is easy to grip. It's available in three designs, so choose the best one for you and your family.

7. This Potato Ricer That Lets You Make Smooth Gnocchi RSVP International Vegetable Ricer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this potato ricer to make deliciously smooth gnocchi, or simply keep it around to get all the clumps out of your mashed potatoes. Each order comes with two interchangeable ricing plates made from stainless steel: one medium, and one coarse.

8. A Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Peeling Potatoes Starfrit Electric Potato Peeler $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it to peel potatoes, or you can even use this electric potato peeler on zucchini, yams, and other skinned vegetables. It only requires four AA batteries, but each order also comes with an adapter that lets you plug it into a wall outlet.

9. This Mop And Bucket Set That Comes With Reusable Wash Pads House Hubby Flat Squeeze Mop and Bucket Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your floors clean and your hands dry with this mop and bucket set, since you don't need to touch the pad to wring out excess water. By simply inserting the mop head into the bucket, you can easily wet, dry, and clean it. Each order comes with two reusable microfiber pads.

10. An Essential Oil Diffuser You Can Control From The Couch ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other essential oil diffusers, you can easily control this smart one from the comfort of your sofa without having to get up. The extra-large water tank lasts multiple hours, and it's compatible with Alexa so you can even control it using voice commands. You can even change the color of its glow to set the mood.

11. The Portable Humidifier That's Perfect For Desktops MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to continuously produce steam for up to 18 hours, this portable humidifier is the perfect size for your office desk. There are two misting modes to choose from depending on how dry your air is, and it's conveniently powered via USB. Grab it in four colors: blue, gray, pink, or white.

12. A Facial Mister That Helps Moisturize Dry Complexions UrChoice Nano Facial Mister $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time your face needs a quick dose of moisture, try using this facial mister. The ultra-fine mist quickly absorbs into your skin without ruining your makeup, and it's the ideal size to keep in your purse or bag. It can be used more than 10 times before needing a refill, and it's easily chargeable via USB.

13. The Overnight Mask That's Formulated With Hyaluronic Acid BeauKON Aqua Hydrating Overnight Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This overnight mask is absolutely chock-full of hydrating hyaluronic acid. The added cactus extract is loaded with vitamins A, D, and E to help improve your skin's elasticity, and it's completely free from any parabens or sulfates. It's also available in a nourishing avocado formula in case you'd rather opt for that one.

14. A Pack Of Sheet Masks Infused With Jojoba Oil FACETORY Moisturizing Cream with Jojoba Oil Sheet Mask (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they cruelty- as well as paraben-free, but these sheet masks are infused with jojoba seed oil that can help control excess oil production in your skin. They're made from Tencel fabric that's softer than cotton, and the hydrating shea butter leaves your skin so smooth.

15. The Heated Mask That Helps Ease Dry Eyes Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask $29 | Amazon See on Amazon While hot compresses grow cold over time, this heated eye mask stays warm as long as you need. Since it provides moisture, it's great for anyone with dry eyes — and it's filled with natural flax seeds that contour to the shape of your face. There are three temperature settings to choose from, and it's powered via USB.

16. An Extra-Long Massager That's Perfect For Applying Lotion Remedy Lotion Applicator and Massager $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of straining to reach those awkward spots on your back, just use this lotion applicator. The extra-long handle makes it easy to reach all over your body, and it doubles as a lightweight massager.

17. This Ice Roller That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness LATME Ice Roller for Face & Eyes $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply keep this ice roller in your freezer, and it'll be ready to go anytime you're trying to cool down. It's also great for helping to soothe away unwanted puffiness under your eyes and within your complexion, and it can even help stimulate blood circulation.

18. A Pan Organizer That Fits Neatly Into Your Cabinets MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack $24 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it upright in your cabinets, or you can use this pan organizer horizontally on your countertop. It's designed to fit pots and pans of practically any shape or size, and the dividers are adjustable so you can also use it for lids.

19. This Container That Helps Keep Your Avocados Fresh Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Halved avocados quickly turn brown when exposed to air, so keep them in this avocado container to slow that process down. The clear lid makes it easy to see what's inside, and the top is flat so you can stack items on top of it in your fridge if needed.

20. A Kit That Lets You Grow Avocados At Home AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Why buy avocados at the store when you can grow your own using this kit? You don't even need a green thumb for it to work — just change the water every two weeks, and the kit will do the rest. It works great as a gift, and each order also comes with a name tag so you can name your tree.

21. The Aromatherapy Wrap Filled With Lavender Buds Victoria's Lavender Luxury Microwavable Aromatherapy Lavender Neck Wrap $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop it into the microwave for a few seconds, and this aromatherapy wrap can help soothe away pain from sore muscles. It's filled with lavender buds and flax seeds that can help ease your mind — and it easily drapes across your neck, back, shoulders, and more.

22. A Loofah That Contains Moisturizing Olive Oil And Vitamin E Spongeables Anti-Cellulite Body Wash Sponge $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Just add water, and this loofah can help exfoliate away old skin. You don't need to add any soap since it's already in the sponge, and there's enough for more than 20 washes. The added olive oil and vitamin E help your complexion glow, and it's completely cruelty- as well as paraben-free.

23. The Tiny Trimmer That Helps Remove Unwanted Eyebrow Hair Finishing Touch Eyebrow Hair Remover $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of plucking away at your brows, use this trimmer to get rid of any unwanted hair. It's gentle enough for everyday use, and it only requires one AAA battery to operate. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "It worked well on the longer grown out pieces of hair and the tiny sprouts. Excellent purchase!"

24. A Supportive Knee Pillow Made With Plush Memory Foam Trademark Supplies Leg Positioner Knee Pillow $17 | Amazon See on Amazon The supportive knee pillow offers extreme comfort at an affordable price. Yes, it's made with plush memory foam — but it's also lined with smooth fabric that can be removed with a zipper. The pillow itself helps ease spinal pressure while increasing blood circulation while you relax.

25. This Pore Cleanser Formulated With Detoxifying Charcoal Bioré Charcoal Pore Minimizer for Oily Skin $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Charcoal has natural detoxifying properties, which is why this pore cleanser is absolutely loaded with it. The micro-crystals in this cleanser help smooth your skin, and it's great for helping to reduce the appearance of your pores. It's completely oil- and cruelty-free, as well as vegan.

26. An Electric Comb That Also Massages Your Scalp Amirce Electric Scalp Massager Comb $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it on your scalp while you're combing your hair, or use this vibrating massage comb on your back, legs, arms, or practically anywhere else for a feeling of relaxation. It only requires two AA batteries (not included), and each order comes with two interchangeable comb heads.

27. The Tinted Balm That Helps Plump Up Your Lips BUXOM Power-Full Plump Lip Balm $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want a little tint to your lips without putting on lipstick, try using this moisturizing balm. It reacts to the pH on your lips so that the color you wind up with is unique to you, and you can grab it in two colors: Inner Glow, or Big "O."

28. An Eyelash Shampoo Made For Cleansing Extensions LASH LABS Eyelash Shampoo and Brush $17 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're ready to cleanse your eyelash extensions, you can use this shampoo to do the trick without ruining the adhesives. There's absolutely zero parabens or alcohol in the formula, and each order comes with a brush so that cleaning is effortless. The pack currently boasts a 4.9-star rating on Amazon, which means customers are truly loving it.

29. The Muscle Soak Made With Epsom Salt And Essential Oils Soothing Touch Sore Muscle Soak $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Add them to your bath before you get in to soak, and these bath salts can help soothe away pain from sore muscles. They're made with evaporated sea salt, mineral salt, epsom salt, as well as sea salt — and the added essential oils give them an invigorating scent.