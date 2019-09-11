Tender lovemaking is great, and if that's your sexual speed then I highly recommend finding yourself a sweet and seasonal Taurean lover who will seduce you slowly from head to toe. However, if your sexual prefrences run a bit more, ahem, 50 Shades, then youre going to want to seek out the zodiac signs who love rough sex and that a proud to say they like to go a more intense place when they are hooking up.

While rough sex isn't for everyone, if it is something that speaks to you it's totally OK to embrace it. Just make sure you have a partner who totally understands consent and that will respect yours, and vice versa. Because getting kinky and pushing the envelope is totally fine and totally hot, but ignoring consent never is. Got it. Cool. So now that were on the same page about consent, let's talk about which signs in the zodiac are most likely to be on the same kinky page as you, because while any of the zodiac signs are capable of going there, there are some that just have natural born skills and desire to play a little harder in the boudoir. If that sounds appealing, here are the signs to swipe right on (into your bed).

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) LightField Studios/Shutterstock For Aries, sex, like all things, is all about passion and following their adventurous and bold impulses. This is a sign that loves to play on the edges, and isn’t afraid to experiment and try new things. They get a thrill from being extreme, which translates perfectly into some rough play in the bedroom. But really, would you expect anything less from a fire sign who is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression? Yes Aries does live up to the hype in the bedroom. Just keep in mind this is a sign that likes to be in control and they prefer to be in the dominant role with a consenting partner. They love the conquest of seduction and relish the prize when its won, if you know what I’m saying.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Scorpio has a reputation for being a ferocious lover and it is well-earned. Because Scorpio is a water sign, they are an extremely versatile lover, capable of being passionate, emotional, and deeply connected with their partner, but they are also able to to go to a darker more mysterious place as well. This is in part due to their connection Pluto, which is a planet that is all about power and transformation, so it really shouldn't be a surprise that this sign is perfectly at home exploring all kinds of kinks. They have a flair for melodrama and are naturally intense, so roleplay and powerplay are definitely on the menu with Scorpio, who is very happy to play the role of the dominant lover who delivers pain and pleasure (with consent) in equal measure.