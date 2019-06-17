If there is one thing that drives me bananas, it's having someone flake on a date at the last minute. Sure, it's better than being stood up or ghosted entirely, but, at the same time, it would have been nice to know that the date wasn't going to happen before I spent all that time getting ready. Listen, I get it, we've all flaked a time or 10 in the past, but the more notice the better. Unfortunately, flaking is just a part of dating, but at least by knowing which zodiac signs most likely to cancel your date you can start putting together a plan B for the night, so your predate glam sesh doesn't go to waste when you get that last minute apology text.

Now don't get me wrong, none of these signs have malicious intent with their flakiness, just sometimes things come up and these are the signs that have the hardest time either juggling their social calendar, or that just feel less inclined to commit to plans if something else comes up. Sure, that's frustrating, and, well, kinda rude, but at least this way you can see it coming and lessen the sting if they flake right before you're supposed to meet up. Here are the zodiac signs who are most likely to cancel a date at the last minute.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy If there is one thing you should know about Gemini, it's that they will always go toward whatever is catching and holding their attention in the moment. This is a sign that requires mental stimulation and excitement, and so if you happen to be that person you can count on them to be front and center on date night. However, this changeable air sign can drift away easily if another activity or person is seizing their interest, especially when you’ve just started dating. The good news is that this Mercury-ruled sign is a great communicator, so they may flake but they won’t ghost. You can count on at least a text letting you know that they won't be able to make it.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Honestly, Libras are awesome on a date — so long as they show up. It's not that this sign is thoughtless or selfish when it comes to last minute cancellations, it's just that Libras struggle to balance their overly full social life. If anything, Libras agree to date with the best of intentions. The problem is oftentimes they’ve also agreed to do five other things at the same time. They are serial overbookers who, once they realize the mistake, have difficulty making a decision on the best way forward, so this air sign tends to just go wherever the wind blows them. The good news is that although they can be a bit flakey at first, once you are a real part of their life they are very loyal friends and lovers who are better at prioritizing the people closest to their hearts.