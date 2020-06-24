If your goal in life's to be the muse for a love song, then dating The Weeknd just might be your destiny. After all, he's never been one to shy away from waxing on about past romances, albeit somewhat cryptically, in his music. While there are plenty of folks who would love to be, well, loved by this soulful singer, there are a few zodiac signs most compatible with The Weeknd who'd have a leg up on the competition. That's if he doesn’t get back together with his on-again, off-again love Bella Hadid first. The two split in August 2019, but Us Weekly reports that Hadid still has feelings for The Weeknd and that “there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she’s single.”

On- and off-again relationships are hard for most people, but Aquarians like The Weeknd (he was born Feb. 16, 1990) tend to be able to weather them better than others. This sign's good at going with the flow, and tends to believe what's meant to be will be, so if that person is meant to come back, they will. In the meantime, they're happy to pursue their passions and art. While that might make them a tough fit for a more emotional sign like Cancer or Scorpio, there are a handful of signs who get where Aquarius' coming from because they're just so compatible.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

When Aries and Aquarius meet, it's a connection built on playful humor and a shared sense of adventure. Both are very open-minded and curious and like to push boundaries, so together they tend to find themselves going outside their (already expansive) boxes to take on new challenges and try new things. They often start in the BFF box, but, over time, those feelings can grow and Aquarius and Aries might find themselves better suited as passionate lovers. Because this air and fire sign are so different in temperament and approach, they also create great balance for one another. Aries brings the passion and drive, while Aquarius’ cool-headed nature helps them be a bit more grounded and in the moment.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Michael Kovac/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gemini and Aquarius connect over their shared intellectual curiosity, as they're both always seeking more knowledge with which to expand their world views. They want to have a true understanding of how the world ticks and, when they find one another, they're just so excited to have a partner who shares their curious mind and intellectual exploits. This connection and attraction is built on mutual respect and is a meeting of the minds, which is a powerful experience. However, they do struggle when it comes to forging a deeper heart connection. It's something that will come with time, but, if it doesn’t, then these two can often transition into a lifelong friendship with ease.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

A romance between Libra and Aquarius sees both signs at their most fun and experimental, since they both thrive in social situations and tend to be the life of every party. Because of their shared charisma and charm, they tend to be the epicenter of every social group — the "it couple" everyone forms around. Also, Libra’s connection to their ruling planet, Venus (which is associated with love), helps them to bring out the more emotional side in Aquarius. This often catches the somewhat aloof sign off guard and can feel revelatory. Where they do struggle, however, is speaking up when their needs aren't being met. Both Libra and Aquarius are very averse to conflict, tending to let things grow and fester rather than just facing their problems head-on.

While it remains to be seen if The Weeknd and Hadid will find their way back to one another (TBH, they're kind of perfect together), one thing's for sure: as a Libra, she's one of the ideal signs for finding harmony with the Canadian hit machine.