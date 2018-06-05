When you are straight, and used to every space being accessible to you, entering spaces that are not made for you can be an uncomfortable experience. If you want to know how to be a good straight ally during Pride month, the first thing to do is practice sitting with your own feelings of discomfort. Rather than seeking validation from members of the queer community, engage in self-reflection so that you are not relying on the emotional labor of queer folks to feel better about yourself.

While you are welcome to attend Pride parades, it is important to recognize that the fight for queer liberation is very much not over. If you're using Pride as an excuse to party, you might want to rethink your motivations in participating in the festivities.

Understand that you will have blind spots that will cause you to perpetuate heteronormativity, no matter what your actions or intentions are. Queer people are not responsible for your enlightenment. But you can still have a role to play, if you choose to.

If you are committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community during Pride, put your resources where they will do the most. Bolster organizations that are doing radical work on the front of queer liberation for black and brown people, trans folks, and sex workers. Here are some places to start:

1 Sign up to write to an LGBTQ+ person in prison through Black & Pink. Giphy LGBTQ people are more likely to be imprisoned, held in solitary confinement, and experience sexual abuse behind bars than straight inmates. Black & Pink is an organization that is working towards the abolition of the prison industrial complex, specifically as it is targeted against LGBTQ people, through organizing networks between prisoners and allies in the "free world." Led by currently and formerly incarcerated LGBTQ and/or HIV+ members, the center of Black & Pink's work is a pen pal program that builds relationships through prison walls. Many of these imprisoned people do not get much mail and crave human connection. Allies are invited to participate in the letter writing program, although the needs and voices of LGBTQ and/or HIV+ membership are consistently centered. To participate, visit the Black & Pink website and read their guidelines prior to signing up.

2 Educate yourself on the issues faced by the trans community. Giphy Violence against trans people, particularly trans women of color, is at an all-time high and rising. In 2017, at least 28 trans people were violently murdered. 2018 has already seen the death of at least eight trans people. These deaths are primarily tracked by advocates, as the violence against trans people goes underreported in the media. Police reports, news stories, and sometimes the victim's own family misgender victims. At the same time, trans rights are under attack by the current presidential administration. Most recently, the Trump administration rolled back protections for trans inmates that were intended to protect them from sexual assault and prison. Wardens are now permitted to use trans inmates' biological sex to determine where they should be housed in prison, what services they should receive, and how they should be screened. If you have the resources, supporting an organization like the Transgender Law Center will help transgender and gender nonconforming people get the support they need to stay alive, thrive, and fight for liberation.