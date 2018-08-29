When you go out to a party, RAINN advises that you go with friends you know you can trust. Make a plan to leave together, and touch base throughout the night. If your plans change, let them know. When you're ready to leave, make sure no one is left behind or stuck in an unfamiliar or unsafe situation. Don't just stand by if you feel uncomfortable or see something that makes you nervous, RAINN's website says. If you notice someone who looks like they need help, follow your instincts and listen to your gut. It's always better to be overly safe than to say nothing at all.

"Bystander intervention is a great way to cultivate safety on campus," says McGovern. This means stepping in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation if you see someone who may need help. She continues, "When you see something that doesn't seem right, there are simple ways to step in and help a friend."

If you think someone needs help making an exit, try to interrupt the situation. "A distraction can give the person at risk a chance to get to a safe place," according to the RAINN website. Cut off the conversation by asking them if they want to grab a slice with you, or make another excuse to get them out of there. Try saying, "Let's get pizza, I'm starving." Or, "This party is lame. Let's try somewhere else."

If you're on campus, get your RA or call campus security. If you're out, talk to a security guard, bartender, or employee about your concerns. "Sometimes the safest way to intervene is to refer to a neutral party with the authority to change the situation," according to RAINN. If you're genuinely concerned for someone else's safety, don't hesitate to call 911.