A lot of our personality quirks and preferences can be understood and explained by looking at the stars. Your zodiac sign informs many things about who you are and why you like the things you like. This applies to how you interact with people, how you like to spend your time, and how you like to get busy. That's why there are certain sex positions for Sagittarius that will particularly scratch that sign's itch. Of course, there are more positions that Sagittarius likes, but these are the greatest hits off of Sagittarius' sexy album.

Sagittarius is confident, brave, and never backs down from a challenge. In fact, their optimism and intellectual acuity often helps them solve any and all problems thrown their way. While Sagittarius is generous, adventurous, and enthusiastic, they can also be impatient when things don't go perfectly according to plan. They're also very direct, which can sometimes come across as tactless, but Sag is just simply saying it like they see it. Although they love their freedom, Sagittarius is enthusiastic about a relationship with someone they respect and admire. And because a Sag can be hard to pin down, when they do give a relationship their attention and commitment, they really, really mean it.

Foreplay Forever Bustle Sagittarius loves to explore, they love to experience new things, and are forever learning, so for this sign, it truly is about the journey not the destination. Take this concept into the bedroom and don't rush to the finish line. Instead, take your sweet time with foreplay, and send Sagittarius reeling. And who knows? Maybe you'll never get to the main event, but I doubt either of you will mind.

On The Road Stocksy/PeytonWeikert Sagittarius is happiest when embarking on an adventure, discovering new things, and learning new information to pack in their already full brain. Sag will love going on a road trip, discovering a new city, or simply getting out of town. Since they'll be happy with taking a journey, they'll love to take a quick break to pull over and get busy with their babe. It's efficient, it's daring, and it's just the kind of action that Sag loves.