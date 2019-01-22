29 Clever Instagram Captions For Music Festival Pics That Capture All The Good Vibes

Get your glitter makeup and space buns ready to party, because it's almost music festival season. I think many fellow music lovers out there can agree that there's no better experience than a music festival. Just think about it: You get to dance for days, passionately belt out your favorite songs, enjoy Insta-worthy festival food, pose for cool pics with your friends, and live completely in the moment. You get the chance to create incredible memories, whether you decide to go alone or with your girl squad. On top of that, you'll be surrounded by likeminded souls from around the world. Check out these clever Instagram captions for music festival pics to capture all of those feels, because it doesn't get any better than that.

If a music festival is on the top of your bucket list this year, then you're doing 2019 right. I mean, how can you pass up the opportunity to see live performances all weekend long? The music might be the best part about a festival, but it's only the beginning. It's a beautiful thing to be surrounded by thousands of other festival-goers who share all the good vibes. You'll dress up in your best festival fashion wear, and slay the Instagram game. You can even travel to your favorite festival and turn it into a full-on vacation. Sounds like the perfect escape to me.

1. "Vibes."

2. "Current mood."

3. "It's a lifestyle."

4. "Craving the summer heat and beats."

5. "Kiss my bass."

6. "Let's dance like we're in the rain and since like we're in the shower."

7. "I don't want this song to ever end."

8. "There's no time for talking, so let's dance like nobody is watching."

9. "Over here slaying festival style like..."

10. "Coachella chillin'."

11. "Please don't stop the music." — Rihanna, "Don't Stop The Music"

12. "Here for the beats."

13. "This song is gonna be stuck in my head forever, but I'm not complaining."

14. "I've danced for three days straight, but who's counting?"

15. "I just like to dance. Dancing's my favorite."

16. "There's no place like the festival grounds"

17. "Festival season only comes once a year, so let's celebrate while it's here."

18. "'Tis the season to be singing and dancing."

19. "May you never be too grown up to dance your heart out."

20. "Keep calm and dance 'till sunrise."

21. "I'm a free spirit with a wild heart."

22. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."

23. "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going To California"

24. "Sunday Funday."

25. "I'd rather wear flowers in my hair than diamonds around my neck."

26. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Wildflowers"

27. "Listen to the music." — The Doobie Brothers, "Listen To The Music"

28. "Once festival season begins, we'll start as strangers and leave as friends."

29. "Let's go where the music never ends."