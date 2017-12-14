29 Awesomely Indulgent (But Affordable) Things On Amazon For People Who Are Extra AF

If there's anything Netflix marathons of Parks and Recreation have taught me, it's that sometimes you just have to treat yourself. But unless you're dripping in cash, it can be a challenge to find indulgent products that are extra AF and still within your budget. If you fit into the "extra" category, you need things that encourage your dramatic, over-the-top (and sometimes completely unnecessary) likes and tendencies.

Luxurious and undeniably satisfying, these wonderful items indulge your interests in wine, precious metals, spa days, and selfies — all for under $50. So even though you might not have a bank vault full of bars of gold, you can slather your skin with a 24K face mask and feel no regrets as it washes down the drain.

These indulgent products also fix problems you didn't know you had (think: a wine-holding lanyard) or can turn day-to-day tasks, like seasoning your food, into a magical, Food Network-worthy experience. Instead of taking boring, quiet showers, swap out your shower head with one that has a built-in Bluetooth speaker to let out your inner Mariah.

So whether you just got your paycheck, need some serious R&R, or are simply an extra person, here's a rundown of awesomely indulgent products on Amazon that you'll want in your life ASAP.