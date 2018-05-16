Clear the way, because prom season has landed. Sure, there are plenty of highlights over the years in high school, but prom certainly takes the cake. Whether you're going solo, with your high school sweetheart, or with your girl crew, prom will be full of so many unforgettable memories. Between getting ready and taking pictures on the lawn, prom day can be pretty hectic, so you'll need prom hair and makeup captions well in advance. Once you snap some solid pics for the 'Gram, you'll have a ton of glam captions to choose from.

You only get to do your prom once, so you want to look your best in a dress and hairstyle that are totally up your alley. Even if you aren't sporting sequins and glitter from head to toe, you want to feel like you're sparkling. Getting your hair and makeup done will be a time to reflect on everything up until that very moment. High school was filled with a ton of drama at times, but as you approach the homestretch, the end of those four years will really start to sink in.

As much as prom will be a dope time spent with your high school besties, it marks the beginning of a new chapter of your life. So, while you're getting as glamorous as can be on one of the fanciest nights of high school, pair your pics with a caption that ties everything together.

1. "A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless." — Unknown

2. "We do not remember days, we remember moments." — Cesare Pavese

3. “Beneath the makeup and behind the smile I am just a girl who wishes for the world.” — Marilyn Monroe

4. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

5. "Makeup is not a mask that covers up your beauty; it's a weapon that helps you express who you are from the inside." — Michelle Phan

6. "There are no rules when it comes to makeup." — Kevyn Aucoin

7. "The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express." — Francis Bacon

8. "I'm feelin' myself." — Unknown

9. "I've never seen a smiling face that was not beautiful." — Unknown

10. "Makeup can help you capture a moment." — Carine Roitfeld

11. “The way you dress is how you greet the sun and other stars.” ― Kamand Kojouri

12. "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

13. “Elegance is a personality.” ― Petek Kabakci

14. "Don't let anyone dull your sparkle." — Unknown

15. “Beauty is in the heart of the beholder.” ― Suzy Kassem

16. “Shine is my favorite color." — Unknown

17. “Glamour is a state of mind.” — Unknown

18. "Good hair days make me feel like I can rule the world." — Unknown

19. "Don't waste a good hair day." — Unknown

20. "Your hair is your crowning glory. Own it." — Unknown

21. "Glamour is shine and confidence." — Unknown

22. "Glamour never takes a day off." — Iman

23. "Bring on the night." — Unknown

24. "Keep calm and think prom." — Unknown

25. "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn

26. "Too glam to give a damn." — Unknown

27. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten." — Unknown

When you look back on prom, you probably won't remember how on point your winged eyeliner was. You'll remember how much you wished that one night could have lasted forever.